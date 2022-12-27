Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
In memory of Summer Barrow: $900M earmarked for substance addiction prevention
President Joe Biden yesterday signed into law legislation to provide $900 million of support for programs that combat substance use disorder and addiction in Virginia and across the country. Signed into law as part of the end-of-year funding deal, the Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act will increase federal...
Augusta Free Press
Rebecca Barnabi: Top Stories of 2022 highlight employment, education, business
AFP’s Rebecca Barnabi focuses on stories about employment trends, business, education, arts, the environment, politics, healthcare, animals and culture. Here are her favorite stories from 2022. EMPLOYMENT. Quiet firing: Are you falling victim to the latest work trend?. Not your parents’ Great Resignation: Millennials are ‘acting your wage’...
New York Post
Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to be in court when Kohberger is returned to Idaho to face murders charges in the Nov. 13 deaths of Kaylee, and Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. “This guy’s gonna have to look me in my eyes multiples times, and I’m going to be looking for the truth. That’s really what I’m going to be looking for,” Steve Goncalves said. Kohberger, who was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania, was attending a graduate program at Washington State University about 10 miles away from the University of Idaho campus.
Augusta Free Press
Avoli launches campaign for 36th House District Republican nomination
Republican Del. John Avoli will seek a third term in the Virginia House of Delegates in the newly drawn 36th House District. The district includes Staunton, Waynesboro, southeastern Augusta County and northern Rockbridge County. Ronnie Campbell, the 24th District delegate, would have likely been a challenger to Avoli for the...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville receives grant for planning, training related to flood preparedness
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation today announced $51,757,388 in supplemental awards from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. The City of Charlottesville received $94,276 for resilience planning and staff training. These newly funded projects will expand flood prevention and protection projects including mitigation, capacity building, planning and studies...
Augusta Free Press
‘The city loves its library’: Staunton Public Library is busiest in local Valley
Staunton Public Library’s circulation total was 176,461 in 2022. The one library is just 21,000 short of Augusta County Library’s total for seven branches at 197,942. “The city loves its library,” Staunton Public Library Director of Library Services Sarah Skrobis said. Skrobis came to the library in...
