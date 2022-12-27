Read full article on original website
Gary Harold Plog
Gary Harold Plog passed into life with the spirit, on December 26, 2022, at his home in rural Pocahontas, IL. He was the oldest son of Billy L. Plog and Ellen R. (nee Brown) Plog. Gary was a proud member of the last class of the one-room grade school in...
Michael J. “Mike” Robben
Michael J. “Mike” Robben, age 58, of Germantown, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at his home. He was born October 6, 1964 in Breese, a son of Carolyn, nee Robke, Robben and the late Harold “Harry” Robben. In addition to his mother, Mike is survived...
Jeffrey G. “Snickers” Hoh
Jeffrey G. “Snickers” Hoh, age 60, of Scheller, and formerly of Bartelso, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. He was born November 8, 1962 in Breese, a son of Leroy and Ruth Ann “Tootsie”, nee Wilken, Hoh of Bartelso. In addition...
Francis C. Boeser
Francis C. Boeser, age 91 of Trenton, IL, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, December 13, 1931, in Highland, IL, the son of Louis and Bernetta (nee Bugger) Boeser. On Tuesday, October 18, 1955, he married Ruth Ann...
Lady Comets To Play For Fifth Place
The Greenville Lady Comets grabbed a win Thursday and will play Friday for fifth place in the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest Tournament. The Greenville High School girls defeated Johnston City 43-39 late Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Comets led 14-12 after one quarter and 25-22 at halftime. They added four...
Regional School Board Candidates
The Illinois State Board of Elections has listed the candidates for area regional school boards in the April 4 election. The Regional Office of Education Number 3 includes the counties of Bond, Fayette, Montgomery, Effingham and Christian. Every county must have at least one representative on the Regional Board of Trustees.
Breese Man Killed In St. Clair County Crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Breese man Thursday morning. The crash occurred at 6:27 AM. 60 year old Keith E. VanNess, of Breese, was reportedly traveling eastbound on US 50, just east of North Rieder road in St. Clair County, in a passenger vehicle.
13 Unit Two Students Named State Scholars
Thirteen Bond County Community Unit 2 high school seniors were recently recognized as Illinois State Scholars during a district school board meeting. High School Principal Kara Harris identified the students. She began by explaining how the students are selected, which is determined by test scores and GPAs. The students selected were Charlee Stearns, Bailey Wilkerson, Paige Mathias, Ainsley Olson, Ava Curry, Megan Fitzgerald, Katelyn Ridens, Lilly Funneman, Owen Stevens, Carter Snow, Ellyn Miller, and Sidney Godier.
Comets Beat Pana In Tournament
The Greenville Comets are playing for third place Thursday evening in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament. Wednesday afternoon, the Comets turned in an outstanding performance in a 57-35 triumph over Pana. It was the third win in four tournament games for the GHS squad. Comet Senior Landen Moss dominated the scoring...
Comets Fall In Third Place Game
The Greenville Comets brought home a fourth place plaque from the 50th FNB Community Bank Vandalia Holiday Tournament. Playing in the third place game Thursday night, the Comets were defeated by Flora 47-35. The GHS squad had shooting troubles throughout the game. Flora led by eight after one quarter and...
Bond County Creates Public Defender Office
Bond County has created a public defender’s office in its court system. Last month, the Bond County Board approved the office, and it was started earlier this month. Bond County Circuit Court Resident Judge Christopher Bauer said John Abel was appointed to the position. Abel lives in Troy and for more than 10 years has taken a majority of the appointments in criminal cases. There are other attorneys, one local, who also take appointments, but their practice obligations prohibited them from being interested in the full time position right now. Judge Bauer said Abel is certainly experienced.
County Board Changes Meeting Times
The Bond County Board took action recently to change the starting time for its meetings on the first Tuesday of every month. Newly elected board member Jeff Rehkemper said his work schedule made it difficult for him to attend the meeting at 9 a.m. He also felt a meeting later in the day would be better for citizens of the county.
