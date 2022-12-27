ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Suncrest Dental flooded, looking for temporary location

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weeks cold weather busted pipes and caused leaks throughout Morgantown, but this local dentist office didn’t find out it happened to them until much later. Suncrest Dental on Pineview Drive in Morgantown had all three of its floors flooded. The office was closed for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Residents express displeasure in Steubenville water issues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — Multiple water line breaks in the Steubenville area this past week have created issues for residents. As of Friday night, there is not a set time as to when the water will be back on, but officials are hopeful it's sooner rather than later. Some...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF

Wheeling Clinic reopening begins Friday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Clinic will begin a partial reopening Friday after broken water lines forced it to temporarily close earlier this week. 1st Floor – Registration, Behavioral Health and Acupuncture. Tuesday, Jan. 3. 3rd Floor – Endocrinology. Also on Tuesday, the 2nd floor Primary Care...
WTOV 9

Crash slows main Wheeling thoroughfare

WHEELING, W.Va. — Two vehicles collided Thursday evening at the intersection of National Road and Park View Lane in Wheeling causing injuries. The call was reported to the Wheeling Police Department just before 5:45. No further details are available.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Steubenville garbage collection delayed due to New Year’s holiday

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – The City of Steubenville Sanitation Department will be closed Monday,. January 2, 2023 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. No garbage collection will occur on Monday, January 2, 2023. During the week of Monday, January 2, 2023 through Friday, January 6, 2023 garbage collection.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Transportation Today News

West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project

The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Steubenville water conservation for residents continues

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – After three days of subzero temperatures transitioning into the warmup we are seeing now, some of the water pipes in Steubenville are bursting. So far, they have seen a 16-inch and 12-inch break which is resulting in lost water, lowering the reservoir. The City of...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Water shut off after break in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bellaire Water Treatment Plant reports that a water break has been found on the 3800 block of Harrison St. Water has been shut off from 38th St. north to fix the leak. Once it has been restored, there will be a 48-hour boil advisory in effect.
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia restaurant settles lawsuit for alleged wage violation

The new owners of DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille issued this statement about the settlement: “While DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille has recently changed ownership, we remain fully committed to the communities that we’re privileged to serve, to our valued customers and perhaps most importantly, to our dedicated team and staff. The previous ownership’s treatment […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTAP

Pet of the Week: Piper from the Pleasants County Humane Society

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Piper! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Piper is 5 years old and currently weighs 45lbs. She is German Shorthaired Pointer mix. She is very timid at first and needs a little time to warm...
WTAP

State Route 7 has reopened following a crash

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of SR 7 & SR 550 Wednesday morning. The call came in around 10:45 am, and the road was shut down for roughly 40 minutes. A Chevy Equinox driven by Daniel...
MARIETTA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy