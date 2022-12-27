Read full article on original website
Can #12 Virginia win at Georgia Tech on Saturday without Reece Beekman?
Virginia coach Tony Bennett sat star point guard Reece Beekman for Wednesday’s game with Albany, which the Cavaliers would go on to win, 66-46. Afterward, Bennett was noncommittal on Beekman’s status going forward. “A hamstring pull can take a little while, so we’ve got to be as smart...
Tony Bennett, on UVA wins record, quotes Terry Holland: ‘Better than I deserve’
Tony Bennett is one win from tying former Virginia coach Terry Holland at 326 wins at UVA. All the same, he’d rather just keep Holland in the top spot in the record books. “Coach Holland is the best, his family and his daughters, just the way he has represented, you know, basketball and this program and what he’s built,” Bennett said after Virginia’s 66-46 win over Albany on Wednesday, which gave him 325 wins at Virginia.
Jamey Chadwell fills several Liberty football coaching staff positions
New Liberty football coach Jamey Chadwell, in the spirit of getting the band back together, announced Friday that he has reassembled his offensive staff from Coastal Carolina. Coming with him from Coastal are running backs coach Willy Korn, and QB coach Newland Isaac, O line coach Bill Durkin and tight ends coach Cody Ladutko.
Women’s Basketball: Virginia rides hot third quarter to 69-63 win over Georgia Tech
Virginia trailed by seven early in the third quarter, but took control with efficient offense, and went on to defeat Georgia Tech, 69-63, on Thursday at JPJ. The Cavaliers (13-1, 2-1 ACC) made nine straight shots in a stretch of the third quarter to turn a seven-point deficit into a 55-47 lead at the end of three.
A first at UVA: Jenna Reneau part of officiating crew for Virginia-Albany game
Virginia’s non-conference basketball game Wednesday evening against Albany went as expected, with the Cavaliers claiming a 66-46 win over the Great Danes. A ho-hum type of game. Except for the three-person officiating crew assigned to the game. Lee Cassell, Paul Szelc and Jenna Reneau officiated the contest, as assigned...
After losing mother to cancer, Camryn Taylor becomes fan favorite at Virginia
Virginia senior forward Camryn Taylor has become a fan favorite after transferring from Marquette ahead of last season. After suffering a tragic loss that cut her junior year short, Taylor has put it all together in 2022-23 and has been a key contributor over the Cavaliers’ 12-1 start. Taylor...
#12 Virginia shakes off Christmas break rust, dispatches Albany, 66-46
It took Virginia most of the first half to shake off the Christmas break rust. It helped that the opponent Wednesday night was Albany. A 30-4 run over a 16-minute stretch did the trick to push the 12th-ranked Cavaliers to a 66-46 win. The first 18 minutes weren’t pretty for...
VMI drops SoCon opener at Furman: Paladins win, 85-62, behind 23 from Marcus Foster
VMI opened SoCon play Thursday night with an 85-62 loss at Furman. The Keydets (5-9, 0-1 SoCon, KenPom: 321) kept pace for much of the opening half before going cold with 7:31 to play before the break. From that point on, VMI could only muster one pair of free throws...
AFID grants benefit 10 agriculture projects throughout Virginia
A total of 10 projects will receive $368,885 in grants for new community infrastructure development projects that support local food production and sustainable agriculture. The grants are from the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Infrastructure program supporting farms and food producers in Virginia. One project was selected in Albemarle and Nelson counties – and one project in the City of Charlottesville.
‘The city loves its library’: Staunton Public Library is busiest in local Valley
Staunton Public Library’s circulation total was 176,461 in 2022. The one library is just 21,000 short of Augusta County Library’s total for seven branches at 197,942. “The city loves its library,” Staunton Public Library Director of Library Services Sarah Skrobis said. Skrobis came to the library in...
First Fridays of the Valley venues announced for Jan. 6
Arts Council of the Valley rolls out its 2023 First Fridays of the Valley program Jan. 6 with 31 registered venues, including two in Elkton. “The First Fridays program began in 2009 as an April-October partnership between ACV and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance,” said ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden. Originally...
New book explores growing up gay in the Mennonite community
New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Mary Alice Hostetter on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m.. Hostetter will be reading from her new book, Plain: A Memoir of Mennonite Girlhood. This in-person event will be cosponsored by local nonprofit WriterHouse and will be free to attend and open to the public.
Smith House Galleries to showcase Augusta County artist in January
Arts Council of the Valley opens two new exhibitions at Smith House Galleries in Harrisonburg on Jan. 6, with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley, running from 5 to 7 p.m. Deborah Coffey’s Deliverance and Beauty features collage, mixed media, painting and sculpture. Coffey also teams up with...
Serve more members, more often: Local Boys & Girls Club sets 2023 goals
In early 2022, the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County reopened its newly renovated Waynesboro Club site and named Debra Freeman-Belle its new CEO/Executive Director. The organization, founded 25 years ago, has proven, tested, evidence-based and nationally recognized programs and activities for local youth. The club’s...
Update: Three dead, two still missing in Nelson County after vehicle found submerged
Three people are dead after a vehicle was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on Tuesday. Virginia State Police had originally reported two deaths at the scene, near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in the Schuyler area. State Police had responded to the scene...
