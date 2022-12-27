Read full article on original website
Timothy Martin Charged With Fleeing In a Vehicle, Theft by Receiving
On December 14, 2022 at approximately 1:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Timothy Martin, 34, of Hope, AR. Mr. Martin was arrested and charged with fleeing in a vehicle, theft by receiving, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 400 block of Robinson Road in Hope, AR. Mr. Martin was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
3 arrested in fatal shooting of Vivian teen
Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
Shooting in Vivian leaves one dead
Authorities responded to the shooting around noon yesterday on West Atlanta Avenue where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from an argument between...
Teen fatally shot in Vivian; 5 in custody
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Five people are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Vivian late Thursday morning. It happened just before noon on W. Atlanta near the intersection of N. Cypress Street and N. Hickory Street. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office says the victim died on the way to the hospital.
Texarkana Police Seeking Christmas Day Murder Suspect – Can You Help?
Texarkana Arkansas Police are warning area residents to be on the lookout for this Christmas Day murder suspect. Arkansas-side police Criminal Investigation Division has issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Tarus Walker. Walker is a black male, stands 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. Walker is wanted for Capitol Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person.
What’s It Like Being A Cop? Find Out In TAPD ‘Citizens Police Academy’
There's no question being a Police Officer is one of the toughest jobs there is. But how curious are you? Curious enough to do a course called the Texarkana Arkansas Citizens Police Academy?. Don't worry, you won't have to make any actual arrests or be put in truly harmful situations,...
Bail set at $500K each for 2 suspects in Dec. 4 Texarkana shootings
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Two Texarkana murder suspects’ bail has been set at $500,000 each for homicides in early December. Both homicides were fatal shootings on the same day, Dec. 4, in Texarkana, Ark. Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, and Jamauri Martavious Davis, 18, are both currently held at the...
Collision in Hope kills driver, injures another
Robert Chism, 59, of Nashville was killed about 8:07 a.m. Wednesday in a two-vehicle wreck on the northwest side of Hope. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Chism was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado east on U.S. 278, just west of the Arkansas 32 intersection. His vehicle crossed...
Nashville man dies in head-on collision
A Nashville man died Wednesday in a head-on collision with another vehicle in Hempstead County. The deadly accident happened at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on state Highway 278 near its junction with Highway 32 in Hope. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Robert Chism, 59, of...
Nashville man dies after Hempstead County wreck
A Nashville man died in a Little Rock hospital the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29 after being involved in a two-vehicle wreck in Hope, according to the Arkansas State Police. Robert Chism, 59, succumbed to his injuries he received in the accident, which was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Highway 278 and west of Highway 32 in Hempstead County.
Paxton’s Criminal Prosecution Division secures 7-year sentence for convicted child abuser
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Criminal Prosecution Division is announcing a seven-year prison sentence for a Texarkana man convicted of child abuse in Bowie County, Texas. David Ernest Fant, 59, pleaded guilty to Indecency With a Child and was sentenced to seven years...
1 dead after house fire in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a house fire in Upshur County, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday. Officials said they received a call of a house fire at 4835 Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” officials said. “Responders […]
Hope man injured in accident in Columbia County
The Arkansas State Police report that 35-year-old Christopher Wilson of Hope was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram on US 82 in Magnolia when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old George Critton’s 2015 Dodge Ram and 51-year-old David McClellan’s 2002 Porsche. Wilson and Critton received treatment for their injuries at an area hospital. McClellan, a resident of El Dorado, died on the scene.
Juvenile detention center closed for business
Closing the center has been debated by Miller County for over a year now with county leaders contending that, when the center was being built, the City of Texarkana agreed to shoulder some of the financial burden, but have failed to do so in recent years. With the closure of the facility, juvenile offenders from Miller County will be transported to a detention center in Pine Bluff.
Police ID suspect in death of man found in Brookhollow Apartments parking lot
TEXARKANA, ARK. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Ark., police have identified a suspect in connection with the death of a man who was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police say they have a warrant to arrest 24-year-old Tarus Walker on one count each of capital murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person.
Juvenile detention center in Miller Co. closing its doors for good
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A local lockup for juvenile offenders is closing its doors and now, these juveniles are being shipped to other areas for housing, leaving some employees without a job. For nearly 30 years, incarcerated juveniles were locked behind the doors at the facility, but not anymore....
Texarkana New Year Reminder – Fireworks Are Dangerous And Illegal
It doesn't matter how many times we remind you, some people still seem to forget about the whole "illegal-fireworks-inside-the-city-limits" thing. It's true, and it can cost you money and more. Fireworks are fun, fireworks are loud, and fireworks make you say funny things like Ooooo and Ahhhhh. But fireworks are...
Iconic local business shuts doors
Iconic local business shuts doors Subhead Mason’s Hardware closes after 75 years in business News Staff Tue, 12/27/2022 - 22:03 Image COURTESY PHOTO ...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) – Five women are facing charges after police say they stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store and then led police on a high-speed chase. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called about a robbery at the...
