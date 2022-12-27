ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Former UofL, Male basketball player Bobby Turner dies at 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville and Male High School basketball player Bobby Turner has died. Recruited by some of the top programs in the country, he initially signed with Oklahoma State before signing with the Cardinals. A book about Turner in 2017 said his father made him...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Louisville Cardinals (2-11, 0-3 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4, 0-1 SEC) - Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. - Betting Favorite: Kentucky -23.0 (KenPom) - Last Meeting: Louisville won 62-59 on Dec. 26, 2020 (KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, Ky.) Projected Starting Lineups. Louisville. G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.)
LEXINGTON, KY
The Associated Press

Stumbles by No. 19 Kentucky, Louisville dull rivalry meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Obviously, No. 19 Kentucky or Louisville will be pleased with winning their showdown if only because feel-good moments have been scarce this season for the in-state archrivals. On balance, the host Wildcats (8-4) have celebrated more than the rebuilding Cardinals (2-11), who seem headed for a historically awful finish under rookie coach Kenny Payne, a former longtime Kentucky assistant. But that’s not really saying much for Kentucky, which is coming off a 89-75 Southeastern Conference loss at unranked Missouri and has beaten just one quality opponent (Michigan) among four. Better was expected from the Wildcats after starting the season ranked fourth while welcoming back senior Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year. The 6-foot-9 forward continues to be a double-double machine (15.8 points, 13.6 rebounds per game) despite missing the entire preseason and first two games following an October procedure on his right knee. That just hasn’t been enough for the Wildcats, who have been outplayed by Gonzaga, UCLA and Mizzou, which led for 38:51 in Columbia.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Eastern Michigan OL transfer collects Louisville offer

Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson became a hot target of many college coaches from the moment that he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. With one year of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound target has garnered scholarship offers from programs representing multiple Power 5 conferences, including Louisville. A...
YPSILANTI, MI
insidethehall.com

Video: Gabe Cupps highlights from win against New Albany

Centerville (Ohio) guard and IU signee Gabe Cupps scored 12 points on Thursday in a 63-35 win against New Albany. Inside the Hall was there and has compiled more than three minutes of highlights from the game, which are available below:. Filed to: Gabe Cupps.
NEW ALBANY, IN
247Sports

Louisville '24 commit TJ Robinson recaps 50-point outing

Louisville commit TJ Robinson knows how to score. The 2024 target dropped 50 points to lead Montclair, N.J., Immaculate Conception to a 75-67 win over Dwight-Englewood, N.J., on Tuesday in the Jingle Bells Jubilee being held in Paterson, N.J. The 6-foot-4 point guard did most of his damage following a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Look: John Calipari's Comment About Louisville Going Viral

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is trying his best not to overlook the Louisville Cardinals. During a press conference on Friday, Coach Cal said Kenny Payne is doing a "hell of a job" with the Cardinals program. He also said the team has been in "every game" they've played this season.
LEXINGTON, KY
Larry Brown Sports

Louisville lands interesting transfer quarterback

New Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm is running it back with a familiar QB. Graduate transfer Jack Plummer announced on social media Wednesday that he has officially committed to Louisville. The move reunites Plummer with Brohm, who just took over as Cardinals coach after six seasons as the head coach at Purdue. Plummer spent the... The post Louisville lands interesting transfer quarterback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police: Pedestrian dies in I-65 car crash in Clark County

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A pedestrian has died after a car crash on Thursday night on I-65 in southern Indiana, Indiana State Police say. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash happened sometime before 8:35 p.m. Thursday on I-65 southbound south of the interchange for U.S. 31 and the Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clark County. That’s in a commercial area for Clarksville and Jeffersonville, just about 2 miles north of the Ohio River and Louisville, Kentucky.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy