This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
8-month-old chimpanzee ‘Stevie’ makes public debut at Zoo Knoxville
An eight-month chimpanzee is ready to make her official public debut at Zoo Knoxville. Stevie has gained the affection of many who have been following her life since her birth in April and now members of the public can go meet her for themselves.
Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helen Akard retired from Regions Bank at 93 and spent 70 years as a loan officer. Now, the Knoxville woman spends her days waiting on adventures as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family Friday afternoon. In her 20s Akard was an avid motorcycle...
TWRA: Fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A Morristown fisherman is dead and his son is being treated in the hospital after an incident Saturday morning on Cherokee Lake, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Wildlife officers said Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an...
Looking back at East Tennessee's biggest stories of 2022
Late March and early April brought dangerous wildfires to Sevier County in Wears Valley and Seymour. Compared to the devastating wildfires of November 2016, the area proved it was better prepared. The winter had been abnormally dry and windy at times in East Tennessee -- leading to small brush fires...
GRAPHIC: Puppies thrown over bridge on Christmas, TN animal shelter says
SUNBRIGHT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six puppies stuffed in a red tote were thrown off of a bridge on Burreville Road in Sunbright and left in a river where all but one died. Now, one Morgan County animal shelter is hoping to find the people responsible. “This should make you angry...
No clean water in Cocke County
The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase win or learn isn’t just a play for the basketball court. The motto also applies to a lifestyle for one East Tennessee father-son duo. “I love playing the game of basketball. It’s just, it’s just fun. And it teaches about life a lot,” King Peace, a 9-year-old basketball player, said.
Couple's apartment flooded during Christmas after dangerously cold weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A couple who lives in an apartment in West Knoxville came home to find it flooded during the Christmas holiday. Lily Crosby and her husband said a sprinkler pipe burst in the apartment above theirs and flooded their apartment. A light fixture on their ceiling came down and trapped their dog, they said.
Experience Smoky Mountain History: 4 Places You Need to Visit in Sevierville and Locust Ridge TN
Locust Ridge is the birthplace of Dolly Parton and is also where Dolly lived in her Smoky Mountain childhood cabin. Sevierville is just a town over and holds a lot of history as well! Want to experience history in the Smoky Mountains? Here are 4 places you need to visit in Sevierville and Locust Ridge TN:
10Explores: Ridge Top Trail at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
VONORE, Tenn. — Fort Loudoun State Historic Park covers 1,200 historic acres in Monroe County surrounded by Tellico Lake. According to the park's website, it's one of the earliest British fortifications on the western frontier built in 1756, and the fort was reconstructed during the Great Depression before being designated as National Historic Landmark in 1965.
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
Knoxville restaurants and bars prepare for Orange Bowl watch parties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Dec. 30, the Vols will take on Clemson at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. For people who will not be watching the game locally, bars across Knoxville are throwing watch parties. Knox Brew Hub is throwing a watch party for the first time. "We're...
'Jingle' the cat rescued from a tree after being stuck 100 feet in the air for around two weeks
POWELL, Tenn. — Over the weekend temperatures dipped below freezing, and a snowstorm swept through East Tennessee on Monday. Through it all, Jingle the cat was stuck around 100 feet up in the air. The cat was stuck in a Powell poplar tree for around two weeks, according to...
Ober Mountain Ski Lodge gets major facelift
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Since new, local owners bought Ober Gatlinburg in late 2022, the mountain has already experienced a rebranding and refresh. The ski lodge is evidence of the new look. Right before Christmas, Ober Mountain unveiled the newly re-designed ski lodge and opened it up to customers. The...
Dangerously low weekend temperatures lead to leaky pipes across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As East Tennessee starts seeing warmer temperatures, property owners are finding leaks in their pipes following a weekend of dangerously low temperatures. Jimmy Hiller, the founder of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical said burst pipes are common when the region starts thawing out. "Once it...
Passengers frustrated from incident at BNA
Bill Sharp, manager at Dixie Lee Fireworks in Lenoir City, stresses the importance of firework safety for New Year’s Eve celebrations this year. Helen Akard rode motorcycles in her 20s and had a surprise opportunity to do it once again on her 105th birthday. Gatlinburg preps for NYE celebration.
Knoxville nonprofit dealing with water damages worth thousands
Pipes froze and burst at Sacred Ground Hospice House over the holiday weekend leading to flooding and water damage.
See the snowfall totals in East TN, Dec. 26
Some areas had light snow covering and sticking to the ground in East Tennessee, including at the WATE 6 station Monday, Dec. 26.
Local theatre group to put on “Cats” in January
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Primary Players out of Maryville see’s children from all over East Tennessee come through their theatre group as they learn about the arts while also putting on shows. In January, they will bring the community the musical Cats from the 13-15 at the Clayton Center for the Arts.
