ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

High Plains Food Bank announces end-of-year match

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wbqkf_0jvrTVF600

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the High Plains Food Bank announced Tuesday that a local community member, along with an employer, is establishing an end-of-year match in 2022 to raise money for the organization.

According to a news release from the High Plains Food Bank, Bill Bandy, a friend of the organization, along with an employer contribution from Zurich helped establish the Bill Bandy end-of-year match. Officials said all gifts are being matched 1:1, up to $4,350.

Officials with the food bank said that one in seven residents, including one in six children, are struggling with reliable access to nutritious food in the Texas Panhandle region.

“Any hunger-fighting gift made today will make double the impact to help neighbors in need through the end of the year,” the release said

For more information, visit the High Plains Food Bank’s website.

Comments / 1

Related
KFDA

Center for Advancement, AC offering free GED classes for women

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement is partnering with Amarillo College to offer free GED classes for women. Enrollment begins Tuesday, Jan. 3, and runs through Jan. 11. The classes start Jan. 17 on Tuesday and Thursdays at 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. to...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 81 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 69 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 81 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,678 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo seeks further clarification in Civic Center lawsuit judgment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s legal team is looking for further clarification from retired Judge William Sowder in relation to the judgment in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Sowder ruled that the city of Amarillo could not use $260 million in […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases final 2022 COVID-19, Flu report cards

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department released the final two report cards of 2022, covering the status of both COVID-19 and flu within Potter and Randall counties. COVID-19 Report Card The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card this week, featuring combined […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo’s Labor Day Shooter Has Competency Restored; Now What?

An old criminal defense attorney I know once told me, "Out of all my clients, only the DUIs were normal people like you and me. The others....just weren't quite right." It's something that's stuck with me through the years. While I still think it's a sweeping generalization...I have to admit that he just might be on to something.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man named to federal Route 66 commission

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that Biden announced his intent to appoint 12 people to the Route 66 Centennial Commission, including an Amarillo man. According to a news release from Biden’s office, Richard Ware, the chairman of Amarillo National Bank and the former chair of […]
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

Amarillo sees increase in gang violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy