Blacksburg, VA

techlunchpail.com

Three Thoughts After Virginia Tech's 77-75 Loss to Wake Forest

Virginia Tech ended the 2022 calendar year on a sour note as the Hokies lost a nail-bitter 77-75 to Wake Forest. The Hokies fell to 11-3 with the loss in a game where they didn't have Hunter Cattoor or Rodney Rice fighting admirably to the end but just not having enough clean offense to get the job done. Justyn Mutts put up 18 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks while Sean Pedulla had 18 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals; but those contributions from Tech's stars proved to not be enough in the end.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Makes the Top 10 for Four-Star WR Alex Taylor

After a strong close to the 2023 high school recruiting cycle at Early Signing Day, Virginia Tech is carrying lots of momentum on the recruiting trail into the 2024 cycle. That continued over the past week with the Hokies making the top 10 for four-star WR Alex Taylor out of Greensboro, NC.
BLACKSBURG, VA
gobblercountry.com

No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies Dominate the West Coast

Following their defeat of the then No. 7 Missouri Tigers, but before the Christmas holiday, the Virginia Tech Hokies traveled out to Palo Alto, CA to take on the Lindenwood Lions and Stanford Cardinal. The Hokies first took on Lindenwood and absolutely liquified the Lions, 52-0, before taking down Stanford,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Gallimore, Jessalyn Michelle

On Friday, December 23rd, 2022, Jessalyn Michelle Gallimore–beloved daughter and sister–passed away. She was thirty-three and had waged a fierce battle against the enemy of type one diabetes. Born to Caren and Michael Gallimore and sister to Dakota Gallimore, “Jes” had an avid interest in criminal law, graduating...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Hillsville honors Vass

Hillsville Town Council at its December 12 meeting unanimously approved a motion to dedicate the Hillsville Farmers Market in honor of the late Mava Sutphin Vass. The measure was suggested by Town Manager Retta Jackson. According to information from Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Vass’ teaching career spanned 42 years with her beginning...
HILLSVILLE, VA
fox29.com

Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
VIRGINIA STATE
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Wendy Blankenship Cox

We are saddened to announce that Wendy Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister,and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in sales at Xaloy. She was fun-loving with an enormous heart. There were many occasions when Wendy would go without to help complete strangers. She loved her motorcycles and driving fast down a deserted road. Wendy had a special place in her heart for her family, and her dogs Walter and Nugget, whom she loved dearly. Our lives will not be the same with the loss of our dear mother, daughter, sister and friend.
PULASKI, VA
cbs17

Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt Co. lands state grant for Buchanan brewery

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County has landed a state grant that will support the redevelopment of a long-vacant industrial site in Buchanan. Developers are renovating the former Groendyk Manufacturing buildings for a mixed-use project called Factory Flats. The $450,000 state grant announced this week will support plans for a...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSET

Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
MONETA, VA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)

Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
LEWISBURG, WV
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
BECKLEY, WV
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here’s how to make one-pot jambalaya

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - We headed down the road to Blacksburg to meet up with Roya Gharavi from Gourmet Pantry to learn how to make this one-pot jambalaya for your family. So versatile and easy to make - watch as she simply adds all the ingredients to make a delicious dish that’s perfect for a cold winter day.
BLACKSBURG, VA

