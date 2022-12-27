A high-ranking member of the Church of Scientology passed away in a suspected suicide after lighting herself on fire and shooting herself, RadarOnline.com has learned.Whitney Mills, 40, reportedly shot herself to death on May 12 of this year after attempting to burn herself alive in Clearwater, Florida.She was pronounced dead two days later and was suffering from a number of serious health issues – including Lyme disease and depression – leading up to her passing. Mills also reportedly had a tumor on one of her ovaries but refused to have the mass surgically removed.According to Daily Mail, the Scientologist real...

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO