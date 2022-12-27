Read full article on original website
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Rising temperatures in the Roanoke Valley pose a risk of bursting pipesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue RidgeJourneyswithsteveRoanoke, VA
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenVinton, VA
techlunchpail.com
Three Thoughts After Virginia Tech's 77-75 Loss to Wake Forest
Virginia Tech ended the 2022 calendar year on a sour note as the Hokies lost a nail-bitter 77-75 to Wake Forest. The Hokies fell to 11-3 with the loss in a game where they didn't have Hunter Cattoor or Rodney Rice fighting admirably to the end but just not having enough clean offense to get the job done. Justyn Mutts put up 18 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks while Sean Pedulla had 18 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals; but those contributions from Tech's stars proved to not be enough in the end.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Massive Interest for Utah State DE Transfer Daniel Grzesiak
After entering the transfer portal earlier today, Utah State DE Daniel Grzesiak has instantly become one of the top available pass rushers with loads of interest from across the country at the Power 5 level. Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry mentioned at his Early Signing Day press conference that...
Augusta Free Press
Prized recruit may be the key for Virginia Tech to rebound quickly from BC loss
No game in the Atlantic Coast Conference is easy, especially when on the road. Virginia Tech’s 70-65 loss in overtime at Boston College on last week was no different, with old issues coming to the surface again, ending what was a six-game winning streak for the Hokies. But there...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Makes the Top 10 for Four-Star WR Alex Taylor
After a strong close to the 2023 high school recruiting cycle at Early Signing Day, Virginia Tech is carrying lots of momentum on the recruiting trail into the 2024 cycle. That continued over the past week with the Hokies making the top 10 for four-star WR Alex Taylor out of Greensboro, NC.
gobblercountry.com
No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies Dominate the West Coast
Following their defeat of the then No. 7 Missouri Tigers, but before the Christmas holiday, the Virginia Tech Hokies traveled out to Palo Alto, CA to take on the Lindenwood Lions and Stanford Cardinal. The Hokies first took on Lindenwood and absolutely liquified the Lions, 52-0, before taking down Stanford,...
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
SCOTT DREYER: After Arctic Blast, Do We Still Want To Californicate Our Power Grid?
An old saying goes, “You don’t miss the water till the well runs dry.” In modern days that might be, “You don’t miss the electricity till you lose the lights. And heat. And hot water. And wifi. And TV. And microwave. And phone charger. And electric blanket, and The Roanoke Star….” Around here, blackouts were […]
SCOTT DREYER: Meet The Roanoke Politician Who Kept Your Grocery Taxes High This Holiday Season
Quick! What do these items have in common? Turkey Ham Chuck Roast Pork Loin Cornish Hens Cranberries Potatoes Sweet Potatoes Green Beans Rolls Corn Cheese Flour Sugar Egg Nog Hot Chocolate Mix For one thing, they are popular food items, most not only year-long, but especially at the holiday season. Plus, if you are a […]
NRVNews
Gallimore, Jessalyn Michelle
On Friday, December 23rd, 2022, Jessalyn Michelle Gallimore–beloved daughter and sister–passed away. She was thirty-three and had waged a fierce battle against the enemy of type one diabetes. Born to Caren and Michael Gallimore and sister to Dakota Gallimore, “Jes” had an avid interest in criminal law, graduating...
thecarrollnews.com
Hillsville honors Vass
Hillsville Town Council at its December 12 meeting unanimously approved a motion to dedicate the Hillsville Farmers Market in honor of the late Mava Sutphin Vass. The measure was suggested by Town Manager Retta Jackson. According to information from Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Vass’ teaching career spanned 42 years with her beginning...
fox29.com
Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice
MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Wendy Blankenship Cox
We are saddened to announce that Wendy Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister,and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in sales at Xaloy. She was fun-loving with an enormous heart. There were many occasions when Wendy would go without to help complete strangers. She loved her motorcycles and driving fast down a deserted road. Wendy had a special place in her heart for her family, and her dogs Walter and Nugget, whom she loved dearly. Our lives will not be the same with the loss of our dear mother, daughter, sister and friend.
cbs17
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces $450,000 for retail brewery revitalization project in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that the Town of Buchanan has been awarded $450,000 as part of the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development's 2022 Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF). The grant will be used to renovate one of the former Groendyk Manufacturing buildings...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Co. lands state grant for Buchanan brewery
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County has landed a state grant that will support the redevelopment of a long-vacant industrial site in Buchanan. Developers are renovating the former Groendyk Manufacturing buildings for a mixed-use project called Factory Flats. The $450,000 state grant announced this week will support plans for a...
WSET
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WDBJ7.com
Here’s how to make one-pot jambalaya
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - We headed down the road to Blacksburg to meet up with Roya Gharavi from Gourmet Pantry to learn how to make this one-pot jambalaya for your family. So versatile and easy to make - watch as she simply adds all the ingredients to make a delicious dish that’s perfect for a cold winter day.
