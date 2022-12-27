ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

2023 Hatteras Village Waterfowl Festival takes flight again

After a two year hiatus, the HVWF will return on February 24-25, 2023. The festival will again kick off Friday evening with the unique and exciting social event, the “Fin, Feather and Bourbon” event. Small plates featuring seafood and waterfowl, presented with exquisite artistry, are accompanied by select bourbons, wines and beer. Tickets for this event are limited and must be purchased in advance. There will be a silent auction of art and other items from vendors.
HATTERAS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

David George Rhoads, December 29

David George Rhoads, age 90, passed away in Nags Head, NC December 29, 2022. Dave was born September 14, 1932 in Baltimore, MD and raised in Jarrettsville, MD along with his two brothers John (Jack) N. Rhoads and William (Bill) E. Rhoads who preceded Dave in death. In addition to his brother William, Dave was also predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Dunn Rhoads; and his parents, Jesse D. and Helen R. Rhoads.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Karen Sue Kraft of Waves, December 29

Karen Sue Kraft, 80, of Waves, NC died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington, NC. Born in Big Beaver, PA on September 9, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Marie Freed Kunkle and John Kunkle. Karen spent her career and retired as a...
WAVES, NC
obxtoday.com

Coming soon to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse…

Do the Outer Banks hold a special place in your heart?. If you’re like me, you have many memories of beach days and incredible sunsets with friends and family – particularly at Cape Hatteras National Seashore which protects 70 miles of shorelinestarting in south Nags Head and going all the way to the end of Ocracoke Island.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

James Bennett Andrews, Sr. of Kill Devil Hill, December 30

James Bennett Andrews, Sr., 88, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Friday, December 30, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. Born in Stedman, NC on November 24, 1934, he was the son of the late Lois Bennett Andrews and Edgar C. Andrews. The son of a Southern Baptist...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
obxtoday.com

Town of Manteo NYE event postponed to January 1

Midnight Magic in Manteo, a New Year’s Eve event, is being postponed to Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM due to forecasted inclement weather. No matter the day, there will be all kinds of fun for the whole family to enjoy. The bands and amusements...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Rose G. Sorey of Elizabeth City, December 27

Rose Marie Sorey, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Norfolk, VA on July 4, 1952 to the late Forest Bingham Gilmore and Rose Marie Waterman Johnson, she was the wife of James Sorey, Jr. In addition to her...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Jamie Alan Killen of Nags Head, December 25

Jamie Alan Killen, 75, of Nags Head, NC, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home. Born in Norton, VA on October 14, 1947, he was the son of the late Elizabeth and Olaf Killen. A member of Nags Head Church, Jamie often volunteered at various activities and duties around the church. He loved Beach Music, fishing, classic cars, cookouts, a good joke, shag dancing, reading, and rooting for the Dodgers, Nationals, and Redskins. He especially enjoyed the music of Bill Deal & Ammon Tharp with the Rhondels, and the Band of Oz (or any music he could shag to). Most importantly he valued spending time with his family and grandkids, and loved life on the Outer Banks.
NAGS HEAD, NC
police1.com

Photo of the Week: The end of night watch

This week's photo is particularly timely as the sun sets on 2022 and we say hello to 2023. The photo was taken by Officer Sophia Wright of the Elizabeth City (North Carolina) Police Department. This picture was during a night shift as sunrise signals the end of shift was coming.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Yvonne Stowe Austin of Hatteras, December 27

Yvonne Stowe Austin, 92, of Hatteras, NC died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Currituck Health & Rehab Center in Barco, NC. A native of Hatteras Island, she was born March 14, 1930, to the late Lille Gaskill Stowe and Preston Stowe. Yvonne was a homemaker and member of the Hatteras Assembly of God.
HATTERAS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Wayne T. Forehand of Hertford, December 28

Wayne Thad Forehand, age 65, of Hertford, NC died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his son’s residence surrounded by family. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC on January 14, 1957 to the late Cecil Thad Forehand and Janie Marie Sawyer Forehand. Retired from Parkway Ag, he previously worked for Assured Construction and also C & H Oyster Bar. Wayne was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, the beach, and cooking at pig-pickings.
HERTFORD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Mary T. Adlon of Elizabeth City, December 26

Mary Rachel Turano Adlon, age 89, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at her home. Born on November 17, 1933 in Essex County, NJ to the late Salvatore Turano and Elena Anna Ritacco Turano, she was the widow of Carl Gregory Adlon. She attended Harbor Presbyterian Church here in Elizabeth City.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck tables approval of first phase of Corolla Boat Club

Currituck commissioners heard a request for approval of a preliminary plat/special use permit for Phase 1 of Corolla Boat Club, Monterey Shores, located on Malia Drive in Corolla in Poplar Branch (Beach) Township, but ultimately ended up tabling the issue to allow additional time for developers to answer some questions regarding traffic concerns.
COROLLA, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

College of The Albemarle nursing program students celebrated for 100% pass rate

College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that two nursing programs recently celebrated a 100% first-attempt pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). All COA associate degree nursing (A.D.N.) and practical nursing (P.N.) graduates for the Class of 2022 passed on their first exam attempt. Students must pass...
CAMDEN, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Manteo Elementary School students honored for academic success

Manteo Elementary School students earning Principal’s List and Honor Roll recognition for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. 3rd Grade: Lilly Batchelor, Finley Belton, Chavarria Calderon Chavarria, Anastasia Ceballos, Evelyn Cota-Ayala, Jase Dalke, Addison Davis, Coye Ennis, Narveella Gibbs, Charlotte Graham, Cora Graham, Kolby Hatzigeorgiou, Paisley Hemilright, Vanessa Hernandez, Allison Hernandez-Rosales, Johanna Herrera Perez, Jasper Hines, Hayden Huff, Joshua Jacobs, Autumn Johnson, Lijah Johnson, Abe Jones, Cole Martin, Joshua Miller, Galen Mitchell, Elliot O’Brien, Hazy Ortegon, Emily Outland, Kevin Oviedo-Flores, Ashlynn Pierce, Winston Richardson, Gabe Scarborough, Yardley Sonntag, Kaya Srodecki, Cade Stine, Kanan Strawser, Alyssa Swindell, Aria Thompson, Jace Thompson, Samuel Tiner, River Trentzsch, Harper Walters and Hadley White.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

White Steven C from 40266 Moore Way/014808012—Lot 12 Kinnakeet Shores/$592,850/Improved Residential. Smith Powell Andrew from Decker James C/013602000—Lot 59 Sec 2 Hatt Colony/$565,000/Improved Residential. Rawson Dominic H rom Gray Richard Scott/013826000—Lt 198 Part 199 Sec 4 Hatteras Colony/$655,000/Improved Residential. Buxton. Bise Michael M from Williams Jarvis L/017274000—Lot...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Serious staffing shortages plague Juvenile Justice

Dare County law enforcement officials discuss the impact. Understaffed and hampered by what many see as an inadequate compensation scale, the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (JJDP) in the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS) is struggling to meet its staffing requirements. Dare County, for example, has lost all three of its Juvenile Court Counselors in the past year.
DARE COUNTY, NC

