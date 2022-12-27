This is unacceptable Behavior. He has a lot to prove to his constituents. I'd like to know why Robert Zimmerman didn't research his rival for the office. It's ironic that Eric's wallwell is calling for his resignation for lying. Isn't that the pot calling the kettle black? When are we ever going to hear What National secrets he told to his Chinese girlfriend/spy? He needs to be removed from the House Homeland Security Committee & asked to testify before Congress on what he told Christine Fang.
embellishing is one thing. This slug out and out lied. to say I graduated with an A average instead of B is embellishing. But to say I went to Harvard when I didn't even graduate high school is a lie. Guess which one he did. If you picked b, ding ding ding you won
Republicans have no shame he won’t just like Matt gaetz won’t just like Marjorie Taylor Greene won’t.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
