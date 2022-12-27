ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Sherwood police searching for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man. Brock Welch was last seen on Dec. 29 after leaving his home for McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Sherwood Police Department, Welch drives a 2021 black Honda Civic (license plate# 182 ZZX).
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Man arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect has been arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide, according to police. Little Rock police arrested Justin Davis, 21, on Thursday in connection with the homicide and have charged him with first-degree murder. Police originally responded to The Waters at Chenal on Chenal Parkway...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Pine Bluff police: missing child found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:04 p.m. Katline Moten has been found safe. The Pine Bluff Police Department is seeking information regarding a missing child. Police reported that Katline Moten, 12, has been missing since approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Moten's last known location was at the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Looking back at deadly year in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As the New Year is upon us, we take a look back at a historic year of deaths in Little Rock. The city has had more homicides than ever before, but there is some progress being made. At the beginning of November, Little Rock hit...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

NLRPD identify victims in double homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have identified the victims of the shooting that happened on East 16th street. Police have identified the victims as 19-year-old Devon Hill and 18-year-old Brayden Robinson both of Little Rock. Police originally responded to the 800 block of East 16th Street...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Pulaski County deputies on the scene of a shooting; victim has died

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated at 9:49 p.m.:. The Public Affairs office released more information on the shooting that occurred on Tony Road. According to the police report, a deputy made contact with the victim who has been identified as Frank Lloyd. Lloyd appeared to have three gunshot wounds.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
thv11.com

Police locate Little Rock runaway juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: He has now been found and is safe. The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. He is described as being about 6'1" in height and weighing about 180 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

