Elk Grove Citizen
EGPD chase, arrest two vehicle theft suspects
The Elk Grove police chased and arrested two vehicle theft suspects who reportedly attempted to run from away from them near Sheldon Road during the rainy evening of Dec. 26. Luis Alcazar, 27, and Cyrus Sophaflores, 20, were arrested on police resistance, vehicle theft, and stolen vehicle possession charges. Sophaflores was also on probation while Alcazar had a warrant for his arrest.
CBS News
Folsom police arrest suspect accused of selling Fentanyl illegally
FOLSOM - Police detectives in Folsom have arrested one person suspected of selling illegal narcotics in Northern California. On Thursday night, detectives from the Folsom Police Department's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) completed an investigation into a person suspected of distributing illegal narcotics throughout Nevada and Sacramento counties, including Folsom. Detectives...
Over $6,000 in clothes stolen from Old Navy in Citrus Heights, police say
(KTXL) — On Christmas Eve, four adults and a juvenile were arrested in Citrus Heights after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a retailer, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. Police said the group stole over $6,000 worth of clothes from an Old Navy. They are facing charges for organized retail […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault with a deadly weapon, identity theft, domestic battery
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 20. Marcus James Griffith, 25, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. on suspicion of two outside felony warrants in the 11800 block of...
Pedestrian struck twice in North Highlands fatal hit-and-run
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the North Highlands area Thursday night.The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento division said a man was walking in the area of Myrtle Avenue and Auburn Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle. Moments after that collision, a second vehicle ran over the man as he was down in the roadway.Investigators said the first driver was cooperating with officers but the second driver fled the scene.The second driver's vehicle was only described as a silver SUV of an unknown make and model.The CHP said the circumstances of the collision are under investigation. The driver who stayed on the scene is not suspected of a DUI.
Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers asking for the public’s help locating five people
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 5 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Timothy DENTON: 60-year-old White male, born February 20, 1962. He is 6’ 02” tall and weighs 260 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Denton also has prior arrests for Assault by force, Embezzlement, Threats, and Corporal injury.
Man suspected in Fairfield robbery, shooting arrested during traffic stop
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A suspect who has been on the run since October was booked into the Solano County jail in connection to a robbery and shooting, Fairfield Police Department announced Wednesday. Police said Juan Estrada Salgado, 32 of Fairfield, was arrested without incident on Dec. 22 during a...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary December 27, 2022
Suspect: STEFFEN, ADAM (WMA, 27, ARRESTED) Suspect: SCHALLBERGER, MARK (WMA, 59, ARRESTED) BATTERY AGAINST PERSON W/PREVIOUS DATING RELATIONSHIP. For a list of crimes not reported in the daily watch summary visit the LexisNexis Community Crime Map. Enter “Elk Grove CA” into the search bar. Crime Tips Via Text...
Fox40
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
Man shot while stopping alleged catalytic converter theft, Vacaville Police say
(KTXL) — The Vacaville Police Department said detectives arrested a man suspected of shooting someone after being confronted during an alleged theft. A 32-year-old man was reported to have been shot on Dec. 21 on Farmington Drive. According to police, he was shot when he and another witness interrupted someone trying to steal a catalytic […]
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
CHP looking for vehicle involved in fatal Sacramento hit-and-run
(KTXL) — One person died on Saturday after a vehicle struck them on Madison Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office. At 5:15 p.m., the pedestrian was struck by a 4-door maroon sedan along westbound Madison Avenue, west of Jackson Street. The vehicle fled before law enforcement arrived. A photo of the […]
KCRA.com
Man shot in leg after trying to confront suspected catalytic converter thief, Vacaville police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A man was shot in the leg after trying to confront another man who was attempting to steal a vehicle’s catalytic converter, the Vacaville Police Department said. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 27) On Dec. 21, police responded to reports of a shooting around...
Mountain Democrat
Person sought after reported retail theft
El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest thought to be connected to a theft that occurred at a Placerville retail store. The Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance video Dec. 28 of an individual walking into what appeared to be...
Over 60 vehicles burglarized in Campus Commons, Tahoe Park East
(KTXL) — More than 60 vehicles were burglarized across two locations close to Sacramento State, the Sacramento Police Department informed on Tuesday morning. 47 vehicles were located in the 2300 block of American River Drive, in the Campus Commons neighborhood. These vehicles were damaged and there was “evidence that the vehicles had been burglarized,” police […]
CBS News
Sheriff: Man shot on Myrtle Avenue in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in North Highlands Wednesday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happened along Myrtle Avenue. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the area at approximately 9:14 p.m. Investigators said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office arrests human trafficking suspect
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilbert Cha, 66, of Sacramento, in relation to a human trafficking and sexual assault incident that occurred on a marijuana grow site, officials said. In March 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual assault and...
Rocklin Police search for alleged bank robber
(KTXL) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Rocklin on Tuesday, according to the Rocklin Police Department. An officer that spoke with FOX 40 News said that a male suspect entered the US Bank on Sunset Boulevard near Pebble Creek Drive. According to police, the man then gave the […]
KCRA.com
Woodland wellness store owner turns teen thefts into teachable moments
WOODLAND, Calif. — More than $1,000 worth of stolen crystals were returned to Soul Garden Holistic Healing, a Woodland wellness shop, after a plea to the public was posted online. Store owner Corrie Taylor said a group of around seven or eight young teen girls stole various products on...
