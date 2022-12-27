ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helen Akard retired from Regions Bank at 93 and spent 70 years as a loan officer. Now, the Knoxville woman spends her days waiting on adventures as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family Friday afternoon. In her 20s Akard was an avid motorcycle...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TWRA: Fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A Morristown fisherman is dead and his son is being treated in the hospital after an incident Saturday morning on Cherokee Lake, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Wildlife officers said Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

Looking back at East Tennessee's biggest stories of 2022

Late March and early April brought dangerous wildfires to Sevier County in Wears Valley and Seymour. Compared to the devastating wildfires of November 2016, the area proved it was better prepared. The winter had been abnormally dry and windy at times in East Tennessee -- leading to small brush fires...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

No clean water in Cocke County

The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase win or learn isn’t just a play for the basketball court. The motto also applies to a lifestyle for one East Tennessee father-son duo. “I love playing the game of basketball. It’s just, it’s just fun. And it teaches about life a lot,” King Peace, a 9-year-old basketball player, said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Ridge Top Trail at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park

VONORE, Tenn. — Fort Loudoun State Historic Park covers 1,200 historic acres in Monroe County surrounded by Tellico Lake. According to the park's website, it's one of the earliest British fortifications on the western frontier built in 1756, and the fort was reconstructed during the Great Depression before being designated as National Historic Landmark in 1965.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ober Mountain Ski Lodge gets major facelift

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Since new, local owners bought Ober Gatlinburg in late 2022, the mountain has already experienced a rebranding and refresh. The ski lodge is evidence of the new look. Right before Christmas, Ober Mountain unveiled the newly re-designed ski lodge and opened it up to customers. The...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Passengers frustrated from incident at BNA

Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in Lenoir City, stresses the importance of firework safety for New Year’s Eve celebrations this year. Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20s and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on her 105th birthday. Gatlinburg preps for NYE celebration.
LENOIR CITY, TN
WATE

Local theatre group to put on “Cats” in January

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Primary Players out of Maryville see’s children from all over East Tennessee come through their theatre group as they learn about the arts while also putting on shows. In January, they will bring the community the musical Cats from the 13-15 at the Clayton Center for the Arts.
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

