First off, yes this house looks like the White House! And it's probably the most googled and questioned house in West Texas! If you ever head to Abilene State Park in Abilene Texas, ,more than likely, you have passed this abandoned house leading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.

ABILENE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO