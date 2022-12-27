Read full article on original website
Related
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Year in review: Weather extremes characterize 2022
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second part of the Dispatch Record’s annual year-end review that highlights important events over the past 12 months. Weather plays an important role in the life and economy of agricultural areas like Lampasas County. For 2022, it was a year of extreme highs and lows. Jan. 1 opened with a high temperature of 75 degrees and a low of 26, before recording a low of 18…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Kempner, Lometa add new facilities in 2022
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of the Dispatch Record’s annual yearend review that highlights important events over the past 12 months. The city of Kempner celebrated a milestone in August, as it marked the 25th anniversary of its incorporation. Kempner first was settled in the early 1850s by pioneer families such as the Picketts and the Taylors. In 1882, when the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lampasas man dead after U.S. 281 rollover
A Lampasas man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover wreck on North U.S. Highway 281 Thursday night. Texas DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said 54-year-old Shawn Thomas Figurski was traveling northbound in a 2007 Dodge pickup truck on U.S. 281 when the crash occurred at 11:17 p.m. “According to the investigating trooper, Figurski left the east side of the roadway, lost control and rolled over multiple…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
ARRESTS
The following arrests were reported to the Lampasas Dispatch Record by area law enforcement officials. The Dispatch Record prints the name and charge(s) of people arrested on at least one Class B misdemeanor – or more serious – charge. Ronald Gene Clayton Jr., 29, of Copperas Cove, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1-A under 20 grams in a drug-free…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Mrs. Dawson
Dorothy Lee Dawson, 97, of Lampasas died on Dec. 24, 2022. Graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. Dorothy was born in Kempner to R.L. Patterson and Beatrice Wheeler Patterson. She enjoyed traveling and dancing across Texas, especially square dancing. She also...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Girls’ basketball wins in dominant fashion
The Lady Badgers played host to Llano on Wednesday afternoon and dominated the visiting team. The final score was 57-19. Lampasas was led by the two guards, senior Brooke White and sophomore Addison Borchardt. White finished with 22 points, and Borchardt accounted for 10. The sophomore also pitched in with a handful of steals and assists. White is a move-in to Lampasas this year, and her season…
Comments / 0