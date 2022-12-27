Austin Big Band to return to SCHS for music and dancing

The exhibit hall at the Steele County History Center will be filled with music, laughter and dancing once again to celebrate the new year, as the Austin Big Band returns to Owatonna Jan. 14.

The event is not an official annual tradition, but that has not stopped the Big Band from returning for the last three years. It didn’t make it over in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down nearly all social gatherings.

Band Manager Nathan Wradislavsky has been with the band for nearly two decades, getting his start when he was still in high school.

“A music teacher of mine brought me into the band,” he said. “It was an experience and brought me a unique perspective being 17 and playing with a bunch of 70-year-olds at a bar.”

The experience definitely made an impact, because he’s been with the band ever since. In addition to the upcoming show in Owatonna, the ensemble has performed at the Paramount Theatre and Neon Ballroom in Austin, the Blooming Prairie Servicemen’s Club and elsewhere. The group formed in 1994, and Wradislavsky noted that some of its musicians had even been active themselves during the big band style’s heyday in the 1940s.

The Austin Big Band is a 17-piece jazz band based in Austin, Minn. The members have come and gone through the nearly 40 year history of the band and from all over southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, but one thing has remained the same — the group loves to play a variety of big band classics and contemporary jazz tunes that are perfect for the audience to dance the night away.

“A lot of the original members from the group are from that World War II era, and played in the big bands that toured around in the post-war years,” he explained. Wradislavsky added that this connection to the military was one of the reasons the group has been so active at American Legion posts.

In terms of the ensemble’s repertoire, he said they try to include some mid-century classics from the likes of Count Basie and other famous big band musicians, as well as more modern compositions like selections from Michael Bublé.

“We’ve compiled a pretty large library of songs and styles over the years,” Wradislavsky said. “The band really enjoys the selections and I believe our audiences do too.”

Being that this will be their third time back at the history center, Wradislavsky said he and the band have enjoyed the performances and were happy to have been asked back once more.

“The audience has always been great to perform for,” he said. “It’s always a treat when we see them dancing and enjoying themselves. That’s definitely the highlight of our experience as performers on top of the history center being such a nice venue.”

Wradislavsky added he enjoys that the exhibit hall is just the right size for the band, with plenty of room for dancing and seating.

“Looking out the big glass windows is a great backdrop,” he said. “It creates this wonderful atmosphere to play in.”

Mary Anne Higgins has coordinated these events and said the SCHS is happy to host the big band whenever possible.

“The hall is such a great place for music,” she said. “It’s such a nice, open, airy space. You’ve got acoustics in here that are wonderful because you’ve got a little bit lower ceiling and their music is fun and entertaining and sounds great.”

Proceeds from the event will go back towards the Historical Society’s programming. Tickets are available in advance or at the door for $25 for members or $30 for non-members. Beverages will be available for purchase and free snacks will be provided.