Two Royston residents died Monday afternoon when the Chevrolet Spark they were in went out of control, stuck a ditch and overturned multiple times in Hart County. The car, driven by 81-year-old Frances White Morrison, was traveling west on Ga. 8 (Royston Highway) near Seed Cleaner Road just before 12:30 when it left the road and flipped, eventually coming to rest on its roof, the Georgia State Patrol reported.

HART COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO