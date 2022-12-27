High Plains Food Bank announces end-of-year match

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the High Plains Food Bank announced Tuesday that a local community member, along with an employer, is establishing an end-of-year match in 2022 to raise money for the organization.

According to a news release from the High Plains Food Bank, Bill Bandy, a friend of the organization, along with an employer contribution from Zurich helped establish the Bill Bandy end-of-year match. Officials said all gifts are being matched 1:1, up to $4,350.

Officials with the food bank said that one in seven residents, including one in six children, are struggling with reliable access to nutritious food in the Texas Panhandle region.

“Any hunger-fighting gift made today will make double the impact to help neighbors in need through the end of the year,” the release said

For more information, visit the High Plains Food Bank’s website.