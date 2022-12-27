ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Landscape: 2022 was largely a year of planning, rebuilding

For Baltimore, 2022 was largely a year of setting up development projects for 2023 and beyond. Here’s a look back at the city’s biggest openings, closings, construction projects, and other real estate and business news of the past year. One of Baltimore’s newest buildings took a little longer...
MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center opens new gym for employee wellness

BALTIMORE, MD—A $30,000 pledge by Freedom Federal Credit Union has made possible the opening of “Square Fitness,” an associate gym at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, to support the emotional and physical well-being of hospital employees. Michael MacPherson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Freedom, along with...
Outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year

Some Marylanders' plans to celebrate the new year are likely well underway, while some are being altered because of the weekend weather forecast. Outdoor activities for Baltimore's New Year's celebration are canceled, 11 News learned on Thursday. But it's so far, so good for the fireworks show at midnight on Saturday. Organizers said the fireworks show will likely go on rain or shine.
Joppa Road shut down due to large disturbance in Towson

TOWSON, MD—Joppa Road has been shut down in the Towson area due to a large disturbance. The incident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night in the area of the Towson Circle. Witnesses report seeing large groups of youths in the middle of Joppa Road and...
Stabbing reported in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Medics responded to a stabbing that was reported in White Marsh on Friday evening. The incident was reported at around 5:30 p.m. in the 11000-block of Pulaski Highway (21162), according to Baltimore County Breaking News. At the scene, authorities found a male stabbing victims. A female suspect...
Resident whose apartment was damaged by burst pipe receives help online

What sounded like a heavy rainstorm was actually a pipe that froze and burst open, affecting some tenants in a northwest Baltimore apartment building. Markeis Gilliard, a resident of the building on Liberty Heights Avenue, told the 11 News I-Team he had no idea where to turn for help, so he put his plight on social media and received plenty of assistance, including some that surprised him.
Best of 2022: Here are MDOT’S 7 possible alternatives for the North-South Transit Corridor in Baltimore

This was one of GGWash’s most popular articles in 2022. We’re sharing some of our hits again over the holiday season. This article was originally posted on October 3. Baltimore region stakeholders and residents can now provide feedback on another set of transit plans aimed at increasing regional connectivity and improving the region’s economy.
Is Ames Department Store coming back to Pa?

(WTAJ) — In August 2002 Ames Department Stores across the country went out of business. Over 20 years later, the discount store is expected to make a comeback. While details about the store’s return are limited, an announcement from the Ames website has teased the return of the department stores in states including Pennsylvania. The […]
