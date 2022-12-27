ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Tony Bennett, on UVA wins record, quotes Terry Holland: ‘Better than I deserve’

Tony Bennett is one win from tying former Virginia coach Terry Holland at 326 wins at UVA. All the same, he’d rather just keep Holland in the top spot in the record books. “Coach Holland is the best, his family and his daughters, just the way he has represented, you know, basketball and this program and what he’s built,” Bennett said after Virginia’s 66-46 win over Albany on Wednesday, which gave him 325 wins at Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Jamey Chadwell fills several Liberty football coaching staff positions

New Liberty football coach Jamey Chadwell, in the spirit of getting the band back together, announced Friday that he has reassembled his offensive staff from Coastal Carolina. Coming with him from Coastal are running backs coach Willy Korn, and QB coach Newland Isaac, O line coach Bill Durkin and tight ends coach Cody Ladutko.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

AFID grants benefit 10 agriculture projects throughout Virginia

A total of 10 projects will receive $368,885 in grants for new community infrastructure development projects that support local food production and sustainable agriculture. The grants are from the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Infrastructure program supporting farms and food producers in Virginia. One project was selected in Albemarle and Nelson counties – and one project in the City of Charlottesville.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

First Fridays of the Valley venues announced for Jan. 6

Arts Council of the Valley rolls out its 2023 First Fridays of the Valley program Jan. 6 with 31 registered venues, including two in Elkton. “The First Fridays program began in 2009 as an April-October partnership between ACV and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance,” said ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden. Originally...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

New book explores growing up gay in the Mennonite community

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Mary Alice Hostetter on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m.. Hostetter will be reading from her new book, Plain: A Memoir of Mennonite Girlhood. This in-person event will be cosponsored by local nonprofit WriterHouse and will be free to attend and open to the public.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Smith House Galleries to showcase Augusta County artist in January

Arts Council of the Valley opens two new exhibitions at Smith House Galleries in Harrisonburg on Jan. 6, with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley, running from 5 to 7 p.m. Deborah Coffey’s Deliverance and Beauty features collage, mixed media, painting and sculpture. Coffey also teams up with...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Serve more members, more often: Local Boys & Girls Club sets 2023 goals

In early 2022, the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County reopened its newly renovated Waynesboro Club site and named Debra Freeman-Belle its new CEO/Executive Director. The organization, founded 25 years ago, has proven, tested, evidence-based and nationally recognized programs and activities for local youth. The club’s...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy