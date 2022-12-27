Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton VFW recognizes educators of the year
ELIZABETHTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Elizabethton has once again announced its nominations for elementary, middle and high school educators of the year. Andy Wetzel, commander of VFW Post 2166, and Kit Crawford, quartermaster of the post, made the announcements this week. The award from the post members and auxiliary recognizes the teachers’ outstanding commitment to teach and promote America’s history, traditions and citizenship.
Johnson City Press
Washington County Schools share achievements in 2022, look ahead to more improvements in 2023
As Washington County Schools prepare to return from winter break and finish out the academic year, superintendent Jerry Boyd takes a moment to reflect on the district’s achievements in 2022 and to look forward to continuing work in 2023. Looking back.
Johnson City Press
'They never left'; Fairmont principal shares how the school has handled the return of fifth grade
Johnson City Schools announced their decision in the spring of 2021 to transition to two middle schools by returning fifth grade to the elementary schools and reconfiguring Indian Trail and Liberty Bell as middle schools serving grades 6-8. This systemwide transition went into effect in August of this year, and...
Johnson City Press
Indian Trail's transition was "a major change" says principal
In the spring of 2021, Johnson City Schools announced its decision to transition to two middle schools by returning fifth grade to the elementary schools and reconfiguring both Indian Trail and Liberty Bell as traditional middle schools. Indian Trail experienced the most complicated transition as it had previously been serving grades five and six but transitioned to serving grades six to eight in August of this year.
Veterans Voices: 120 years of US history revealed at Mountain Home National Cemetery
The following is the final in a series of Veterans Voices reports on the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — Before there was the Mountain Home National Cemetery, there was a United States congressman with a dream. “Preston Brownlow, who was the first district Congressman, wanted to have […]
Johnson City Press
Dobyns-Bennett state championship leads Northeast Tennessee sports stories
Dobyns-Bennett is the winningest high school basketball program in America. But it had been 77 years since the Indians had won a state championship. That all changed in March as Dobyns-Bennett won two thrilling overtime games in the TSSAA Class 4A state tournament to walk away with the big gold ball.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Reece, Longhorns rout Forbush in High Country Classic
BOONE, N.C. — Graham Reece knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points to lead Johnson County to a 79-46 victory over Forbush, N.C., during Friday’s play in the High Country Holiday Classic. Skylar Lawson added 17 points for the Longhorns and Dalton Robinson 13.
Johnson City Press
Lebanon rallies in OT to knock off Virginia High for PVNB crown
WISE — Lebanon had to use an overtime period to do it, but the Pioneers kept their record perfect. Using a 10-0 run to start overtime, Lebanon outscored Virginia High 13-7 in the extra period to take a 69-63 win in the championship game of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Center.
Johnson City Press
Westminster Academy beats Christ School in Arby's quarterfinal
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The trip from Fort Lauderdale, including a flight to Charlotte and then a drive into Bristol, is no hop, skip and a jump. But so far, it looks like the journey may be a good thing for the Westminster Academy basketball team. Westminster relied on its...
Johnson City Press
Library to Host Noonday Countdown Party
Looking for a way to celebrate the New Year with your family without having to be up at midnight?. Join the Kingsport Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11:30 a.m. for a Noonday Countdown Celebration.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 31
Dec. 31, 1892: On the last day of 1892, The Comet reported that “Mrs. Jas. Maher and son, came down from Roan Mountain Friday, and are the guests of Miss Mattie Wilder, at the corner of Spring and Maple streets.”. Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
Johnson City Press
Church news
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Steve Gross, lay speaker, will preach during Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. His sermon will be “Our Call for 2023.” The service will be live-streamed and also be available at a later time. See the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, for a link to the online option. The ladies Tuesday Bible study and the Wednesday evening programs will not meet this week.
Johnson City Press
Volunteer High and three other Hawkins schools have frozen water issues
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School and three other Hawkins County schools had frozen water issues during single digit temperatures over the holiday weekend. The four schools were Volunteer, Bulls Gap School, Church Hill Middle and Cherokee High. To date, Volunteer and Bluff Gap are requiring outside remediation work to get rid of water and dampness inside those buildings.
wcyb.com
Daniel Boone High School gym floor sustains 'irreparable' water damage
(WCYB) — School officials in Washington County, Tennessee say sections of Daniel Boone High School sustained damage caused by a burst sprinkler pipe. According to school superintendent Jerry Boyd, the pipe, located in the front hall gym lobby, burst around 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. He says about 90 percent of the gym floor, much of the cafeteria floor, and a section of the front offices were flooded before maintenance workers were able to shut the water supply off. Despite efforts to clean up the mess, " the current condition of the gym flooring indicates damage is irreparable" and unsafe for use.
Johnson City Press
Tribe falls to talented North Meck on Day 2 of Arby’s
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team ran into a buzzsaw in its opening game of the 39th Arby’s Classic on Wednesday night, bowing to North Mecklenburg of North Carolina, 78-60. Vikings junior sensation Isaiah Evans — one of the most touted recruits in the country who has received over 20 Division I offers — netted 27 points and brought Viking Hall to its feet several times with highlight reel, tomahawk slam dunks and long range 3-pointers.
2022 in Review: Tri-Cities Best Winners
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities small business owners and staff have been hard at work over the last year, and News Channel 11’s Tri-Cities Best has spotlighted several after our viewers voted them as their favorites. BEST BEER: TENNESSEE HILLS BREWSTILLERY […]
Johnson City Press
King reaches 1,000 as Bucs hold off Wofford in final seconds for SoCon win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The final seconds were finally kind to the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. Justice Smith scored 20 points and Jordan King reached 1,000 for his career just when the Bucs needed it as ETSU opened Southern Conference play with a 73-71 victory over Wofford on Thursday night at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport plans corridor study of Lynn Garden Drive
A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive. "This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment," Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport, said.
Johnson City Press
Norcross downs MRA in thrilling OT game on Day 3 at Arby’s
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Down 18 points in the third quarter?. No problem for the Norcross (Ga.) boys basketball team as the Blue Devils rallied to win a thrilling overtime game 71-70 on Thursday inside Viking Hall and advance to Friday’s semifinals of the 39th Arby’s Classic.
LIST: New Year’s Eve events in the Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — 2023 is right around the corner and News Channel 11 has compiled a list of celebrations everyone can enjoy in the Tri-Cities. Johnson City Kingsport Bristol Elizabethton Greeneville Erwin Abingdon
