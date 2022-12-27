Read full article on original website
Syracuse reaches a record high, people get outside and enjoy it
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse hit a high of 63 degrees on Friday, the warmest recorded temperature for December 30th in history. With such warm weather, a lot of people in Syracuse and the surrounding area got outside to enjoy it. Car washes, Onondaga Lake Parkway, and the ice skating...
Amazon truck forced to turn around on Onondaga Lake Parkway Friday
SALINA, N.Y. — Another truck crash into the Onondaga Parkway Bridge was avoided Friday as police were able to intervene and make the Amazon truck turn around. There have been multiple incidents where trucks have crashed into the infamous parkway bridge that boasts only a 10’ 9” clearance.
Disney on Ice shows underway at the War Memorial
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Disney on Ice is back in Syracuse for five days only!. Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial hosts Disney On Ice: "Let’s Celebrate!" The show includes 50 of your favorite Disney characters performing world-class ice skating. Find showtimes below:. Dec 29, 2022: 4...
Central NY counties help their neighbors to the west as post-blizzard operations continue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — First responders from all over Central New York are making the trek to Erie County to assist in the recovery from the deadly blizzard that devastated the region. Many of these crews are coming from Onondaga County where the storm was narrowly avoided. The Commissioner of...
2023 City Services Guide now available to people living in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Thursday that the 2023 City Services Guide will be mailed to people living in the city as the New Year approaches. The pamphlet is created by the Department of Public Works (DPW) and contains maintenance guidelines, city service dates, and contact information.
Syrathon encourages beginner and experienced runners to register for 2023 challenge
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Does your New Year's resolution include exercising more? Or maybe you want to start running? This is the perfect opportunity! The Syrathon Road Race Series is returning to Syracuse in 2023 with eight city-based runs. The series is presented by the Syracuse Parks Conservancy, in partnership...
Rainy New Year's Eve then record warmth possible midweek!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - A strong weather system brought record warmth to CNY on Friday. Syracuse reached a high of 63 degrees! Breaking the old record of 58 degrees set back in 1990. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for images in this article) Today, the center of this system rolls through CNY...
Syracuse Police Department discusses New Years Eve safety and guns taken off the street
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses New Years Eve safety and guns taken off the street. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski...
Empire State Building lit up for SU, Minnesota ahead of Pinstripe Bowl
NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team is preparing to play in its first bowl game in 4 years this week, and one of NYC's tallest buildings got into the football spirit ahead of the game. SU is set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in...
The Solvay gem is having a major comeback just in time for New Year's Eve
The Solvay gem is having a major comeback just in time for New Year's Eve. Solvay, N.Y. — There are plenty of local restaurants already preparing orders for customers to enjoy for their New Year's Eve events, but for one local shop in particular, being able to serve food to their community during the holidays is just a little more special.
Syracuse Police Department confiscated over 250 firearms in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday that Syracuse police officers took 260 firearms off city streets in 2022, 38 of which were untraceable. The news comes days after two teenagers led state police on a car chase where the suspects threw a loaded Ruger...
As patients face long wait times at Urgent Cares, doctors offer advice
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Patients at Urgent Care in Syracuse were facing wait times around two hours on Wednesday morning. Merrell Whitehead came to the location with a sore throat that kept him from going to work on both Wednesday and the day before. While he said he was frustrated by the wait times, he said in order to get back to work he had to be seen. He said he tried to book a time on line, but none were available.
Happy New Year! Here are our SU themed New Year's Resolutions
Syracuse, N.Y. — Happy (almost) New Year Central New York! We're just over 24 hours away from the ball dropping in New York City and the calendars turning from 2022 to 2023. This past year has brought you and our Orange Zone team so many memories, both good and bad, from SU athletics and we can't wait to see what's in store for the new year.
New Onondaga County Health Commissioner talks children's med shortage, vaccination rates
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The viral triple-demic of COVID, RSV and the flu, coupled with a nationwide shortage of children’s pain relief medications has parents scrambling this season. Traveling for the holidays and in the new year makes children even more vulnerable to sickness — especially considering that COVID-19...
'Bianca's Law' targeting dissemination of personal images is signed into NYS law
ALBANY, N.Y. — A bill creating criminal and civil penalties for disseminating personal images was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday. Known as Bianca’s Law, the bill is named after Bianca Devins, a 17-year-old from Utica who was stabbed to death at a concert by Brandon Clark in 2019. Clark then took photographs of her deceased body and shared them online.
LIVE UPDATES: Syracuse football takes on Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl
THE BRONX, NY — Follow along for updates as Syracuse football plays in its first bowl game since 2018. The Orange (7-5) kickoff at 2:00 p.m. against Minnesota (8-4) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The game will be televised on ESPN. 6:39 2nd Q- TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA. Golden Gophers...
AG's office finds Cicero officer did not commit crime in 2021 deadly pedestrian crash
CICERO, N.Y. — New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report on the death of Chatuma Crawford in Cicero. On the evening on Dec. 17, 2021, off-duty police officer with the Town of Cicero Police Department (CPD) Michael Aregano, and a passenger were driving on Northern Blvd. when he struck a man who walked into the road to retrieve his cell phone.
SU football fans react to Pinstripe Bowl Game loss for the Orange
SU football fans react to Pinstripe Bowl Game loss for the Orange. Liverpool, N.Y. — Syracuse Football lost to Minnesota in the Dec. 29, Pinstripe Bowl Game by a score of 28 to 20. Yet, that did not stop SU football fans from cheering them on at the Home Team Pub.
Madison County man arrested, charged with more than 100 counts of rape in Southern Tier
PAINTED POST, N.Y. — The New York State Police have arrested Lauren S. Brooks, 51, of West Edmeston, Madison County following an investigation about allegations he had inappropriate contact with a minor while he lived in Steuben County. Brooks has been arraigned on the following incidents of contact which...
SU's Otto the Orange featured in new 'This is SportsCenter' ad alongside USWNT
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University mascot Otto the Orange has been featured in a new "This is SportsCenter" ad released this week. In the ad, titled "Orange Slices," soccer players of the U.S. Women's National Team, Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Sophia Smith, are seen eating oranges on the floor, when Otto walks in, seemingly stunned.
