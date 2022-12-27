ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WSYX ABC6

Buckeyes prediction: 'Peach Bowl' Ohio State vs. Georgia Bulldogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In the Football Fever, former buckeye Jimmie Bell shares his insight and prediction on Ohio State versus Georgia Bulldogs in the "Peach Bowl' with Good Day Columbus Jackie Orozco, Maria Durant, and Karaline Cohen.. Jimmie's prediction:. Buckeyes 39 to Georgia Bulldogs 33. Karaline's prediction:. Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

A tale of two fan bases, Ohio State and Georgia 'super fans' prepare for Peach Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6/FOX28 bleeds Scarlet and Gray. But University of Georgia fans are among the Columbus community. The Central Ohio Chapter of the University of Georgia Alumni has been around for decades. Every football season the group of fans meets at bars and restaurants to watch the Bulldogs play, and that would be no different on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
WSYX ABC6

OSU-Georgia: Buckeye Kamryn Babb narrates Peach Bowl hype trailer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Apologies for sounding like a broken record, but the Ohio State video squad just dropped an excellent hype trailer ahead of Saturday's Peach Bowl. The fourth-seeded Buckeyes play No. 1 seed Georgia, the undefeated reigning national champions, in a virtual home game for the Bulldogs in Atlanta.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

OSU-Georgia Notebook: Ryan Day says friction, conflict are 'healthy'

(WSYX) -- All this week, and really all this month, the energy coming from the Ohio State football camp has been a little, shall we say, agitated?. Offensive players talked about being the underdog on Tuesday. Defensive players said they're tired of hearing about the Michigan blowout on Wednesday. ALSO...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Buckeye fan writes song about 'Peach Bowl'

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) — In The Football Fever, the Buckeyes take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31. Buckeye fan Don Cary discusses writing the "Peach Bowl' song with Good Day Columbus' Phil Kelly and Cameron Fontana.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Sports Betting Vocabulary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on Jan 1. 2023, before you place your bet do you know sports betting terms?. Hollywood Casino assist. general manager Erich Zimny breaks down the terms of sports betting with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Comedian Dale Jones host the Funny Bone on New Year's Eve

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) — Get ready to laugh your way into 2023. Comedian Dale Jones discusses his upcoming New Year's Eve show at the Funny Bone with Good Day Columbus' Cameron Fontana and Phil Kelly. Dale Jones will be performing at the Funny Bone on Dec. 30 and Dec....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Eastland Mall to close for good Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shopping destination for more than 50 years in Columbus will close for good Saturday. Eastland Mall, along Hamilton Road, has been troubled for the last several years. As ABC 6 reported this year, the city obtained a court order declaring the mall a public...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Smith & Wollensky to say farewell, for now

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Smith & Wollensky will close the doors of its Easton Town Center location on Jan. 14. The restaurant’s 20-year lease will expire and the company is currently looking for a new location in Columbus. According to a statement, Smith & Wollensky’s parent company is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Wanna Get Away? Southwest travelers still experiencing problems at John Glenn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Southwest Airlines operations are still nowhere near normal. On Wednesday, only four inbound flights made it to John Glenn International Airport, with similar numbers for those making it out on Southwest. Passengers have been dealing with the travel troubles for days. Many are calling the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Jacob Davidson: Man seen on video in confrontation with Bucyrus police flees custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man seen on police video in a confrontation with officers in Bucyrus has escaped from a facility. Jacob Davidson was arrested last month following the incident. He's accused of firing a weapon as officers tried to pull him over in Bucyrus; they had received information that he may have been a person of interest in an unrelated shooting in Morrow County.
BUCYRUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Missing 81 year old man from south Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have canceled the missing adult alert for 81-year-old Donald L. Kirksey, and say he has been found safely. Police say Kirksey was last heard from around Nov. 19. He is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road in south Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

City leaders pushing to address deadly youth violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A heartbroken Columbus family is still trying to come to terms with the loss of a 15-year-old girl. Lovely Kendricks was shot and killed back in October at Franklin Park. Hers is just one of the many young faces behind the tragic numbers. Her mother's grief and her plea for answers haven't diminished.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Central Ohio nonprofits struggle amid shaky economy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As worries about the economy and a possible recession loom, nonprofits are already feeling the pinch. Some have been forced to stop operations. The work of many of these groups is vital in helping families make it one day to the next. The major concern,...
COLUMBUS, OH

