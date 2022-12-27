ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Three suspects involved in fist fight in Abilene parking lot after road rage incident

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Orange Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported she was assaulted […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: More than $1,000 worth of Air Jordans stolen from Abilene home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Industrial Boulevard – Criminal MischiefA jacket and tools were reported stolen […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Early man killed in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for suspect in ‘several violent crimes’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a suspect they believe is behind several violent crimes. Angel Lerma currently has active warrants for Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Reckless Driving. Police believe he also committed multiple violent crimes in the area, though they did not provide any further information on […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: House fire in North Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –A house has caught on fire near the corner of Grape Street and North 18th Street. UPDATE – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) received the call around 3:04 p.m. and the fire started behind the house. AFD confirmed no injuries. Witnesses told KTAB/KRBC that occupants were asleep at the time of the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man’s identity reported stolen, used to buy $60K car + insurance

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2500 block of S 3rd Street – Criminal MischiefA victim reported her vehicle was […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

COVID-19 infections surpass previous year

COVID-19 infections have surpassed the previous years numbers. According to the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, the total number of cases in 2021 hit 13,954, with major spikes seen in January and large points in September and October, rising again at the end of the year. As of Dec. 21, there had been 18,214 COVID-19 cases this year, the health district reported.
ABILENE, TX
LoneStar 92

Have You Seen Inside The Craziest Abandoned Mansion In West Texas?

First off, yes this house looks like the White House! And it's probably the most googled and questioned house in West Texas! If you ever head to Abilene State Park in Abilene Texas, ,more than likely, you have passed this abandoned house leading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

A look back on 2022 across Abilene & the Big Country

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Throughout the month of December, BigCountryHomepage.com focused in on what stories performed the best in 2022. We also filmed a special on our top stories of the year. We’ve compiled a list of top 10 stories in the following categories: Crime, economy, positive, and overall read. From all with BigCountryHomepage.com, […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early man killed in two-vehicle accident near May

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the following information regarding a two-vehicle accident that took place at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 on U.S. Highway 183, approximately 8 miles north of May, that claimed the life of an Early man. William Mark Calhoun, 70, perished in the accident as...
EARLY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man accused of intentionally causing house fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of intentionally causing a house fire has been arrested. Jon Bailey was taken into custody for Arson following a house fire on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon. A press release states first responders arrived at the home around 2:00 p.m. and found a fire […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy