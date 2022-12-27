Suspect Grabs Cop's Gun After Springfield Robbery, Shoots Himself In Finger: Police

Springfield police Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A suspect grabbed a Springfield officer's gun during a violent fight on Tuesday afternoon and fired off a round, but things could have gone a lot worse if not for a good Samaritan who jumped in to help.

Joseph Gonzalez, 41, of Springfield, is accused of robbing the Metro PCS on Armory Street just before 12:30 p.m., the Springfield Police Department said. He pulled a knife on a cashier, stole a fistful of cash, then sprinted away, authorities allege.

An officer spotted him in the Chapin Terrace area, but Gonzalez refused to give up without a fight, authorities said. He and the officer got into a violent struggle after a brief chase. As they wrestled on the ground, a good Samaritan driving by saw the scuffle and jumped in to help, officials said.

During the scrap, Gonzalez grabbed the officer's pistol and fired a shot that injured his finger, the police department said. Other police arrived soon after and helped get Gonzalez in handcuffs.

Gonzalez faces several charges, authorities said, though police have not released the list.

