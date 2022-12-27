It’s my understanding the board of supervisors recently voted to restrict and/or eliminate the use of pepper spray in juvenile detention facilities. Too bad they can’t vote to restrict the use of violence by juvenile detainees against staff, which is currently a daily event. It’s no small wonder probation officers have to be bribed to show up to work as call-ins and refusals to work have reached crisis levels but are being concealed by the probation department leadership and the BOS.

