ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Homes that survived Boulder County fire hid another disaster inside: Research details this urban wildfire health risk

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Plumb Joy
3d ago

Is it psychosomatic now, some people love to be "sick"? And snowflakes, 1200 honest scientists just signed a paper proving Global Warming is a hoax.

Reply
4
Related
Colorado Newsline

Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside

This commentary originally appeared on The Conversation. On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still […] The post Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
LOUISVILLE, CO
Retro 102.5

Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad

Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state

CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

I-25 northbound shut down in northern CO due to series of crashes

A series of crashes have led to the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in northern Colorado. They happened at midday on Thursday between the Berthoud and Johnstown exits.Nearly a dozen people were hurt.A total of 22 vehicles were involved in the crashes, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.A construction project is in effect in the area.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

3 hospitalized after explosion in Longmont

An explosion that left three people hurt in Longmont is under investigation. It happened Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue. Firefighters arrived on-scene to find a garage fully engulfed in flames. An adjacent home was also damaged. Two men escaped the fire while one had to be rescued. All three were hospitalized; one of them with serious injuries. Police believe this could be the second explosion at this property but wouldn’t elaborate, the Boulder Daily Camera reported. For more, check out https://www.dailycamera.com/.
LONGMONT, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado woman sets wild new record on Longs Peak

Estes Park resident Lisa Foster has set several impressive records on Longs Peak in recent weeks, according to Estes Park News. Not only has Foster become the only person to climb the mountain every month for three calendar years, she also became the first woman to summit the mountain via a different route for each month of the year and is the first woman to be included among the ten people with the most summits of the peak. Read more about her record-setting climb on December 4 on the Estes Park News website.
ESTES PARK, CO
94kix.com

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
BRIGHTON, CO
KDVR.com

Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche

A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. Marine, renowned artist Jess DuBois dies at 88.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy