Chesterfield Police investigating a shooting on Route 1
Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning.
State Police investigating fatal crash in Appomattox County
At 6:39 p.m. on Dec. 26, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 just west of Route 646. A 2004 Buick Rainier was traveling east on Route 460 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire. The driver,...
70-year-old woman missing, Powhatan Sheriff’s Office leading search
The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office is leading a search for a 70-year-old woman who has gone missing.
Virginia State Police identify man killed in Amelia shootout, family speaks out
A sheriff’s deputy was shot and a man was killed during a shootout on Wednesday night in Amelia County.
Third victim found in submerged vehicle, search continues in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports three people have now been confirmed dead in connection with a submerged vehicle that was found in Nelson County. VSP troopers and crews from Charlottesville, Nelson County and Albemarle County responded to the scene around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. "A...
Missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River
A missing Powhatan County woman was found dead in a Goochland County park on Wednesday.
Hopewell investigates two late-evening shootings one mile apart
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred Thursday night just one mile apart from each other and within an hour and a half timeframe. Police said officers responded to the John Randolph Medical Center around 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 for a male who had arrived after being […]
Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
Family Seeks Justice Weeks After Missing Va. Teen Was Found Dismembered, Buried in Shallow Grave
Cion Carroll's brutal murder remains unsolved The family of a 17-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found 10 days after his mother reported him missing last month is pleading for answers. After Cion Carroll's remains were found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County on Nov. 12, investigators still haven't announced a suspect or made an arrest. "I just can't figure out why they've had no suspects, and they haven't reached out to give us an update," Cion's grandfather Junius Carter told TV station WWBT on Friday. "We...
Petersburg man arrested in connection to attempted Colonial Heights home break-in on Christmas Day
A Petersburg man is in jail after he was arrested in connection to a Christmas Day attempted break-in and shooting that injured a Colonial Heights man and killed his dog.
Bodies found in submerged car
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
Former Virginia cop and cross-country killer listed father, State Police officer, friend as references for deputy job
Newly obtained employment records on the lone suspect in a cross-country triple murder case have revealed that former VSP trooper and recent Washington County Sheriff's Office hire listed his father, a close friend and a VSP field training officer on his application for employment with the latter law enforcement agency.
Police begin homicide investigation after Henrico man found dead inside home
The Henrico Police Division is investigating a suspected homicide after a man was found dead inside a Glen Allen home Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Woman killed, 79-year-old man arrested after shooting in Orange County
A 48-year-old woman is dead and a 79-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to her death after a shooting in the Gordonsville area of Orange County.
I-95 South clear after crash in Chesterfield
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 67, just after the Pocahontas Parkway interchange. The left shoulder, left lane and center lane are currently closed.
Crash closes several lanes on I-64 in Henrico, delays expected
The crash is located on I-64 east in Henrico just after the West Broad Street Exit. Virginia State Police said the crash involved a pickup truck hauling a camper. Police said the camper overturned into a travel lane.
Not So Happy Holidays: Driver Charged With Post-Christmas DUI In Virginia, Sheriff Says
The holidays were a little too happy for a driver in Virginia who was busted for alleged impaired driving on I-95 in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.Caroline County resident Dino Davies, 31, of Ruther Glen, was busted for a DUI in Stafford County after he was apprehended for drunkenly driving and spr…
Richmond Police warn against drunk driving, celebratory gunfire
Chesterfield Food Bank serves hundreds after cold weather cancels last week’s distribution. Pygmy hippo moves to public viewing at Metro Richmond Zoo. Virginia’s most famous hippopotamus went swimming for the first time recently. New Year's Eve events and safety tips in RVA. Updated: 12 hours ago. Richmond police...
‘Enough is enough’: Henrico Police reflect on youth homicides this year after Christmas shooting
A man is in custody tonight after a Christmas night shooting on Engleside Court in Henrico that left one juvenile dead, marking the sixth juvenile shooting death in the county this year.
Gordonsville man charged with murder for Charlottesville woman's death
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a Gordonsville man is facing murder and other charges in connection with a shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 19500 block of Gates Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they...
