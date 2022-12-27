Last month, prior to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters, the entire cast went on a press tour to promote the movie. Lupita Nyong’o stunned in various ensembles from the likes of Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood on late-night talk shows while the actor’s costar Danai Gurira had her own fashionable moment in a sheer crochet catsuit from Gabriela Hearst. Now, even in December, Nyong’o is still celebrating the Marvel film. In an Instagram post, Nyong’o posed in a workout set from the Actively BLACK x MARVEL collaboration. She then wrote in the caption: “Ready to get after it in 2023 💪🏿 with my new workout gear from the Wakanda Forever x @activelyblack collab! Love the fabrics and did I mention the company is Black-owned?!”

