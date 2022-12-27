ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Donald “Don” Douglas Williams

Donald “Don” Douglas Williams, 95, from Hiwassee, Virginia, died December 24, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Fairlawn, Virginia. Don was born in Wythe County, Virginia on February 3, 1927. His parents were Alfred Earl Williams and Beulah Grubb Williams. He had four sisters: Edna Williams Kegley (deceased)), Audrey Williams Creger (deceased), Collette Williams Slusher, 98, and Fonda Williams Winfrey, 90. Don had one brother, Bentley Braxton Williams (deceased). Don married Dontha Webb Williams in Newbern, Virginia on August 16, 1952. The couple was married for 70+ years.
HIWASSEE, VA
WSLS

Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski getting ready for trash service change

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
PULASKI, VA
WJHL

Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Appalachian Power customers see bills with new, higher rates

ROANOKE, Va. – Don’t be surprised to see your electric bill be a bit higher than what you’re used to in the next couple of months. Back in September, we reported that Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) would be raising its rates on Nov. 1. Now, many people...
ROANOKE, VA
Lootpress

Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Wendy Blankenship Cox

We are saddened to announce that Wendy Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister,and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in sales at Xaloy. She was fun-loving with an enormous heart. There were many occasions when Wendy would go without to help complete strangers. She loved her motorcycles and driving fast down a deserted road. Wendy had a special place in her heart for her family, and her dogs Walter and Nugget, whom she loved dearly. Our lives will not be the same with the loss of our dear mother, daughter, sister and friend.
PULASKI, VA
WVNS

Virginia raises minimum wage in 2023

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Virginians will soon have a little bit more money in their pockets. The minimum wage raises to $12 an hour starting in the new year. While many are happy to see this change, one business is on the fence. Co-owner Michael Laney of The Well Coffee Shop in Tazewell said this change […]
TAZEWELL, VA
WVNS

Raleigh County officials give update on water crisis

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday morning, December 29, 2022, the news from the private Beckley Water Company and the manager of the Raleigh County Public Service District, which buys water from Beckley Water, was not what Raleigh County officials had hoped. Despite Beckley Water Company sending 30 percent more water to a tank […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
cbs17

Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski ARS program providing assistance to first-time homebuyers

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is looking for a first-time homeowner to purchase a brand new home through the Acquire, Renovate and Sell program. Pulaski’s ARS program provides perks for first-time home buyers, including housing counseling and interest rates 1% below the market rate. It’s designed...
PULASKI, VA
WDBJ7.com

USPS stops delivering mail to Roanoke neighborhood after multiple “dog attacks”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke residents on Northridge Street NE are looking for answers after the U.S. Postal Service stopped delivering mail to their neighborhood. For nearly a month, about 20 residents haven’t had mail delivered to their homes. Mail carriers won’t deliver mail to Northridge Street anymore because of “dog attacks” that neighbors told WDBJ7 happened at the opposite end of the street.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Investigation underway into death and fire in Henry County

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person at a home. The body was found December 30, 2022 at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville, and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No name has been released and there is no word yet on a possible cause of death.
HENRY COUNTY, VA

