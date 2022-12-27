CARLSBAD, Calif. – On December 30, officers from the Carlsbad Police Department responded to a call of a shoplift that had occurred at the Ralphs grocery store, located at 7140 Avenida Encinas. At approximately 4:09 p.m., while checking the area for possible suspects, officers located what appeared to be a homeless encampment with human remains in the brush area, southeast of the shopping center. Based on the condition of these remains, it appears as though they had been there for some time, possibly months. The County Medical Examiner arrived on scene to assume the investigation after Carlsbad Police Department crime scene investigators processed the scene. The identity of the deceased is pending further investigation by the Medical Examiner’s office. There was no indication of foul play or anything otherwise suspicious located at the scene.

