Alexandria, VA

WUSA9

Fairfax County police say three separate shootings could be related

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Detectives are investigating three separate shootings in Fairfax County that could be connected. The shootings left people injured and property damaged over the last six months. The Fairfax County Police Department reports all three incidents happened in the Bailey’s Crossroads area in parking lots near...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

3 shootings near car meet-ups in Bailey's Crossroads under investigation

BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating three instances in which gunshots were fired in the Bailey’s Crossroads area over the last six months. "We do believe that these incidents are linked," Capt. Ryan Lazisky said during a press conference Friday afternoon. He added that each time, car meet-ups were occurring nearby.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

DoorDasher’s car stolen while making delivery in Old Town

A DoorDasher‘s car has not yet been recovered after being stolen in broad daylight during a home delivery in Old Town on Wednesday. The incident occurred just after noon in front of a home in the 400 block of N. Alfred Street, near the intersection with Princess Street. The blue Toyota was stolen when the DoorDash driver left his car open and running while making a delivery.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WGMD Radio

Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle

A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WUSA9

DC Police ask for public's help finding 4 homicide suspects

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published in August 2022. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was joined by the U.S. Marshalls at a press conference Thursday to ask for the public's help finding four suspects wanted in connection to multiple homicides through D.C. The first case discussed...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
alxnow.com

Woman assaulted and robbed near Braddock Road Metro station

A 38-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after being robbed of cash near the Braddock Road Metro station on Dec. 19, according to Alexandria police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in 700 block of N. West Street. The victim was knocked down by a female suspect, who did not...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
truecrimedaily

16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash

ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
ANNANDALE, VA

