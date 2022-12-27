Read full article on original website
Related
Ireland Baldwin, 27, Announces She’s Pregnant With Her 1st Child With Sonogram Photo
Ireland Baldwin revealed on New Year’s Eve that she is going to be a mom! The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, 27, took to her Instagram on Saturday, Dec 31 to announce her pregnancy with her musician boyfriend RAC, also known as André Allen Anjos. Alongside a snap of their sonogram, Ireland celebrated the news of the couple’s first child with a cheery message for her fans by writing, “Happy New Year!”
thezoereport.com
Rihanna Dressed Up Her Sweat Shorts With The Most Sparkly Shoes
When you go to the movie theaters, you’ll likely wear a comfortable outfit so you’re not twisting and turning in your seat 10 minutes into the trailers. Everyone has their own style formula, whether it be leggings with an oversized knit sweater or a cozy cashmere set. For Rihanna, who went to the movies with A$AP Rocky on Dec. 29, she likes to opt for a casual pairing of a hoodie with sweat shorts. The laid-back ensemble was then slightly dressed up by Rihanna’s sparkly green sneakers and brown furry coat.
thezoereport.com
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pink Sweater Was A Minimalist Take On Barbiecore
ICYMI, Gwyneth Paltrow recently invited Kim Kardashian to appear on her Goop podcast. The two have discussed everything from Kardashian’s thoughts on a potential fourth marriage to the prospect of having more children — and, naturally, had to take a selfie to document the moment afterwards. The actor subsequently shared the photo on her Instagram account, which revealed Paltrow in a hot pink sweater as part of her OOTD. The choice of color felt unusual for her, as the A-lister typically prefers neutral-hued outfits. (Paltrow is a born and bred Los Angeles resident, so her outfits often reflect laidback West Coast style.)
thezoereport.com
Lupita Nyong’o Shows Her Support For The Actively BLACK x MARVEL Collab
Last month, prior to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters, the entire cast went on a press tour to promote the movie. Lupita Nyong’o stunned in various ensembles from the likes of Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood on late-night talk shows while the actor’s costar Danai Gurira had her own fashionable moment in a sheer crochet catsuit from Gabriela Hearst. Now, even in December, Nyong’o is still celebrating the Marvel film. In an Instagram post, Nyong’o posed in a workout set from the Actively BLACK x MARVEL collaboration. She then wrote in the caption: “Ready to get after it in 2023 💪🏿 with my new workout gear from the Wakanda Forever x @activelyblack collab! Love the fabrics and did I mention the company is Black-owned?!”
Comments / 0