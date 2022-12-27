LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search has begun for who is going to replace Morgan McGarvey in the Kentucky Senate. McGarvey will officially leave his role in the Senate on Jan. 2 as he heads to the United States Congress. This will be the first time Louisville has a different Congressional representative since 2006, when Democrat John Yarmuth beat incumbent Republican Anne Northup. Yarmuth’s capturing the seat marked a political shift, with the once-competitive district that closely mirrors Jefferson County becoming a predictable stronghold for Democrats.

