ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
timesvirginian.com

State Police investigating fatal crash in Appomattox County

At 6:39 p.m. on Dec. 26, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 just west of Route 646. A 2004 Buick Rainier was traveling east on Route 460 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver,...
WHSV

Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
People

Family Seeks Justice Weeks After Missing Va. Teen Was Found Dismembered, Buried in Shallow Grave

Cion Carroll's brutal murder remains unsolved The family of a 17-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found 10 days after his mother reported him missing last month is pleading for answers. After Cion Carroll's remains were found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County on Nov. 12, investigators still haven't announced a suspect or made an arrest. "I just can't figure out why they've had no suspects, and they haven't reached out to give us an update," Cion's grandfather Junius Carter told TV station WWBT on Friday. "We...
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Bodies found in submerged car

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmond Police warn against drunk driving, celebratory gunfire

Chesterfield Food Bank serves hundreds after cold weather cancels last week’s distribution. Pygmy hippo moves to public viewing at Metro Richmond Zoo. Virginia’s most famous hippopotamus went swimming for the first time recently. New Year's Eve events and safety tips in RVA. Updated: 12 hours ago. Richmond police...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy