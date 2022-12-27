Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Related
Sherwood police searching for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man. Brock Welch was last seen on Dec. 29 after leaving his home for McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Sherwood Police Department, Welch drives a 2021 black Honda Civic (license plate# 182 ZZX).
Little Rock police searching for 15-year-old connected to homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Tyler Bland in connection to a homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (501) 371-4660.
North Little Rock police identify victims in December homicide
The names of the two young victims in a North Little Rock homicide investigation have been released.
KATV
Man arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect has been arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide, according to police. Little Rock police arrested Justin Davis, 21, on Thursday in connection with the homicide and have charged him with first-degree murder. Police originally responded to The Waters at Chenal on Chenal Parkway...
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Tony Road, say suspect and victim were neighbors
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported that they were responding to a shooting south of Little Rock.
KATV
Pine Bluff police: missing child found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:04 p.m. Katline Moten has been found safe. The Pine Bluff Police Department is seeking information regarding a missing child. Police reported that Katline Moten, 12, has been missing since approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Moten's last known location was at the...
Looking back at deadly year in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As the New Year is upon us, we take a look back at a historic year of deaths in Little Rock. The city has had more homicides than ever before, but there is some progress being made. At the beginning of November, Little Rock hit...
Police arrest suspect in Apartment Lake homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested 21-year-old Justin Davis of North Little Rock in connection with a homicide that occurred at Apartment Lake on November 10.
SILVER ALERT: Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 64-year-old man
Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Cleburne County, Arkansas.
KATV
Residents at the Terra Vista Apartments claim they have not had water for nearly two weeks
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents at the Terra Vista Apartments in Little Rock said they do not have water. Vanessa Springer-Mosley, a resident at the complex, told KATV five buildings do not have water and have not for some time now. "We've just kind of been without water for...
KATV
NLRPD identify victims in double homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have identified the victims of the shooting that happened on East 16th street. Police have identified the victims as 19-year-old Devon Hill and 18-year-old Brayden Robinson both of Little Rock. Police originally responded to the 800 block of East 16th Street...
KATV
Pulaski County deputies on the scene of a shooting; victim has died
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated at 9:49 p.m.:. The Public Affairs office released more information on the shooting that occurred on Tony Road. According to the police report, a deputy made contact with the victim who has been identified as Frank Lloyd. Lloyd appeared to have three gunshot wounds.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Sweet Home
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is launching a homicide investigation into the incident as the victim is now deceased. The sheriff's office asks anyone who may have any information regarding the investigation to contact them at (501) 340-6963. Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's...
KATV
31-year-old Conway man arrested in connection to a shooting on Dec. 26
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced on Friday they have made an arrest on a man who is connected to a shooting on Monday. Timothy D. Allen, 31 of Conway was arrested on Wednesday around 11:53 a.m. in West Memphis. According to police Allen was taken...
Arkansas State Police inactivate Silver Alert for 78-year-old Benton man
Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Benton, Arkansas.
Little Rock family of murdered 23-year-old desperate for answers, still searching for justice
James Wiggins, 23, was shot and killed near the intersection of Greenway and Belmont Drive in Little Rock this past May.
Little Rock shooting turned homicide; nearby home with kids inside was also target of bullets
A Little Rock shooting on South Battery Street has now been declared a homicide as of Monday.
KATV
Little Rock Police Department will host the first blood drive of the year
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police announced Wednesday they will be hosting the first blood drive of the 2023 year. According to the police, the Little Rock Bleed Blue Blood Drive will start on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The blood drive will...
thv11.com
Police locate Little Rock runaway juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: He has now been found and is safe. The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. He is described as being about 6'1" in height and weighing about 180 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is...
City of Little Rock reminds citizens of fireworks, gunfire prohibition ahead of New Year’s Eve
Ahead of New Year’s weekend, the use of personal fireworks and celebratory gunfire are prohibited within Little Rock city limits and can be reported to the police.
Comments / 1