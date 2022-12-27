Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
The Best Apple TV accessories
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The latest Apple TV (3rd generation, 2022) comes with a ton of power under the hood, and is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic (the same chip powering the iPhone 13) chipset and tvOS 16. The new devices support HDR and 4K Dolby Vision playback with high-frame rates. They provide excellent performance out of the box and are some of the smoothest devices on the market. The Apple TV 3rd generation comes with two models, one without 4K and an ethernet port, and another with it.
pocketnow.com
Save 36 percent on the MSI Prestige 14 EVO, and other great laptops
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you score some interesting savings on a couple of MSI laptops and more, starting with the MSI Prestige 14 EVO, which now sells for $730 after receiving a 36 percent discount. This laptop arrives with a 14-inch FHD display, an ultra-thin and light design, which makes it look elegant and professional. You also get an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and Iris Xe graphics under the hood. The MSI Prestige 14 EVO also has a MicroSD card reader, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and other cool features, which explains why it launched with a $1,149 price tag, but today’s deal will help you save $419.
Phone Arena
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
pocketnow.com
Save 43 percent on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. 2022 is going out with a bang and serious deals on Samsung products, as you can currently purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for just $950 after receiving an insane 47 percent discount at Amazon.com. This offer will get you a new factory unlocked device with 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, a large 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside, and a smaller but very convenient 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display on the cover.
Business Insider
3 ways to keep your Android screen on for longer
You can keep the screen on for up to 30 minutes using the Display options in the Settings app. You can also keep the screen on indefinitely using a third-party app like Screen Alive. Your Android phone is designed (by default, at least) to turn off the screen fairly quickly...
pocketnow.com
Save up to 47 percent on a new LG Gram 14
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s deals with some nice options for anyone looking to start 2023 with a new laptop, as Amazon’s latest deals will help you score huge savings on the LG Gram 14 and other excellent alternatives.
ktalnews.com
Best Android phone
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The number of options when choosing a new smartphone can be overwhelming, and understanding how they stack up to each other is even more so. If that time has rolled around when you’re ready to update to a new device, you’ll want to check out this guide first.
CNET
4 Prime Membership Perks That Make Your Amazon Echo More Useful in 2023
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If you've already got a Prime membership, this holiday season and New Year might be the best time to buy an Amazon Echo speaker. The new year is on its way before you know it, and it's likely to bring deals on the newest Echo Dot and older models. If you've got an Echo, but no Prime account, there are a few extra benefits you'll get with one.
pocketnow.com
Save up to 51 percent on some of Sony’s best wireless headphones
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Sony’s wireless headphones are undoubtedly some of the best options on the market. They deliver fantastic sound, great looks, outstanding battery life, and more. And they have just become more attractive thanks to Amazon’s latest deals, where you will find the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones and other great options on sale, with savings that go up to 51 percent off.
pocketnow.com
Score up to 63 percent savings on Garmin smartwatches
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We have just found a few deals that will help you save big bucks on some of the best smartwatches from Garmin, as the latest Amazon deals will help you pick up one for as low as $130.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy
A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
pocketnow.com
Google Pixel Fold: Price, specs, features, & everything we know ahead of launch
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Technical Specifications (Rumored) The rumors of a Google Pixel Fold smartphone have been circulating for some time, and it seems that the tech giant is finally ready to enter the foldable market. This new device is expected to give fierce competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, which has been dominating the foldable smartphone scene for the past few years.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked
The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.
pocketnow.com
LG’s CineBeam UHD 4K Projector is currently 33 percent off
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smart TVs are great, but we have a better alternative for those interested in the best media experience, as Amazon’s latest deals will help you score huge savings on several smart home theater projectors, starting with the LG CineBeam UHD 4K Projector DLP Ultra Short Throw Laser Smart Home Theater Projector, which now sells for $1,998 after receiving a 33 percent discount. This fantastic 4K laser projector regularly sells for $3,000, which means that you will be able to receive more than $1,000 in savings.
pocketnow.com
Hisense's ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is 42 percent off
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Hisense is closing 2022 with insane deals, getting you a new smart TV for as low as $140 on select models. But today’s best offer will help you save up to 42 percent on a very compelling option, as you can now get your hands on a new 58-inch Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for just $350.
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of old phones on 31 December
WhatsApp will soon stop working on millions of phone models.People with older devices will be unable to use the popular messaging app after 31 December without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.“Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates,” a statement from WhatsApp said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Follow Santa Claus on Norad tracker as he delivers presents around the worldLoose llama evades police three times before being caught with thermal imaging cameraEndangered pygmy hippo takes first steps after birth at Virginia zoo
pocketnow.com
How to set up medication reminders on your iPhone
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Medication adherence can be a crucial factor in managing chronic health conditions and ensuring overall wellness. However, it can be easy to forget to take your medication, especially if you have a busy schedule or multiple prescriptions to manage. Thankfully, iPhones now have a built-in solution that helps you stay on track and ensure that you are taking your medication as prescribed.
Comments / 0