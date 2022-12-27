Newcastle want to sign Chelsea's Jorginho, as Blues seek younger squad

Newcastle United could move to acquire Chelsea stalwart Jorginho this month, before his contract at Stamford Bridge elapses in the summer.

The 31-year-old Italian has played over 130 games for the Blues since joining from Napoli in 2018, but his current deal only runs until the end of the current campaign, and Graham Potter 's Chelsea are looking to reduce the average age of their squad.

It could leave Eddie Howe 's Magpies in a position to pick up the Euro 2020 winner in the new year without having to pay a transfer fee to their Premier League rivals.

As part of an overhaul of Chelsea under the new owner Todd Boehly, the London club have been focusing on investing in young players, at the expense of those who are older and more experienced.

It is thought that they are keen on Benfica's 21-year-old Enzo Fernandez, who won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar earlier this month.

He was named Young Player of the Tournament during the international showpiece, and also got his name on the scoresheet twice - once with an own goal, and a second when he scored at the right end against Mexico.

As part of Chelsea's continual eye glaring into the future, the club have also completed a new £20m deal to sign 18-year-old central midfielder Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama.

The Brazil Under-20 international was born in 2004, the same year as Barcelona's wonderkid Gavi, and Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko, who is also courted by both Chelsea and Barcelona .

The Blues were also seeking to get Brazil's teenage sensation Endrick, but missed out on him to Real Madrid .

Meanwhile, due to the prohibitive cost of Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, Chelsea had held talks for a possible loan move for the 23-year-old Portugal striker. However, it seems that the Blues may not be able to resolve a solution with Atletico, who want £86m for their man.

Arsenal and Manchester United were also inquiring into the availability of Felix, but may also be left disappointed by the LaLiga side's valuation.