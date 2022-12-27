ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Boss ‘joked’ about shooting Black people, and worker who complained was fired, feds say

By Mitchell Willetts
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVlSL_0jvrQUFk00

A Black employee was subjected to racist treatment at an Oklahoma-based company and eventually fired after he began complaining about it, according to a federal lawsuit.

The company, American Piping Inspection, Inc., recently settled with federal prosecutors and agreed to pay $250,000 in compensation, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a Dec. 23 news release.

The employee was hired as a radiographer at the company’s Midland, Texas, office in 2017, and used X-ray imaging devices to inspect pipelines and related facilities, documents say. The lawsuit alleges his supervisor used the N-word to refer to him and made racist and threatening “jokes.”

“On behalf of American Piping Inspection, we respect the judgment of the EEOC, and the company is committed to extensive policy review and performance management training,” Craig Wilcox, the attorney representing American Piping Inspection, said in a statement to McClatchy News. “The action of this former manager is not reflective of the company or of the culture cultivated among our (number of) employees since API’s launch almost 17 years ago.”

In one such joke, the supervisor asked him: “What is the best way to see a Black man? At the end of a scope,” documents say, adding the supervisor gestured at him “as if aiming a firearm.”

The employee voiced his concerns to a company vice president, but no action was taken and the racist behavior continued, according to the lawsuit.

He also tried speaking with the supervisor directly. He responded with sarcastic apologies and nothing changed, the lawsuit says.

The company started punishing the employee for standing up for himself, falsely citing him for improperly storing and logging equipment, prosecutors say. He was eventually fired in September 2018.

During that same period, “at least” 10 white radiographers committed the same infractions he was accused of, but none were fired, the lawsuit says.

In addition to paying $250,000 in damages, the company is required to “revise its anti-discrimination policies” and institute mandatory training for managers and others to “ensure they know their legal obligation to prevent, address, and remedy workplace discrimination,” an EEOC release says.

Husband, wife die in Texas oilfield gas leak while their kids wait in the car, feds say

Teacher says she lost her job after refusing to use student’s pronouns at Ohio school

Boutique worker fired over fears she wouldn’t be reliable after giving birth, feds say

Nurse had 700,000 obscene photos of unconscious patients on cellphone, CO suit says

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

White Man Accused of Shooting Black Airbnb Guest Thought He Was a Thief, Lawyer Claims

The white California man accused of shooting a Black Airbnb guest from behind as he walked to a grocery store near his rental home believed the unarmed victim was carrying a gun and may have been the thief who broke into his car days earlier, his lawyer claimed in court Monday.After initially bailing out after the shooting, a Santa Clara County judge ruled Monday that Mark Waters, who pleaded not guilty on Monday, must remain in custody because he’s “too dangerous to be out in the public,” reported ABC 7.Other shocking details emerged this week about the “unprovoked attack,” which...
SAN JOSE, CA
People

Nevada Sisters, 2 and 3, Are Killed After Aunt Who'd Allegedly Split Bottle of Tequila Crashes into Tree

Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were strapped in the back of their aunt's 2004 Honda Odyssey with only adult seatbelts instead of the age-appropriate car seats required by law A Nevada woman allegedly split a bottle of Tequila with a friend before getting behind the wheel of a van and losing control, killing her two young nieces and seriously injuring her sister, multiple news outlets report. KaLeah Manning, 23, was allegedly driving drunk when she failed to make a turn and struck a palm tree on...
NEVADA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool

Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
americanmilitarynews.com

A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media

A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
New York Post

Texas mechanic ‘ambushed’ and executed over $500 repair bill: family

A married dad of two and mechanic from Houston was ambushed, chased and shot dead execution-style just two days before Christmas over a dispute with a client about a $500 repair bill, according to the victim’s family. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was found fatally shot in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston on Friday afternoon, news station ABC13 reported. Sandy Casillas, Manuel’s sister, told the outlet that she learned from witnesses that her brother had gotten into an argument with a customer whose truck he had repaired. The customer, who has not been named, showed up at Casillas’ body shop accompanied...
HOUSTON, TX
Bossip

Lock ‘Em Up! 3 White Men Arrested Following Attack On Black Boys At South African Resort Pool In Viral Video

Yesterday, BOSSIP reported on a viral video that shows white men attacking a group of Black boys at the Maselspoort Resort in Free State, South Africa. The boys were trying to go for a swim when the white men told them that they were not allowed in the pool. They assumed that the boys were not “proper residents” of the resort. Despite being told by the boys’ father that they were indeed paying guests at the Maselspoort, the men still assaulted the children for entering the pool.
Vice

Man Leads Violent Mob to Abduct Woman After She Rejected His Marriage Proposal

A viral video showing a mob armed with sticks and iron rods thrashing vehicles and attacking people, before violently taking away a woman from her house, has sent shockwaves across India. Police in Telangana state arrested 31 people within hours of the home invasion and abduction, which happened in broad...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
19K+
Followers
472
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy