Capital Gymnastics and Athletics holds camp during winter break

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Capital Gymnastics and Athletics provided a week of activities for kids while they were on winter break.

“This week we are having crafts and snowball fights in the gym,” said Triny Beckman, co-owner of Capital Gymnastics and Athletics. “They do all sorts of games and crafts, they get some free time on the equipment and it’s all winter wonderland themed.”

Tuesday afternoon kids from ages 3-12 enjoyed various activities like nerf tag, jumping jacks and other tumbling exercises — burning off a lot of energy.

The gym hosts children ages three all the way through their teen years. Its purpose is to educate and provide a space for future athletes to grow and compete. Additionally, Capital Athletics houses athletes who are a part of the USA Gymnastics Organization.

Click here for more information on Capital Gymnastics.



















































