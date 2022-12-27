Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
From Harborplace to Mondawmin, Baltimore filmmaker profiles "dead malls" across the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a passion project for Baltimore-based filmmaker, Salvatore Amadeo -- making videos and documentaries about the decline of shopping malls across the country. Short films about "dead malls" from South Carolina to Massachusetts to Ohio can all be viewed on his YouTube page. Here in Maryland,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Urban Landscape: 2022 was largely a year of planning, rebuilding
For Baltimore, 2022 was largely a year of setting up development projects for 2023 and beyond. Here’s a look back at the city’s biggest openings, closings, construction projects, and other real estate and business news of the past year. One of Baltimore’s newest buildings took a little longer...
Roadway closed due to sinkhole, water main break in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville roadway was closed after a water main break and sinkhole appeared Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Rockville City Police Department, the sinkhole and water main break is near E. Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. Crews became first aware of the damage just before 1:30 p.m.
Nottingham MD
MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center opens new gym for employee wellness
BALTIMORE, MD—A $30,000 pledge by Freedom Federal Credit Union has made possible the opening of “Square Fitness,” an associate gym at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, to support the emotional and physical well-being of hospital employees. Michael MacPherson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Freedom, along with...
whatsupmag.com
Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay
MARYLAND – As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
USPS Offers $50K Reward After Maryland Letter Carrier Is Robbed In Downtown Silver Spring
A lucrative reward has been offered in Maryland for information that leads to the apprehension of a suspect who targeted a United States Postal Service letter carrier in downtown Silver Spring. Up to $50,000 is up for grabs for tipsters that help identify and locate a man wanted for robbing...
Wbaltv.com
Outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year
Some Marylanders' plans to celebrate the new year are likely well underway, while some are being altered because of the weekend weather forecast. Outdoor activities for Baltimore's New Year's celebration are canceled, 11 News learned on Thursday. But it's so far, so good for the fireworks show at midnight on Saturday. Organizers said the fireworks show will likely go on rain or shine.
Nottingham MD
Joppa Road shut down due to large disturbance in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Joppa Road has been shut down in the Towson area due to a large disturbance. The incident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night in the area of the Towson Circle. Witnesses report seeing large groups of youths in the middle of Joppa Road and...
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Medics responded to a stabbing that was reported in White Marsh on Friday evening. The incident was reported at around 5:30 p.m. in the 11000-block of Pulaski Highway (21162), according to Baltimore County Breaking News. At the scene, authorities found a male stabbing victims. A female suspect...
Repairman crushed to death by machinery at Cecil County Landfill
The Sheriff's Office said a repairman died after being crushed by a piece of heavy machinery at the landfill on Old East Philadelphia Road in Elkton.
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
Three boats damaged following Thursday fire in Annapolis
Three boats were damaged after catching fire at Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis on Friday. It took Anne Arundel County Fire crews about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.
WJLA
Owner takes polar plunge to save dog after he falls through icy pond in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Moose, Moose, Moose the adventures you’ve had and the story you could tell of your time on the run and your brush with mortality. Your people can only imagine. We know the beginning of the story and the happy ending, but what...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: High school needs report unacceptable, evaluate other property
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday called the recently-prepared assessment of high school needs in northeastern Baltimore County unacceptable, and will introduce a resolution before the Baltimore County Council that calls for evaluating land for a new high school in the Eastside. “After months of study,...
Wbaltv.com
Resident whose apartment was damaged by burst pipe receives help online
What sounded like a heavy rainstorm was actually a pipe that froze and burst open, affecting some tenants in a northwest Baltimore apartment building. Markeis Gilliard, a resident of the building on Liberty Heights Avenue, told the 11 News I-Team he had no idea where to turn for help, so he put his plight on social media and received plenty of assistance, including some that surprised him.
Das Bierhalle restaurant to open second location in Bel Air
A popular Parkville beer hall has announced it's opening a second location soon, in Bel Air. Das Bierhalle has made waves over the past four years for its German-themed restaurant
ggwash.org
Best of 2022: Here are MDOT’S 7 possible alternatives for the North-South Transit Corridor in Baltimore
This was one of GGWash’s most popular articles in 2022. We’re sharing some of our hits again over the holiday season. This article was originally posted on October 3. Baltimore region stakeholders and residents can now provide feedback on another set of transit plans aimed at increasing regional connectivity and improving the region’s economy.
3 Delicious Pizza Places in Columbia
If you're looking for delicious pizza in Columbia, Maryland, look no further! This small town is home to three of the best pizza places around—Pub Dog, Home Slyce, and Grotto Pizza.
Is Ames Department Store coming back to Pa?
(WTAJ) — In August 2002 Ames Department Stores across the country went out of business. Over 20 years later, the discount store is expected to make a comeback. While details about the store’s return are limited, an announcement from the Ames website has teased the return of the department stores in states including Pennsylvania. The […]
Wbaltv.com
New food hall, The Mill on North, to bring more food options to west Baltimore
A new food hall will bring more food options to west Baltimore. A group of Baltimore-based restaurants will soon come together under one roof in west Baltimore's first food hall. The Mill on North will open in 2023 near Coppin State University with food vendors and a community space for music and art.
