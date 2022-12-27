Read full article on original website
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
wtoc.com
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Santa Fe advances to Hitchcock’s title game
The Hitchcock’s Challenge at Santa Fe High School was just that, a challenge, prior to the 4-day boys basketball tournament in Alachua. The Legacy Park Multipurpose Center flooded so all games were moved to the Raiders’ home floor. Two teams dropped out to bring the field from 16...
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Davidson uses photos to further local conservation
For photography and conservation, Kim Davidson has two tips: take a lot of photos and find something you’re passionate about. Davidson combines both in her role with Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT). Davidson serves on the board of directors for Alachua Conservation Trust. She stepped into the role in 2015...
fox35orlando.com
Republicans line up for Florida House seat vacated by Joe Harding following indictment
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The race to replace former state Rep. Joe Harding, R-Ocala, in a special election in Marion County’s House District 24 is getting crowded. Five Republicans, including former Rep. Charlie Stone, R-Ocala, have opened campaign accounts to run for the seat, according to the state Division of Elections website.
Dozens of Northeast Florida bridges designated as ‘structurally deficient’ in new FDOT report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the bridges you drive over safe?. You might be surprised to find out there are dozens of bridges in Northeast Florida designated as ‘structurally deficient’. That’s according to a brand-new report from the Florida Department of Transportation. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
WCJB
University of Florida professors say high-profile lawsuit now ‘moot’
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Saying the case is “moot,” University of Florida professors are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that challenged a controversial conflict-of-interest policy that gave school administrators discretion over allowing faculty members to serve as expert witnesses in litigation. The university adopted a...
WCJB
North Central Florida Humane Society looking for “The 12 Mutts of Christmas” to be adopted
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Humane Society of North Central Florida say two of the 12 dogs who have been at the shelter the longest now have homes. Of the group of twelve dogs dubbed “The 12 Mutts of Christmas”, Doris and Bo have been adopted.
Gunman tries robbing business on Christmas, ends up slipping on ice: police
A would-be robber got put on ice, literally, in a botched attempt to rob a business on Christmas Day, according to police.
WCJB
Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
WCJB
Interactive cold case map shows unsolved homicides in Columbia, Suwannee counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization dedicated to solving cold cases in the Suwannee Valley has released a map showing the locations of various unsolved cases in the region. The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold cases originated. Each case is marked...
WCJB
Alachua County might be responsible for $15 million tax payout after pulling support on Dogwood Village
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua county commissioners voted against moving forward with Dogwood Village, the affordable housing project in the Lincoln estates neighborhood in east Gainesville two weeks ago. Now Ability Housing wants the county to pay $15 million for their late back out. Commission chair Anna Prizzia was one of...
