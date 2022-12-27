The Florida Gators have had several offensive linemen enter the transfer portal this offseason so far which has created a huge need for linemen in the 2023 class. Offensive line signee Knijeah Harris (6-3, 335, Bradenton, FL. IMG) is one of those guys that will help and he says this new coaching staff is what sold him on the Gators.

