2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Banning resident as victim of fatal South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death earlier this week in South Los Angeles was identified Friday as a Banning resident. The man shot in a parking lot at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Imperial Highway was 23-year-old Korey Slaughter, according to the coroner’s office.
2urbangirls.com
Non-profit housing director qualifies to run for vacant LA city council seat
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles City Clerk notified valley community leader and non-profit housing director Marco Santana that he has officially qualified to be placed on the April 4th special election ballot to fill the Los Angeles City Council seat left vacant with the resignation of Council President Nury Martinez.
spectrumnews1.com
CHP officers to conduct 3-day anti-DUI crackdown
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Los Angeles County will get underway Friday evening and continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol will initiate its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m., when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: How does the LA County BOS strike a balance to keep probation officers safe in juvenile hall facilities
It’s my understanding the board of supervisors recently voted to restrict and/or eliminate the use of pepper spray in juvenile detention facilities. Too bad they can’t vote to restrict the use of violence by juvenile detainees against staff, which is currently a daily event. It’s no small wonder probation officers have to be bribed to show up to work as call-ins and refusals to work have reached crisis levels but are being concealed by the probation department leadership and the BOS.
2urbangirls.com
2 charged with murder of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce
LOS ANGELES – Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown. Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff’s inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex
LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death outside LAPD Southwest station
LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death outside of the Southwest division LAPD station Dec. 29, according to authorities. The man, believed to be in his 40’s, was discovered by officers by a back gate to the station around 11:45 p.m. Officers returning to the...
2urbangirls.com
Riverside Sheriff’s Association’s statement on murder of Deputy Isiah Cordero
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The Riverside Sheriff’s Association (RSA) issued the following statement regarding the murder of a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in Jurupa Valley, according to a person briefed on the incident. “We are devastated by the grief of losing Deputy Isiah Cordero, a deputy who was...
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested in connection with fatal South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – A 57-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man in South Los Angeles during an argument is in police custody Friday. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded to Denker Avenue just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Western and Normandie avenues, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight
A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
Los Angeles prosecutor pens scathing exit letter to progressive DA George Gascon: ‘Managerial dumpster fire’
A veteran Los Angeles County prosecutor criticized District Attorney George Gascon on his last day in a long letter in which he aired his grievances.
'Temporary housing needs to be just that, temporary': Tracking Mayor Bass's push on homelessness
Each Friday during the first 100 days of the Bass administration KNX will present its latest Original Series— “Mayor Karen Bass - tracking The First 100 Days.” Reporter Craig Fiegener is keeping tabs on Mayor Bass.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man shot to death in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – The coroner’s office Friday released the name of a man who was fatally shot in a Compton parking structure. Danthony Malone was a 28-year-old resident of Compton, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:53 p.m. Thursday...
foxla.com
Community upset after hotels for homeless open near schools in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Two hotels in Woodland Hills - both near schools - are being refurbished for homeless housing. "We never got a chance to offer input, let alone say if it was okay," said the president of the Woodland Hills Homeowner Association, John Walker. One is located right across...
High School Athletic Trainer Pleads Not Guilty to Sex-Related Counts
An athletic trainer who worked at two San Fernando Valley high schools pleaded not guilty Friday to sex-related counts involving 12 teenage girls.
foxla.com
West Hills restaurant gets license revoked after underage employee was involved in fatal DUI crash
LOS ANGELES - A sushi restaurant in West Hills had their license revoked by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) after the restaurant served alcohol to an underage employee who was involved in a deadly crash. According to investigators with ABC, a manager and server at Kyoto Sushi...
2urbangirls.com
City of Inglewood 2022 Year in Review
Inglewood enjoyed a year of ups and downs that will continue to shape the City as it continues its quest to become a “destination” city. The year began with Super Bowl 56 and ended with the City scrambling to assemble funds to build the Inglewood Transit Connector. To...
pasadenanow.com
Charges Filed in Pasadena Homicide
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed a murder charge Tuesday against the sole suspect in the beating death of a Pasadena woman on December 22. The suspect, 40-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Pasadena, has been held since she was arrested by Pasadena Police Department Robbery / Homicide Unit detectives on the day of the murder.
