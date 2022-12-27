ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Offensive Coordinator expects ‘fist fight with every play’ against Georgia

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Ohio State has no illusions of what is about to unfold Saturday night in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It’s going to be a fist fight with every play,” Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said Tuesday at the Westin Peachtree Plaza. “You feel their defense …. we’re going to have to do our best to make sure they feel us as we play this game, because it’s not going to be a reactionary game.

“It’s going to be an attack game both ways, two guys going at each other.”

The No. 4-ranked Buckeyes play the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

WGAU

