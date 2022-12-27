Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The HolidaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho RestaurantS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake CityBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ABC 4
POLICE: Woman shot, suspected shooter found dead in SLC duplex
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police said a 57-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and her suspected shooter was found dead in a duplex where the two lived near Liberty Park. Police said the incident happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Dec....
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City police officer, 2 others injured in early morning crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City police officer and two other people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. A police officer was traveling east on 3500 South about 5:30 a.m. when his vehicle collided with another vehicle in...
BYU Newsnet
Provo woman linked to 2 arson cases on Christmas morning, potentially more
Provo resident Calliope Jacox Mlynar was arrested in connection to two arson cases reported on Christmas morning at Centennial Apartments and a nearby duplex. The 19-year-old was booked at the Utah County Jail on Tuesday, Dec. 27, facing two first-degree felony charges of aggravated arson. At 4:54 a.m. Christmas morning,...
West Valley man shoots, kills roommate after waking up with a ‘bad feeling’
A man shot and killed his roommate on Thursday, Dec. 29, after waking up with a "bad feeling," according to the West Valley Police Department.
Woman charged with murder for beating Ogden man to death
A woman has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 29, after she allegedly killed a man by hitting him in the head with a weapon.
kslnewsradio.com
WVC Police arrest one person following road rage, shooting incident
WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident. Jason Vincent, of the West Valley City Police Department, told KSL NewsRadio that the incident occurred in the area of 380 W. 3000 South at 3:42 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
ksl.com
Loved ones of Utah woman who died in police custody still waiting on answers
SALT LAKE CITY — Kseniya Kniazeva knew Megan Joyce Mohn for less than a year, but Mohn's impact on Kniazeva was powerful enough to last a lifetime. "She was the most real person I've ever had in my life. She never held anything back. Whatever she felt, she said," Kniazeva said, adding that Mohn was one of the funniest people she ever met. "She didn't care what people thought of her; she was just real to the core."
1 dead, others injured in Mountain View Corridor crash
A 30-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle crash on Utah 85 freeway on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 2 p.m.
Shooter dead, woman recovering from critical head injury after SLC shooting
A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman is in the hospital with critical injuries after a Salt Lake City shooting Thursday night.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man takes stranger’s keys, then tries to take her apartment, police say
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A man who served time in federal prison after being convicted of child human trafficking is facing new allegations of detaining and inappropriately touching a woman walking her dog, and then trying to kick her out of her own apartment. Saquan Marcell Smith,...
ksl.com
Clinton man admits robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street
OGDEN — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Man steals from Ogden Walmart by hiding items in dog food bag
A 40-year-old man was arrested after attempting to steal items from Walmart by concealing them in a dog food bag in Ogden.
Convicted human trafficker arrested for kidnapping
A man who was convicted of child sex trafficking was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 29 after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in her own apartment.
Park Meadows porch pirates get pinched
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department arrested two suspects, a 44-year-old male named Horacio Bravo from Elko, Nevada, and a 40-year-old female named Kelli Miller from Spring […]
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting kills one in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting in West Valley City left one man dead on Tuesday night. West Valley City Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. According to West Valley City Police Department, the victim was admitted to Intermountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds...
ABC 4
Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
kjzz.com
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person has been killed after a multiple-vehicle crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City. Officials responded to the crash a short time after 2 p.m. Thursday at 4100 South. According to officials from the West Valley City Police Department, a...
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
kjzz.com
UHP: Road deaths dropped to zero during 2022 Christmas; reckless speeders almost triple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Thursday released its highway statistics for the days before and after Christmas this year, with four days of information on how many people were pulled over for speeding, how many were cited for not wearing seat belts, and how many people died on Utah's roadways.
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 13-year-old from Layton found, suspect in custody
Layton Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 13-year-old boy believed to be abducted by a 25-year-old non-family member he met on the internet.
Comments / 0