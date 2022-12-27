Read full article on original website
2023 Hatteras Village Waterfowl Festival takes flight again
After a two year hiatus, the HVWF will return on February 24-25, 2023. The festival will again kick off Friday evening with the unique and exciting social event, the “Fin, Feather and Bourbon” event. Small plates featuring seafood and waterfowl, presented with exquisite artistry, are accompanied by select bourbons, wines and beer. Tickets for this event are limited and must be purchased in advance. There will be a silent auction of art and other items from vendors.
David George Rhoads, December 29
David George Rhoads, age 90, passed away in Nags Head, NC December 29, 2022. Dave was born September 14, 1932 in Baltimore, MD and raised in Jarrettsville, MD along with his two brothers John (Jack) N. Rhoads and William (Bill) E. Rhoads who preceded Dave in death. In addition to his brother William, Dave was also predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Dunn Rhoads; and his parents, Jesse D. and Helen R. Rhoads.
Karen Sue Kraft of Waves, December 29
Karen Sue Kraft, 80, of Waves, NC died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington, NC. Born in Big Beaver, PA on September 9, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Marie Freed Kunkle and John Kunkle. Karen spent her career and retired as a...
Coming soon to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse…
Do the Outer Banks hold a special place in your heart?. If you’re like me, you have many memories of beach days and incredible sunsets with friends and family – particularly at Cape Hatteras National Seashore which protects 70 miles of shorelinestarting in south Nags Head and going all the way to the end of Ocracoke Island.
James Bennett Andrews, Sr. of Kill Devil Hill, December 30
James Bennett Andrews, Sr., 88, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Friday, December 30, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. Born in Stedman, NC on November 24, 1934, he was the son of the late Lois Bennett Andrews and Edgar C. Andrews. The son of a Southern Baptist...
Town of Manteo NYE event postponed to January 1
Midnight Magic in Manteo, a New Year’s Eve event, is being postponed to Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM due to forecasted inclement weather. No matter the day, there will be all kinds of fun for the whole family to enjoy. The bands and amusements...
Rose G. Sorey of Elizabeth City, December 27
Rose Marie Sorey, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Norfolk, VA on July 4, 1952 to the late Forest Bingham Gilmore and Rose Marie Waterman Johnson, she was the wife of James Sorey, Jr. In addition to her...
Jamie Alan Killen of Nags Head, December 25
Jamie Alan Killen, 75, of Nags Head, NC, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home. Born in Norton, VA on October 14, 1947, he was the son of the late Elizabeth and Olaf Killen. A member of Nags Head Church, Jamie often volunteered at various activities and duties around the church. He loved Beach Music, fishing, classic cars, cookouts, a good joke, shag dancing, reading, and rooting for the Dodgers, Nationals, and Redskins. He especially enjoyed the music of Bill Deal & Ammon Tharp with the Rhondels, and the Band of Oz (or any music he could shag to). Most importantly he valued spending time with his family and grandkids, and loved life on the Outer Banks.
Photo of the Week: The end of night watch
This week's photo is particularly timely as the sun sets on 2022 and we say hello to 2023. The photo was taken by Officer Sophia Wright of the Elizabeth City (North Carolina) Police Department. This picture was during a night shift as sunrise signals the end of shift was coming.
Yvonne Stowe Austin of Hatteras, December 27
Yvonne Stowe Austin, 92, of Hatteras, NC died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Currituck Health & Rehab Center in Barco, NC. A native of Hatteras Island, she was born March 14, 1930, to the late Lille Gaskill Stowe and Preston Stowe. Yvonne was a homemaker and member of the Hatteras Assembly of God.
Wayne T. Forehand of Hertford, December 28
Wayne Thad Forehand, age 65, of Hertford, NC died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his son’s residence surrounded by family. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC on January 14, 1957 to the late Cecil Thad Forehand and Janie Marie Sawyer Forehand. Retired from Parkway Ag, he previously worked for Assured Construction and also C & H Oyster Bar. Wayne was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, the beach, and cooking at pig-pickings.
Mary T. Adlon of Elizabeth City, December 26
Mary Rachel Turano Adlon, age 89, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at her home. Born on November 17, 1933 in Essex County, NJ to the late Salvatore Turano and Elena Anna Ritacco Turano, she was the widow of Carl Gregory Adlon. She attended Harbor Presbyterian Church here in Elizabeth City.
STAR Center temporarily closes to the public as more than 50 cold-stunned sea turtles are rescued in two days
On Tuesday, December 27, the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island announced that it was temporarily closed to the public due to an influx of cold-stunned sea turtles over the holiday weekend. “The STAR Center has received over 50 new cold-stunned...
Currituck tables approval of first phase of Corolla Boat Club
Currituck commissioners heard a request for approval of a preliminary plat/special use permit for Phase 1 of Corolla Boat Club, Monterey Shores, located on Malia Drive in Corolla in Poplar Branch (Beach) Township, but ultimately ended up tabling the issue to allow additional time for developers to answer some questions regarding traffic concerns.
OBX residents invited to public meeting regarding beach erosion in Rodanthe
RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County officials are set to host a public meeting to provide information for Rodanthe residents and property owners regarding concerns with the issue of erosion that has affected the Hatteras Island community. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building (23646 […]
College of The Albemarle nursing program students celebrated for 100% pass rate
College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that two nursing programs recently celebrated a 100% first-attempt pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). All COA associate degree nursing (A.D.N.) and practical nursing (P.N.) graduates for the Class of 2022 passed on their first exam attempt. Students must pass...
Manteo Elementary School students honored for academic success
Manteo Elementary School students earning Principal’s List and Honor Roll recognition for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. 3rd Grade: Lilly Batchelor, Finley Belton, Chavarria Calderon Chavarria, Anastasia Ceballos, Evelyn Cota-Ayala, Jase Dalke, Addison Davis, Coye Ennis, Narveella Gibbs, Charlotte Graham, Cora Graham, Kolby Hatzigeorgiou, Paisley Hemilright, Vanessa Hernandez, Allison Hernandez-Rosales, Johanna Herrera Perez, Jasper Hines, Hayden Huff, Joshua Jacobs, Autumn Johnson, Lijah Johnson, Abe Jones, Cole Martin, Joshua Miller, Galen Mitchell, Elliot O’Brien, Hazy Ortegon, Emily Outland, Kevin Oviedo-Flores, Ashlynn Pierce, Winston Richardson, Gabe Scarborough, Yardley Sonntag, Kaya Srodecki, Cade Stine, Kanan Strawser, Alyssa Swindell, Aria Thompson, Jace Thompson, Samuel Tiner, River Trentzsch, Harper Walters and Hadley White.
Dare County Land Transfers
White Steven C from 40266 Moore Way/014808012—Lot 12 Kinnakeet Shores/$592,850/Improved Residential. Smith Powell Andrew from Decker James C/013602000—Lot 59 Sec 2 Hatt Colony/$565,000/Improved Residential. Rawson Dominic H rom Gray Richard Scott/013826000—Lt 198 Part 199 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$655,000/Improved Residential. Buxton. Bise Michael M from Williams Jarvis L/017274000—Lot...
Police search for suspects in connection to shots fired in Edenton
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 11:38 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Carteret St.
Serious staffing shortages plague Juvenile Justice
Dare County law enforcement officials discuss the impact. Understaffed and hampered by what many see as an inadequate compensation scale, the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (JJDP) in the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS) is struggling to meet its staffing requirements. Dare County, for example, has lost all three of its Juvenile Court Counselors in the past year.
