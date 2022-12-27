ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

spectrumnews1.com

6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'This is not about getting high, we need this': Advocacy groups push for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates for medical marijuana were hard at work at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Wednesday morning. In their latest push for lawmakers to listen, with the next legislative session less than a week away, advocacy groups like Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and Kentucky Norml covered the walls of the tunnel connecting the State Capitol and Annex buildings with hundreds of photos.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Group of moms urges Ky. lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky mothers gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to urge lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana. Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display. The group is hoping the cannabis conversation will be front and center during the upcoming legislative session.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Special election to be held in February for Morgan McGarvey's vacant Kentucky Senate seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search has begun for who is going to replace Morgan McGarvey in the Kentucky Senate. McGarvey will officially leave his role in the Senate on Jan. 2 as he heads to the United States Congress. This will be the first time Louisville has a different Congressional representative since 2006, when Democrat John Yarmuth beat incumbent Republican Anne Northup. Yarmuth’s capturing the seat marked a political shift, with the once-competitive district that closely mirrors Jefferson County becoming a predictable stronghold for Democrats.
LOUISVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year

An update from the Office of Governor Andy Beshear:. In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Gov. Beshear making sure opioid settlement funds get to impacted communities

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is taking steps to make sure settlement funds with pharmaceutical companies get to communities impacted by the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has settled several lawsuits the state filed against opioid manufacturers. This includes an agreement last week with Teva and Allergan, which resulted in a $114 million settlement.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Jan. 1 Kentucky income tax slashed .5%

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Effective immediately this new year, your state income taxes will start slowly lowering, but at a cost. The GOP-backed law will drop your state income tax by 0.5 percent starting January first. Republican lawmakers hope to completely eliminate Kentucky’s current 5 percent state income tax by 2032.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to challenge the accuracy of a new federal broadband availability map that will help determine how billions of federal dollars for broadband deployment will be allocated among states.  The Federal Communications Commission in November released a proposed online interactive map that lists available internet providers and the maximum advertised […] The post Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Staffing changes in KHC’s executive team and multifamily programs

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Please join us in congratulating Samuel Thorner and David Starck on their new corporate positions. Starting January 1, 2023, Sam will become the general counsel and deputy executive director of Legal Services and Compliance. Sam joined Kentucky Housing Corporation in August 2016 and has served as...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
KENTUCKY STATE

