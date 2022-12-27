ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

PODCAST: Preview + Predicting the Major NFC South Showdown, Norman Returns + More

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

Episode 120 has been released.

Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated's Schuyler Callihan, and Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart.

Recap of the Panthers' 37-21 win over the Lions on Saturday

Previewing Panthers vs Bucs this Sunday, NFC South lead at stake

Josh Norman signs with the team, what does that mean for the defense?

Update on Jaycee Horn's wrist injury

Tell 'Em Why You're Mad Tuesday

Open Mailbag

NBC Sports

Trevor Lawrence returns to limited practice

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) returned to a limited practice Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. That follows his practice schedule the past two weeks. Lawrence went on the practice report in Week 14 and missed two practice days before having a limited practice. In Week 15-16, he was a non-participant on the first practice day before limited practices the next two days.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
All Cardinals

Cardinals Rule DeAndre Hopkins Out vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals updated their injury report for their Week 17 meeting against the Atlanta Falcons and ruled WR DeAndre Hopkins out. The hits keep coming for the Arizona Cardinals. While the team will roll out David Blough in what will be their fourth starting quarterback in a row, they'll...
ATLANTA, GA
VolunteerCountry

VFL Reportedly Set to Get First NFL Start Tonight

Former Tennessee stand out quarterback Josh Dobbs is reportedly set to get his first NFL start tonight against the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports from NFL Insiders.  The Titans signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad earlier this month. The signing followed an ...
NASHVILLE, TN
TexansDaily

Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
HOUSTON, TX
