Gainesville, FL

The Comeback

5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami

The Florida Gators scored a major recruiting win on Early National Signing Day. Head coach Billy Napier and the Gators got five-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada to flip to Florida from in-state rival Miami. Rashada, a five-star recruit on 247Sports, made headlines when he flipped from the Hurricanes to the Gators. Mario Cristobal and the Read more... The post 5-star Florida commit explains flip from Miami appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Harris excited to get going with the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have had several offensive linemen enter the transfer portal this offseason so far which has created a huge need for linemen in the 2023 class. Offensive line signee Knijeah Harris (6-3, 335, Bradenton, FL. IMG) is one of those guys that will help and he says this new coaching staff is what sold him on the Gators.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Denson explains why he stuck with the Florida Gators over Miami

The defensive back position was a huge need for the Florida Gators in the 2023 class and the coaching staff signed five guys who can play all over the secondary. Defensive back Sharif Denson (5–11, 170, Jacksonville, FL. Bartram Trail) was one of those guys who signed earlier this month and he’s a versatile guy that can play multiple positions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Comparing Dan Mullen’s staff to Billy Napier’s

It’s been 397 days since Billy Napier was hired as head football coach at the University of Florida. The Gators recently signed 20 high school players during early signing day, many of whom would not have inked their name with Florida without the staff Napier put together. Several players...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wtoc.com

Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Santa Fe advances to Hitchcock’s title game

The Hitchcock’s Challenge at Santa Fe High School was just that, a challenge, prior to the 4-day boys basketball tournament in Alachua. The Legacy Park Multipurpose Center flooded so all games were moved to the Raiders’ home floor. Two teams dropped out to bring the field from 16...
SANTA FE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Davidson uses photos to further local conservation

For photography and conservation, Kim Davidson has two tips: take a lot of photos and find something you’re passionate about. Davidson combines both in her role with Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT). Davidson serves on the board of directors for Alachua Conservation Trust. She stepped into the role in 2015...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

University of Florida professors say high-profile lawsuit now ‘moot’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Saying the case is “moot,” University of Florida professors are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that challenged a controversial conflict-of-interest policy that gave school administrators discretion over allowing faculty members to serve as expert witnesses in litigation. The university adopted a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
GAINESVILLE, FL

