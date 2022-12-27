Read full article on original website
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
Kaylee Goncalves’ family see ‘connections’ to Bryan Kohberger after arrest
The family of one of the four slain University Idaho have said they are seeing connections between their daughter and the suspect arrested in her murder. Washington State University criminology student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.He is being held for extradition on four first-degree murder complaints issued by the Moscow Police Department. Mr Kohberger’s arrest is the first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13...
Scientologist Real Estate Agent Burned Herself Alive & Shot Herself Over Ongoing Battle With Depression
A high-ranking member of the Church of Scientology passed away in a suspected suicide after lighting herself on fire and shooting herself, RadarOnline.com has learned.Whitney Mills, 40, reportedly shot herself to death on May 12 of this year after attempting to burn herself alive in Clearwater, Florida.She was pronounced dead two days later and was suffering from a number of serious health issues – including Lyme disease and depression – leading up to her passing. Mills also reportedly had a tumor on one of her ovaries but refused to have the mass surgically removed.According to Daily Mail, the Scientologist real...
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested
A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
Peruvian citizen, founder of violent gang, deported from US after entering illegally through California
A Peruvian man who founded a gang and was wanted for crimes in his home country was deported this week from the United States.
