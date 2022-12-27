Read full article on original website
SCOTT DREYER: Meet The Roanoke Politician Who Kept Your Grocery Taxes High This Holiday Season
Quick! What do these items have in common? Turkey Ham Chuck Roast Pork Loin Cornish Hens Cranberries Potatoes Sweet Potatoes Green Beans Rolls Corn Cheese Flour Sugar Egg Nog Hot Chocolate Mix For one thing, they are popular food items, most not only year-long, but especially at the holiday season. Plus, if you are a […]
WDBJ7.com
Customers raise concerns over Appalachian Power’s increase in electric bills
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Electricity bills across the Roanoke Valley are going up. Appalachian Power customers are reporting increases of hundreds of dollars within the last month. AEP customers asked WDBJ7 to look into why some bills from Appalachian Power are increasing by up to $400 from last month. Even...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Donald “Don” Douglas Williams
Donald “Don” Douglas Williams, 95, from Hiwassee, Virginia, died December 24, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Fairlawn, Virginia. Don was born in Wythe County, Virginia on February 3, 1927. His parents were Alfred Earl Williams and Beulah Grubb Williams. He had four sisters: Edna Williams Kegley (deceased)), Audrey Williams Creger (deceased), Collette Williams Slusher, 98, and Fonda Williams Winfrey, 90. Don had one brother, Bentley Braxton Williams (deceased). Don married Dontha Webb Williams in Newbern, Virginia on August 16, 1952. The couple was married for 70+ years.
SCOTT DREYER: After Arctic Blast, Do We Still Want To Californicate Our Power Grid?
An old saying goes, “You don’t miss the water till the well runs dry.” In modern days that might be, “You don’t miss the electricity till you lose the lights. And heat. And hot water. And wifi. And TV. And microwave. And phone charger. And electric blanket, and The Roanoke Star….” Around here, blackouts were […]
WSLS
Largest apartment development proposed in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The largest apartment complex Roanoke has ever seen could soon be coming to Orange Avenue. The Forest-based company, TPB Enterprises, has submitted a rezoning request to build on 54 acres of land located off Orange Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. The proposal includes 768 apartments, two pools,...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski getting ready for trash service change
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
WSLS
Appalachian Power customers see bills with new, higher rates
ROANOKE, Va. – Don’t be surprised to see your electric bill be a bit higher than what you’re used to in the next couple of months. Back in September, we reported that Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) would be raising its rates on Nov. 1. Now, many people...
Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue Ridge
A view of Roanoke from Mill MountainPhoto bySteve Sindiong. Roanoke is an up and coming city nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, filled with great museums, arts, great restaurants, brew pubs, shopping and tons of outdoor activities.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Wendy Blankenship Cox
We are saddened to announce that Wendy Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister,and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in sales at Xaloy. She was fun-loving with an enormous heart. There were many occasions when Wendy would go without to help complete strangers. She loved her motorcycles and driving fast down a deserted road. Wendy had a special place in her heart for her family, and her dogs Walter and Nugget, whom she loved dearly. Our lives will not be the same with the loss of our dear mother, daughter, sister and friend.
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg developer proposes 768-unit apartment complex in Roanoke, biggest in city’s history; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lynchburg council member Treney Tweedy looks back on council service; lost re-election bid. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Farmville Town Council signs off on sale of municipal golf course; no word on whether new...
Virginia raises minimum wage in 2023
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Virginians will soon have a little bit more money in their pockets. The minimum wage raises to $12 an hour starting in the new year. While many are happy to see this change, one business is on the fence. Co-owner Michael Laney of The Well Coffee Shop in Tazewell said this change […]
Raleigh County officials give update on water crisis
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday morning, December 29, 2022, the news from the private Beckley Water Company and the manager of the Raleigh County Public Service District, which buys water from Beckley Water, was not what Raleigh County officials had hoped. Despite Beckley Water Company sending 30 percent more water to a tank […]
cbs17
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski ARS program providing assistance to first-time homebuyers
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is looking for a first-time homeowner to purchase a brand new home through the Acquire, Renovate and Sell program. Pulaski’s ARS program provides perks for first-time home buyers, including housing counseling and interest rates 1% below the market rate. It’s designed...
WDBJ7.com
USPS stops delivering mail to Roanoke neighborhood after multiple “dog attacks”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke residents on Northridge Street NE are looking for answers after the U.S. Postal Service stopped delivering mail to their neighborhood. For nearly a month, about 20 residents haven’t had mail delivered to their homes. Mail carriers won’t deliver mail to Northridge Street anymore because of “dog attacks” that neighbors told WDBJ7 happened at the opposite end of the street.
WDBJ7.com
Investigation underway into death and fire in Henry County
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person at a home. The body was found December 30, 2022 at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville, and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No name has been released and there is no word yet on a possible cause of death.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell and Hardy Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
