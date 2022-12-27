Samsung, and the Android space in extension, are both gearing for the upcoming launch of the Galaxy S23 family, which will consist of the compact Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus jack-of-all-trades, and finally, the super-premium Galaxy S23 Ultra. As usual with Samsung devices, little remains hidden for too long, and circling back to all the leaks that have hit us in the past few months, it's hard to find anything still veiled in mystery. Still, it's always nice to see some previously rumored aspects of the devices get corroborated once more.

