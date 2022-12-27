Read full article on original website
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
wdrb.com
Former UofL, Male basketball player Bobby Turner dies at 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville and Male High School basketball player Bobby Turner has died. Recruited by some of the top programs in the country, he initially signed with Oklahoma State before signing with the Cardinals. A book about Turner in 2017 said his father made him...
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Louisville Cardinals (2-11, 0-3 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4, 0-1 SEC) - Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. - Betting Favorite: Kentucky -23.0 (KenPom) - Last Meeting: Louisville won 62-59 on Dec. 26, 2020 (KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, Ky.) Projected Starting Lineups. Louisville. G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.)
Stumbles by No. 19 Kentucky, Louisville dull rivalry meeting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Obviously, No. 19 Kentucky or Louisville will be pleased with winning their showdown if only because feel-good moments have been scarce this season for the in-state archrivals. On balance, the host Wildcats (8-4) have celebrated more than the rebuilding Cardinals (2-11), who seem headed for a historically awful finish under rookie coach Kenny Payne, a former longtime Kentucky assistant. But that’s not really saying much for Kentucky, which is coming off a 89-75 Southeastern Conference loss at unranked Missouri and has beaten just one quality opponent (Michigan) among four. Better was expected from the Wildcats after starting the season ranked fourth while welcoming back senior Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year. The 6-foot-9 forward continues to be a double-double machine (15.8 points, 13.6 rebounds per game) despite missing the entire preseason and first two games following an October procedure on his right knee. That just hasn’t been enough for the Wildcats, who have been outplayed by Gonzaga, UCLA and Mizzou, which led for 38:51 in Columbia.
Eastern Michigan OL transfer collects Louisville offer
Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson became a hot target of many college coaches from the moment that he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. With one year of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound target has garnered scholarship offers from programs representing multiple Power 5 conferences, including Louisville. A...
insidethehall.com
Video: Gabe Cupps highlights from win against New Albany
Centerville (Ohio) guard and IU signee Gabe Cupps scored 12 points on Thursday in a 63-35 win against New Albany. Inside the Hall was there and has compiled more than three minutes of highlights from the game, which are available below:. Filed to: Gabe Cupps.
Louisville '24 commit TJ Robinson recaps 50-point outing
Louisville commit TJ Robinson knows how to score. The 2024 target dropped 50 points to lead Montclair, N.J., Immaculate Conception to a 75-67 win over Dwight-Englewood, N.J., on Tuesday in the Jingle Bells Jubilee being held in Paterson, N.J. The 6-foot-4 point guard did most of his damage following a...
Look: John Calipari's Comment About Louisville Going Viral
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is trying his best not to overlook the Louisville Cardinals. During a press conference on Friday, Coach Cal said Kenny Payne is doing a "hell of a job" with the Cardinals program. He also said the team has been in "every game" they've played this season.
Louisville wide receiver signee William Fowles believes in new head coach Jeff Brohm's offensive schemes
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School three-star wide receiver William Fowles was scrolling up and down Twitter when he found out that former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield had left Louisville for the Cincinatti job in early December. Fowles, who committed to the Cardinals in August,...
Kentucky vs. Louisville: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Kentucky is coming off a disappointing loss to Missouri but has a good opportunity to bounce back with a rivalry win over a disheartening Louisville team. TV schedule: Saturday, December 31 – 12:00 p.m. ET, CBS. Arena: Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY. One of college basketball’s most historic...
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Plummer, former Purdue quarterback, announces ACC transfer destination
Jack Plummer, who spent 4 seasons on the Purdue roster before transferring to Cal, hit the transfer portal once more after the 2022 season. On Wednesday, via a Twitter post, he announced his latest stop: Louisville, where he’ll reunite with Jeff Brohm. Plummer initially signed with Purdue out of...
How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a nine-day layoff, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action this weekend, and will be hitting the road to take on arch-rival Kentucky in the Battle of the Bluegrass. In their most recent time out at NC State, the Cardinals, once again, could not...
Louisville lands interesting transfer quarterback
New Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm is running it back with a familiar QB. Graduate transfer Jack Plummer announced on social media Wednesday that he has officially committed to Louisville. The move reunites Plummer with Brohm, who just took over as Cardinals coach after six seasons as the head coach at Purdue. Plummer spent the... The post Louisville lands interesting transfer quarterback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
stateoflouisville.com
For Louisville basketball, the inevitable will ultimately prove to be the “unacceptable”
Louisville basketball squares off against its hated rival, Kentucky, on Saturday with only two wins under its belt in 13 attempts. Why the Kentucky game may ultimately be a breaking point for some Cardinals fans. There is no denying that Louisville basketball, its supporters, boosters, and fans have been through...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Louisville Democrats, GOP pick nominees for upcoming special election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The special election for Congressman-elect Morgan McGarvey's former Senate seat has been set. The Jefferson County Republican Party announced Misty Glin will be their candidate. According to a press release, Glin ran for Jefferson County Public School's school board Dist. 6 "and wants to continue to...
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
wdrb.com
Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police: Pedestrian dies in I-65 car crash in Clark County
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A pedestrian has died after a car crash on Thursday night on I-65 in southern Indiana, Indiana State Police say. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash happened sometime before 8:35 p.m. Thursday on I-65 southbound south of the interchange for U.S. 31 and the Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clark County. That’s in a commercial area for Clarksville and Jeffersonville, just about 2 miles north of the Ohio River and Louisville, Kentucky.
WLKY.com
Louisville man exonerated in 2009 helping others wrongfully convicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After serving 10 years in prison, Edwin Chandler was exonerated in October 2009. Since then, he's been working to help others facing similar fates. He would go on to start the "Chandler Project," which helps people in Kentucky and beyond, but he needs more people and resources.
wdrb.com
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
