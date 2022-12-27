ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

CHP officers to conduct 3-day anti-DUI crackdown

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Los Angeles County will get underway Friday evening and continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol will initiate its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m., when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Op-Ed: How does the LA County BOS strike a balance to keep probation officers safe in juvenile hall facilities

It’s my understanding the board of supervisors recently voted to restrict and/or eliminate the use of pepper spray in juvenile detention facilities. Too bad they can’t vote to restrict the use of violence by juvenile detainees against staff, which is currently a daily event. It’s no small wonder probation officers have to be bribed to show up to work as call-ins and refusals to work have reached crisis levels but are being concealed by the probation department leadership and the BOS.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 charged with murder of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce

LOS ANGELES – Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown. Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff’s inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex

LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death outside LAPD Southwest station

LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death outside of the Southwest division LAPD station Dec. 29, according to authorities. The man, believed to be in his 40’s, was discovered by officers by a back gate to the station around 11:45 p.m. Officers returning to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested in connection with fatal South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – A 57-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man in South Los Angeles during an argument is in police custody Friday. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded to Denker Avenue just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Western and Normandie avenues, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight

A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – The coroner’s office Friday released the name of a man who was fatally shot in a Compton parking structure. Danthony Malone was a 28-year-old resident of Compton, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:53 p.m. Thursday...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

City of Inglewood 2022 Year in Review

Inglewood enjoyed a year of ups and downs that will continue to shape the City as it continues its quest to become a “destination” city. The year began with Super Bowl 56 and ended with the City scrambling to assemble funds to build the Inglewood Transit Connector. To...
INGLEWOOD, CA
pasadenanow.com

Charges Filed in Pasadena Homicide

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed a murder charge Tuesday against the sole suspect in the beating death of a Pasadena woman on December 22. The suspect, 40-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Pasadena, has been held since she was arrested by Pasadena Police Department Robbery / Homicide Unit detectives on the day of the murder.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy