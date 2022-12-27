ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

BYU Newsnet

Provo woman linked to 2 arson cases on Christmas morning, potentially more

Provo resident Calliope Jacox Mlynar was arrested in connection to two arson cases reported on Christmas morning at Centennial Apartments and a nearby duplex. The 19-year-old was booked at the Utah County Jail on Tuesday, Dec. 27, facing two first-degree felony charges of aggravated arson. At 4:54 a.m. Christmas morning,...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

WVC Police arrest one person following road rage, shooting incident

WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident. Jason Vincent, of the West Valley City Police Department, told KSL NewsRadio that the incident occurred in the area of 380 W. 3000 South at 3:42 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Loved ones of Utah woman who died in police custody still waiting on answers

SALT LAKE CITY — Kseniya Kniazeva knew Megan Joyce Mohn for less than a year, but Mohn's impact on Kniazeva was powerful enough to last a lifetime. "She was the most real person I've ever had in my life. She never held anything back. Whatever she felt, she said," Kniazeva said, adding that Mohn was one of the funniest people she ever met. "She didn't care what people thought of her; she was just real to the core."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Clinton man admits robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street

OGDEN — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting kills one in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting in West Valley City left one man dead on Tuesday night. West Valley City Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. According to West Valley City Police Department, the victim was admitted to Intermountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
