Central Illinois Proud
Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at Homestyle Grille on Garfield Avenue in Bartonville. According to Bartonville Police Chief Tony Segree, a couple of employees were arguing when one stabbed the other in the upper forearm. The injury is non-life threatening and the victim was taken to the hospital.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Police identify man arrested in restaurant employee stabbing
UPDATE: 12:21 P.M. - His bond was set at $10,000 Friday. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:15 p.m. January 26. Kenneth Alig is facing a charge of aggravated battery. UPDATE FRIDAY 11:06 A.M. - Bartonville Police say Kenneth R. Alig, 40, of Bartonville, was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
1470 WMBD
Peoria home goes up in flames overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect identified in Bartonville stabbing
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police have released the identity of the stabbing suspect at Homestyle Grille on Garfield Avenue Thursday. According to a press release, 40-year-old Kenneth R. Alig of Bartonville was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bartonville police responded to the scene on a...
KWQC
Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500
ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 51-year-old Abingdon woman, Brenda Conrad, has been charged with theft under $500 after admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game was reported stolen, according to a media release from Knox County Sherriff’s Department. On Dec. 9, the Abingdon Police Department...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police ask NYE revelers to celebrate safely, get home in one piece
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are asking those celebrating New Year’s Eve to plan ahead so they can make it home in one piece. Before the countdown, they suggest making a plan with your fellow partygoers - know who’s drinking and have a sober designated driver.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman pleads not guilty to fentanyl overdose homicide
Peoria woman pleads not guilty to fentanyl overdose homicide
starvedrock.media
Semi Wreck Snarls Traffic In La Salle And Peru
Nobody was hurt in a crash that made getting around parts of La Salle and Peru tough early Thursday afternoon. Traffic backed up in the two cities after a crash occurred just after noon on eastbound I-80 near the La Salle exit. According to the Illinois State Police, the steer tires of a semi lost grip on the pavement on a slight curve. The driver overcorrected and the semi overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes for around two hours.
ISP identifies driver in deadly I-74 Christmas crash
CARLOCK, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have identified the sole driver involved in a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Christmas Day. Herbert V. Rich, a 71-year-old male from Wallace, NC, was on I-74 westbound in McLean County near Carlock at approximately 1:23 p.m. A preliminary investigation by ISP indicates Rich traveled off the […]
977wmoi.com
Man Charged With Carjacking Elderly Man Outside Peoria Hospital
A man is facing charges after an elderly man was carjacked while leaving OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Police say Gabriel Messenger approached the 91-year-old victim Monday morning while he was removing snow from his vehicle. After a brief struggle, Messenger got into the victim’s vehicle and sped away. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers later located the stolen vehicle and arrested Messenger on charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Aggravated Battery.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Crews responding to haz-mat situation in Princeville
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – “A well-coordinated multi-jurisdictional response from all parties involved.”. That’s how the Peoria Fire Department sums up their involvement in a hazardous materials situation in Princeville Thursday near village hall and the city’s water plant. Peoria was the mutual-aid agency called in to help...
walls102.com
Candle possible cause of early morning apartment fire in Ottawa
OTTAWA – An early morning fire in an apartment in Ottawa may have been caused by a candle. The Ottawa Fire Department were called just before 1 AM Tuesday to a building in the 2100 block of Somerset Drive and found heavy fire in an upstairs apartment. Multiple agencies were summoned to the scene and no injuries were reported. The Ottawa Fire Department investigators say the origin of the fire appears to be from a candle in a bedroom.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Canton police searching for home invasion killer
CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
Central Illinois Proud
Furrever Friends Friday 12/30/22 Part 1
Furrever Friends Friday 12/30/22 Part 1
25newsnow.com
Peoria’s Western Ave. to reopen Friday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Western Avenue between West Malone and Southwest Adams streets will reopen to traffic Friday, December 30. The City of Peoria says landscaping work will resume next spring. Communications Specialist for the City of Peoria’s Public Works Department Nick McMillion says, “now that people will have...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ronald McDonald House serves families with children in the hospital for 3 years
Peoria Ronald McDonald House serves families with children in the hospital for 3 years
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for attempted murder with a bat in Bartonville
Bartonville, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man was indicted for attempted murder in Bartonville. According to court records, 27-year-old Austin James Ricca was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery. On Dec. 11, Austin Ricca struck Amy Ricca multiple times with a bat near Anna...
Central Illinois Proud
Water from frozen pipe leaves damage at McLean Co Clerk’s Office
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A frozen pipe that burst over the weekend left behind water damage at a local government office. Multiple laptops and phones were ruined in water at the McLean County Clerk’s Office this past Saturday after a pipe burst due to the frigid cold temperatures in the area. County Clerk, Kathy Michael said she was alerted Saturday night about the ruptured pipe but was assured by maintenance staff they were on it.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County Coroner’s Office gets major software upgrade
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office received a new technology program Monday to make operations run more smoothly. The office is now switching to an all digital documentation system. The format will allow less chance of error, and overall more efficiency, and it allows the coroner to access and update case files at the scene of the crime.
Central Illinois Proud
Where you can donate blood in Peoria
Where you can donate blood in Peoria
