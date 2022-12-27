Read full article on original website
kentuckylantern.com
Kentucky Supreme Court rejects Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers
Citing legislative immunity, the Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected Gov. Andy Beshear’s claim that the legislature acted unconstitutionally when it curbed his emergency powers in 2021. The court ruled that the state Constitution grants lawmakers immunity from such lawsuits. The legislation in question was a response to...
spectrumnews1.com
6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
'This is not about getting high, we need this': Advocacy groups push for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates for medical marijuana were hard at work at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Wednesday morning. In their latest push for lawmakers to listen, with the next legislative session less than a week away, advocacy groups like Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and Kentucky Norml covered the walls of the tunnel connecting the State Capitol and Annex buildings with hundreds of photos.
WKYT 27
Group of moms urges Ky. lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky mothers gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to urge lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana. Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display. The group is hoping the cannabis conversation will be front and center during the upcoming legislative session.
wdrb.com
Special election to be held in February for Morgan McGarvey's vacant Kentucky Senate seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search has begun for who is going to replace Morgan McGarvey in the Kentucky Senate. McGarvey will officially leave his role in the Senate on Jan. 2 as he heads to the United States Congress. This will be the first time Louisville has a different Congressional representative since 2006, when Democrat John Yarmuth beat incumbent Republican Anne Northup. Yarmuth’s capturing the seat marked a political shift, with the once-competitive district that closely mirrors Jefferson County becoming a predictable stronghold for Democrats.
WLWT 5
Kentucky's medical marijuana order goes into effect Jan. 1: What to know
A Kentucky executive order about medical marijuana will take effect at the start of the new year. Lawmakers tried, and failed, again this year to pass a bill that would legalize it. It passed through the House, but died in the Senate. So in response, Gov. Andy Beshear introduced an...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Awarded Nearly $36 Million to Get More Children Kindergarten Ready
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. “My administration will always put education first, and that...
q95fm.net
Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year
An update from the Office of Governor Andy Beshear:. In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
WKYT 27
Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
spectrumnews1.com
Medical marijuana will soon be legal for some Kentuckians. Here's how it works
KENTUCKY — Starting Sunday, Kentuckians with certain medical conditions can legally possess medicinal marijuana — with several caveats. It comes after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed an order taking action on medical marijuana after legislation on the matter stalled several times in Frankfort. What You Need To Know.
Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana bill?
The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already filed a bill to legalize it for both recreational and medicinal use.
WLKY.com
Gov. Beshear making sure opioid settlement funds get to impacted communities
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is taking steps to make sure settlement funds with pharmaceutical companies get to communities impacted by the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has settled several lawsuits the state filed against opioid manufacturers. This includes an agreement last week with Teva and Allergan, which resulted in a $114 million settlement.
wnky.com
Jan. 1 Kentucky income tax slashed .5%
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Effective immediately this new year, your state income taxes will start slowly lowering, but at a cost. The GOP-backed law will drop your state income tax by 0.5 percent starting January first. Republican lawmakers hope to completely eliminate Kentucky’s current 5 percent state income tax by 2032.
WBKO
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update.
Republicans gain voters, Democrats lose as Kentucky sees registration increase
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a news release that Kentucky saw a net gain of 4,004 registered voters in the month of November.
Kentucky attorney general announces 3rd opioid settlement
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced settlements with CVS Pharmacy, Inc. and Walgreens, with Kentucky set to receive nearly $200 million in settlements.
Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map
Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to challenge the accuracy of a new federal broadband availability map that will help determine how billions of federal dollars for broadband deployment will be allocated among states. The Federal Communications Commission in November released a proposed online interactive map that lists available internet providers and the maximum advertised […] The post Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
lanereport.com
Staffing changes in KHC’s executive team and multifamily programs
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Please join us in congratulating Samuel Thorner and David Starck on their new corporate positions. Starting January 1, 2023, Sam will become the general counsel and deputy executive director of Legal Services and Compliance. Sam joined Kentucky Housing Corporation in August 2016 and has served as...
lakercountry.com
Report: Russell County trailing state, national percentages of homes with broadband
Data from the U.S. Census shows that Russell County is trailing the state and national percentages of homes with a broadband internet subscription. The census data reports that from 2017-2021, just over 75 percent of Russell County households have a broadband internet subscription. In Kentucky, that number is 83.6 percent...
wdrb.com
Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
