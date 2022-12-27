ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove Citizen

EGPD chase, arrest two vehicle theft suspects

The Elk Grove police chased and arrested two vehicle theft suspects who reportedly attempted to run from away from them near Sheldon Road during the rainy evening of Dec. 26. Luis Alcazar, 27, and Cyrus Sophaflores, 20, were arrested on police resistance, vehicle theft, and stolen vehicle possession charges. Sophaflores was also on probation while Alcazar had a warrant for his arrest.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS News

Folsom police arrest suspect accused of selling Fentanyl illegally

FOLSOM - Police detectives in Folsom have arrested one person suspected of selling illegal narcotics in Northern California. On Thursday night, detectives from the Folsom Police Department's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) completed an investigation into a person suspected of distributing illegal narcotics throughout Nevada and Sacramento counties, including Folsom. Detectives...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian struck twice in North Highlands fatal hit-and-run

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the North Highlands area Thursday night.The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento division said a man was walking in the area of Myrtle Avenue and Auburn Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle. Moments after that collision, a second vehicle ran over the man as he was down in the roadway.Investigators said the first driver was cooperating with officers but the second driver fled the scene.The second driver's vehicle was only described as a silver SUV of an unknown make and model.The CHP said the circumstances of the collision are under investigation. The driver who stayed on the scene is not suspected of a DUI.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary December 27, 2022

Suspect: STEFFEN, ADAM (WMA, 27, ARRESTED) Suspect: SCHALLBERGER, MARK (WMA, 59, ARRESTED) BATTERY AGAINST PERSON W/PREVIOUS DATING RELATIONSHIP. For a list of crimes not reported in the daily watch summary visit the LexisNexis Community Crime Map. Enter “Elk Grove CA” into the search bar. Crime Tips Via Text...
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton

(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

CHP looking for vehicle involved in fatal Sacramento hit-and-run

(KTXL) — One person died on Saturday after a vehicle struck them on Madison Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office. At 5:15 p.m., the pedestrian was struck by a 4-door maroon sedan along westbound Madison Avenue, west of Jackson Street. The vehicle fled before law enforcement arrived. A photo of the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Person sought after reported retail theft

El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest thought to be connected to a theft that occurred at a Placerville retail store. The Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance video Dec. 28 of an individual walking into what appeared to be...
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

Over 60 vehicles burglarized in Campus Commons, Tahoe Park East

(KTXL) — More than 60 vehicles were burglarized across two locations close to Sacramento State, the Sacramento Police Department informed on Tuesday morning. 47 vehicles were located in the 2300 block of American River Drive, in the Campus Commons neighborhood. These vehicles were damaged and there was “evidence that the vehicles had been burglarized,” police […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Sheriff: Man shot on Myrtle Avenue in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in North Highlands Wednesday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened along Myrtle Avenue. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the area at approximately 9:14 p.m. Investigators said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Trinity County Sheriff's Office arrests human trafficking suspect

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilbert Cha, 66, of Sacramento, in relation to a human trafficking and sexual assault incident that occurred on a marijuana grow site, officials said. In March 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual assault and...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Rocklin Police search for alleged bank robber

(KTXL) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Rocklin on Tuesday, according to the Rocklin Police Department. An officer that spoke with FOX 40 News said that a male suspect entered the US Bank on Sunset Boulevard near Pebble Creek Drive. According to police, the man then gave the […]
ROCKLIN, CA

