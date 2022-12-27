Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in road rage incident in Dumfries, Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a road rage report led to a police pursuit and a driver attempting to hit an officer with his vehicle, according to the Prince William County Police Department. On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., officers were called to the area of...
Fairfax County police say three separate shootings could be related
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Detectives are investigating three separate shootings in Fairfax County that could be connected. The shootings left people injured and property damaged over the last six months. The Fairfax County Police Department reports all three incidents happened in the Bailey’s Crossroads area in parking lots near...
Two Teens Busted Attempting To Cover-Up Details Of VA Hit-Run Crash, Sheriff Says
Two teens in Virginia tried to pull a fast one on members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office who were investigating a hit-and-run crash in Stafford County on Thursday afternoon.Stafford residents Lila Johnson and Jayden Dunn, both 19, were taken into custody and charged after the latter crashe…
Felonious Fugitive With Warrants Out For Arrest In MD Found In Fredericksburg, Sheriff Says
A fugitive with multiple felony charges out of Anne Arundel County has been found and taken into custody, police say. Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, 35, of Fredericksburg, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 9:25 a.m., according to the Stafford County Sheriff's office. Flores had multiple felony charges including three...
Secret Service, DC Police investigate crash that left one pedestrian dead and another injured
WASHINGTON — One person is dead and a second is in critical condition after the pair were hit by a car in Northwest D.C. on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The crash reportedly happened in the 1400 block of 14th Street in Northwest. According to a...
3 shootings near car meet-ups in Bailey's Crossroads under investigation
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating three instances in which gunshots were fired in the Bailey’s Crossroads area over the last six months. "We do believe that these incidents are linked," Capt. Ryan Lazisky said during a press conference Friday afternoon. He added that each time, car meet-ups were occurring nearby.
Christmas Day fire determined to be arson, suspect arrested in Stafford County
Stafford County Sheriff's Office and the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a Christmas Day fire that has now been deemed arson.
DC Police on the lookout for a red car suspected to be involved in a deadly Northeast shooting
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for a red SUV with four people inside suspected to be involved in deadly shooting in Northeast Thursday night. Around 7:16 p.m., detectives were called to the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast to investigate a shooting. At the...
DoorDasher’s car stolen while making delivery in Old Town
A DoorDasher‘s car has not yet been recovered after being stolen in broad daylight during a home delivery in Old Town on Wednesday. The incident occurred just after noon in front of a home in the 400 block of N. Alfred Street, near the intersection with Princess Street. The blue Toyota was stolen when the DoorDash driver left his car open and running while making a delivery.
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Driver speeds away from traffic stop in DC, hits pedestrians, kills one
UPDATE 10:54 p.m. — What started as a routine traffic stop turned into a tragedy — police confirmed that one of the two women who was hit died. The Secret Service had originally seen a silver Buick and noticed that the tags did not match the car. Officers approached the car, and the man drove […]
Man shot, killed on University Place Northwest
Detectives from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department are looking for two suspects they believe shot and killed a man in the 2500 block of University Place Northwest.
DC Police ask for public's help finding 4 homicide suspects
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published in August 2022. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was joined by the U.S. Marshalls at a press conference Thursday to ask for the public's help finding four suspects wanted in connection to multiple homicides through D.C. The first case discussed...
Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Popular 2022 Video: 7 Men Arrested in Germantown Apartment Raid Held Without Bond
Following a June 22, 2022 raid on a Germantown apartment allegedly serving as a haven for guns and drugs, seven individuals arrested were held without bond in Montgomery County District Court. The suspects faced various gun and drug charges, including the possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. MyMCM spoke...
Woman assaulted and robbed near Braddock Road Metro station
A 38-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being robbed of cash near the Braddock Road Metro station on Dec. 19, according to Alexandria police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in 700 block of N. West Street. The victim was knocked down by a female suspect, who did not...
New Information Released As Police Investigate Mondawmin Train Station Murder In Maryland
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a murder that occurred inside of a Baltimore train station, authorities say.Additional details have been released about the two suspects who are accused of being involved in the Monday, Dec. 26 murder of Cal…
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
Suspect Caught Months After Victim Walked To Baltimore Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
A Maryland man accused of shooting a victim multiple times before leaving him to die back in October has finally been arrested, authorities say. Obadiah Malone, 31, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in connection the the shooting that occurred on October 10, 2022, according to Baltimore Police. Malone reportedly...
