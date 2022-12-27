Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you score some interesting savings on a couple of MSI laptops and more, starting with the MSI Prestige 14 EVO, which now sells for $730 after receiving a 36 percent discount. This laptop arrives with a 14-inch FHD display, an ultra-thin and light design, which makes it look elegant and professional. You also get an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and Iris Xe graphics under the hood. The MSI Prestige 14 EVO also has a MicroSD card reader, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and other cool features, which explains why it launched with a $1,149 price tag, but today’s deal will help you save $419.

