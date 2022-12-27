Read full article on original website
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale. The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.
Dismal iPhone 14 Plus sales could make Apple reduce iPhone 15 Plus price
Non-Pro iPhone 14 models, particularly the iPhone 14 Plus, haven't performed as well as Apple would have liked, allegedly forcing the company to divert production resources to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The company is reportedly devising a game plan to ensure better iPhone 15 sales. Apple deviated...
Samsung will give customized control over camera settings to users of more Galaxy models
According to a post put up by a moderator in Samsung's community forum in South Korea (via SamMobile) the company is looking to bring its Camera Assistant app to as many Galaxy handsets as possible. An announcement revealing Samsung's plans for the app is expected to be made soon. The app is currently available only to those using one of three Galaxy S22 series models and was first released in October.
Prepare for a new Galaxy S24 look: Samsung poaches Chief of Design from Mercedes-Benz!
We are well aware nowadays that premium smartphones are not just about hardware power — they are viewed as lifestyle accessories. Of course, if we drop $1,000 on a phone, we would appreciate if it looks like a luxurious item, and manufacturers are well aware. Samsung, Google, Apple, and anyone who dares compete with them is constantly working on producing phones that look like modern tech jewellery.
Prolific leaker expects new type of zoom camera on the Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung might unveil a brand new zoom camera system for the Galaxy S24, popular leaker and insider. Ice Universe chimes on Twitter. According to the latest hearsay about Samsung's potential 2024 pride and glory, the South Korean company could introduce some solid changes to the telephoto camera, possibly utilizing a new sensor and/or adopting a new solution.
New OnePlus 11 leak reveals more images, what's in the box, and the phone's key specs
The OnePlus 11 is set to be unveiled in China on January 4th with the international launch expected in India on February 7th. While we've already seen pictures of the device, the one and only Evan Blass has posted some fresh images of the phone on his Twitter page along with specs to peruse. Blass has been delivering reliable images and information about upcoming devices well before many of today's tipsters even knew what a smartphone was.
Tipster says Xiaomi 13 Ultra's periscope camera will take smartphone zoom to another level
You can imagine what might have happened at Xiaomi headquarters in Beijing as a tense meeting was being held to discuss the telephoto camera for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Looking to make photography on the device worthy of the Ultra name, the team leader might have stood up and said, "Up periscope," while the second-in-command replied, "Aye, aye." And it was decided. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra would feature a new periscope lens that is expected to go beyond anything that Samsung has shipped in the past.
OnePlus 11 event: How to watch and what to expect
The OnePlus 11 will likely be one of, if not the first major smartphone releases of 2023. The device is set to officially launch in the beginning of next year and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This will make it one of the first of a series of handsets that will be featuring the most powerful Android SoC to date.
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
Last chance to save $300 on a Galaxy S22 Ultra at Best Buy
The year is slowly drawing to a close, and we’re headed for the next big Galaxy announcement: the S23 series. However, there’s no better time to shop a generation back than today, apparently! Best Buy is running a last-minute New Year's campaign on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, slashing $300 off its original price. The deal will be active until the end of the day, so don’t hesitate to get yourself Samsung’s best flagship phone with a hefty discount!
Incredible Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance gains on Galaxy S23 series get leaked
Samsung, and the Android space in extension, are both gearing for the upcoming launch of the Galaxy S23 family, which will consist of the compact Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus jack-of-all-trades, and finally, the super-premium Galaxy S23 Ultra. As usual with Samsung devices, little remains hidden for too long, and circling back to all the leaks that have hit us in the past few months, it's hard to find anything still veiled in mystery. Still, it's always nice to see some previously rumored aspects of the devices get corroborated once more.
Multitasking powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 3 is an eye-popping $860 off in no strings deal
Samsung finally nailed the foldable form factor with last year's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and you can get your hands on the portable tablet for a staggering 48 percent off its original price right now. The Z Fold 3 is a durable foldable phone with a stable hinge, Gorilla Glass...
Universal charging system could be coming to wearables
By December 28th, 2024, all new devices sold in the European Union (EU), including the iPhone, must use a USB-C charger. This means that consumers don't need to buy a new charger with the purchase of a new electronic product as long as they have a USB-C cable lying around. Android phones already charge using USB-C ports so this is not a hardship to the manufacturers of Android-powered devices.
Amazon may soon give you everything sports in one app
It seems that Amazon is working hard at diversifying its content among different apps and features. Earlier this month, the company launched a TikTok-inspired shopping feed, and now we might get a dedicated app for sports content. According to the latest reports, Amazon is developing a new standalone streaming app...
Huawei phone is rebranded to support 5G and escape U.S. restrictions
The Huawei Nova 9 SE was released this past March and of course, the phone's specs have to conform with the restrictions placed on Huawei by the United States. That means that the phone is powered by the 6nm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC. You see, Huawei is currently not allowed to have its devices support 5G thanks to an export rule that prevents foundries using American technology from shipping chips to Huawei even if they are designed by the company itself.
Apple's Crash Detection sent 71 notifications to one 911 center last weekend
Last September, while unveiling the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the Apple Watch SE (2022), a new feature was introduced for these devices. Any of these products will detect when you have been in a severe car, SUV, or pickup truck crash. Unless you shut down the process with a tap, after 10 seconds the phone will contact your emergency contacts and give them your current location.
Save 55% on a pair of Sennheiser noise-cancelling headphones!
When it comes to headphones, most people think about Sony, Apple's AirPods Max, and maybe a pair of Bose. There's one amazing brand that's often overlooked: Sennheiser. The German audio specialists are well-known in the professional music field for providing top-notch equipment, from studio headphones to microphones, monitors, and more.
