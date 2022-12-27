Homes that survived Boulder County fire hid another disaster inside: Research details this urban wildfire health risk

Estes Park resident Lisa Foster has set several impressive records on Longs Peak in recent weeks, according to Estes Park News. Not only has Foster become the only person to climb the mountain every month for three calendar years, she also became the first woman to summit the mountain via a different route for each month of the year and is the first woman to be included among the ten people with the most summits of the peak. Read more about her record-setting climb on December 4 on the Estes Park News website.

