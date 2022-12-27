Richard Gere and Wife Share Rare Glimpse Into Tropical Holiday Getaway With Young Sons

NurPhoto/Getty Images

Actor Richard Gere, 73, and his wife, Alejandra Silva, 39, are a relatively private couple, but the two are sharing a sweet glimpse into their holiday vacation this year.

Silva, 39, posted a snapshot of the family's bright and sunny Christmas on Instagram as a little holiday treat for their followers, offering a sneak peek into their tropical getaway with their two young sons.

"Merry Christmas 🎄from our family to yours. Love to all♥️ #FelizNavidad #MerryChristmas," Silva wrote on Instagram on Christmas Eve, alongside a sunny photograph of the group from behind.

Gere stood on the left side of a wooden dock while Silva stood on the right, their two toddlers standing in between their parents and looking down into the water.

3-year-old Alexander took a step ahead of his father to get closer to the water while their 2-year-old, whose name they have not yet made public, held his mother's hand at a slightly safer distance from the edge.

A yellow "Merry Christmas" graphic splashed across the top of the photo alongside a smattering of golden snowflakes, mixing the wintery holiday into their summery surroundings.

"Muy felices fiestas!!!❤️🎄🌟," one follower wrote, wishing them a very happy holidays, while many other followers posted heart and heart-eyed emojis.

It's unclear where the happy family is spending their holidays, but we're certain we'd rather be there, too—far away from this whole bomb cyclone thing.