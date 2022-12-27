Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
2022 Mesa Book Festival SuccessfulSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
12news.com
Travel chaos: Southwest Airlines at the heart of travel meltdown
Thursday is another day of widespread cancellations in airports across the country. Jen Wahl has the latest updates from Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix.
Phoenix New Times
Southwest Airlines ‘Meltdown’ Still Slamming Sky Harbor
Southwest Airlines' first-class faux pas can be felt in Phoenix. The Dallas-based airline mothballed 15,700 flights since December 22, first citing the wintry whiteout that walloped the country. Winter Storm Elliott delayed flights from coast to coast, but by Monday, the nation’s airlines had pretty much made a full recovery....
12news.com
Cancelled flight left them stranded. Valley family travels 53 hours to make it home
Their flight left them stranded at the airport in Akron, Ohio. After a long journey, this Peoria mom of 3 is relieved to be home.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big winter storm moving in New Year's Day!
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air on New Year's Day. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain will hold off until after...
AZFamily
First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
AZFamily
Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled into Tuesday; dozens of travelers stranded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- All Southwest Airlines flights departing Phoenix Sky Harbor have been cancelled as of Monday night around 7 p.m. Nationally, 3,959 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 9 p.m. ET on Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 8,161 flights had been delayed. Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed.
Southwest Airlines cancels most flights to and from PHX Sky Harbor
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Phoenix airport reported 111 canceled flights and 69 delayed flights.
12news.com
Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital
PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
12news.com
RECAP: How much rain did the Valley get Wednesday?
PHOENIX — Are we back in the monsoon or what? A system of moisture swept eastward across Arizona, bringing rain and snow with it. By noon on Wednesday, parts of the Valley had gotten well over half an inch of rain. While snow is still falling in the High...
Weather updates: Rain mostly out of Phoenix, snow moving east in the High Country
PHOENIX — Rain continues to wind down in the Valley after a soggy morning. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon, but for now most activity is concentrated to the High Country. ADOT said that I-17 has been closed at SR 179 (Milepost 299, north of Lake Montezuma) due...
fox10phoenix.com
As Southwest flight cancellations continue, Fiesta Bowl fans find other ways to reach Arizona
PHOENIX - Continued chaos surrounds the Southwest Airlines meltdown, and now it's impacting the next big event in Phoenix: The Fiesta Bowl. The TCU Horned Frogs are poised to face the Michigan Wolverines this weekend, and fans are frantically trying to find new ways to head to the Valley in time for Saturday's game.
AZFamily
Major Phoenix-area title loan, MVD provider suffers data breach
Doug Clark has had numerous ethics complaints filed against him over the years. His resignation letter says he’s retiring because of personal medical issues. Shady Park wins appeal; retirement community suit goes back to court. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. The Shady Park music venue in Tempe won its...
Big Earl’s Greasy Eats Hopes to Expand its Valley Footprint in 2023
Having opened a wildly successful candy shop, Earl’s Old Time Candy, earlier this month, owners Brooke and Collin Dallas are setting their sights on more family fun for the community.
12news.com
'I love being a zookeeper': Slower attendance at Phoenix Zoo on rainy day keeps staff busy behind the scenes
PHOENIX — Rain on Wednesday made everything from commutes to shopping a bit more challenging. But the soggy day isn’t keeping everyone inside. Some still choose to go outside despite the elements, including heading to the Phoenix Zoo. Slower attendance on rainy day, busy behind the scenes. It...
fox10phoenix.com
Wrong-way driver allegedly admits she knew she was driving against traffic near Phoenix
The driver, identified as 32-year-old Sadie Kelly, allegedly resisted arrest and had to be pulled from her car. DPS said Kelly's three small children were found inside the car. The children were not hurt and were released to their father.
12news.com
City of Tempe promises change after homeless man drowns
Sean Bickings drowned in Tempe Town Lake as officers stood by without the tools they needed to help save him. Now, Bickings' family is planning to file a lawsuit and.
AZFamily
Phoenix family back home after being stranded for 5 days
Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Heavy snow came to...
kjzz.org
Meet the ditch riders who keep the Phoenix area irrigation water system flowing
Phoenix was built on the remains of an ancient Hohokam city. When the first settlers arrived, they built their farms around irrigation canals the Hohokam left behind. But they were at the mercy of the river. In the early 1900s, the farmers got together, and, with the help of the government, built a dam to harness the Salt River.
Comments / 3