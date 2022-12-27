ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

KTLA

Crews search for Orange County man who disappeared during hike

Crews are searching for a critically missing Orange County man last known to be hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park on Friday morning. Jeffrey Morton, 63, left his Yorba Linda residence around 2:30 a.m. and has not been heard from since, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Morton’s wife says he typically goes hiking […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – The coroner’s office Friday released the name of a man who was fatally shot in a Compton parking structure. Danthony Malone was a 28-year-old resident of Compton, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:53 p.m. Thursday...
COMPTON, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Human Remains Located

CARLSBAD, Calif. – On December 30, officers from the Carlsbad Police Department responded to a call of a shoplift that had occurred at the Ralphs grocery store, located at 7140 Avenida Encinas. At approximately 4:09 p.m., while checking the area for possible suspects, officers located what appeared to be a homeless encampment with human remains in the brush area, southeast of the shopping center. Based on the condition of these remains, it appears as though they had been there for some time, possibly months. The County Medical Examiner arrived on scene to assume the investigation after Carlsbad Police Department crime scene investigators processed the scene. The identity of the deceased is pending further investigation by the Medical Examiner’s office. There was no indication of foul play or anything otherwise suspicious located at the scene.
CARLSBAD, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is searching for a critical missing person

On 12/28/2022, at approximately 9:00PM, Jorge Cruz was seen going to bed at his residence. On 12/29/2022, family realized Jorge wandered away from his residence. Jorge is non-verbal, autistic, and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. Jorge has gone missing in the past and tends to navigate toward the...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death outside LAPD Southwest station

LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death outside of the Southwest division LAPD station Dec. 29, according to authorities. The man, believed to be in his 40’s, was discovered by officers by a back gate to the station around 11:45 p.m. Officers returning to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
2urbangirls.com

YourCentralValley.com

Riverside County sheriff’s deputy killed in Jurupa Valley; suspect dead following chase

A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon. The suspected gunman was killed following a chase with law enforcement. The shooting happened sometime before 2:45 p.m. on the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. Chris Barajas, mayor of Jurupa Valley, confirmed that […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

1 arrested after fatal shooting in Compton parking lot

A man in his mid-to-late 20s was fatally shot in Compton Thursday night, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested the person they believe was responsible. The shooting was reported a few minutes after 9:30 p.m., and deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1700 […]
COMPTON, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Woman Found Dead in Rowland Heights Neighborhood

ROWLAND HEIGHTS - Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into the death of a woman who was found in a neighborhood Wednesday night. The body of an adult female was found after first responders were called to a report of a person not breathing in the 18400 block of Santar Street, Wednesday, December 28, according to Sgt. Davis of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Diamond Bar/Walnut Station.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal hit-and-run crash

LOS ANGELES – A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th...
LOS ANGELES, CA

