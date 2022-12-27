Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Related
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
Key Cowboys Player Spotted In Walking Boot After Win
The Dallas Cowboys got a much-desired win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday that will keep their division title ambitions alive for at least a few more days. But they may have suffered a major loss in the process. Starting center Tyler Biadasz was the most notable injury the Cowboys...
Cowboys Adding Running Back For Thursday Night's Game
With Dallas Cowboys leading rusher Tony Pollard being listed as inactive for Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans, another running back is going to be getting some spare snaps. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are elevating running back Qadree Ollison from the practice squad. Ollison will...
hotnewhiphop.com
Skip Bayless Rips Ezekiel Elliott Despite Cowboys Win
Bayless was not happy with what he saw from his Cowboys last night. Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans out there. Ever since becoming an analyst on TV, Bayless has ridden for his Cowboys. Unfortunately, they haven’t given him too much to cheer about, especially when it comes to the postseason. Overall, they have done very little in the Dak Prescott era, and it remains to be seen if they ever will.
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs impressed everyone with his first career NFL start for Titans on December 29, 2022. His family and fans were thrilled when he threw his first touchdown pass. And so was his girlfriend. Ever since his brilliant game, people have been curious to know more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara. But the couple prefers to keep their romantic life private, and Lara maintains a low profile online and keeps her Instagram private. So, we reveal more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend in this Jocelyn Lara wiki.
Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans
The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18. During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over...
Skip Bayless Blasted Mike McCarthy On Twitter During Cowboys-Titans
Skip Bayless is not happy with his beloved Dallas Cowboys and their head coach, Mike McCarthy. With the Cowboys only leading the shorthanded Tennessee Titans 10-6 at halftime on Thursday Night Football, Bayless unloaded on McCarthy on Twitter. "This is where the Dallas Cowboys need a head coach they fear...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel might have accidentally given a hint about Tennessee’s new offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel hasn’t hired an offensive coordinator yet to replace Alex Golesh (who left to become the new head coach at USF), but he might have given a big hint on Thursday about his plans to fill the opening. Heupel was asked about hiring an...
Mike McCarthy Offers Update On Micah Parsons After He Played With Cast
Cowboys star Micah Parsons had his left hand taped like a club for Thursday night's game against the Titans. He was initially listed as questionable heading into Week 17. Parsons finished Thursday's game with two quarterback hits and one tackle. It wasn't his best performance to say the leas. Following...
Cowboys ‘Rest’ or ‘Win’? McCarthy Sets ‘Awesome’ Final-Game Goal
The Cowboys haven't given up hope of catching the Eagles and winning the NFC East.
Yardbarker
Dan Quinn's motivational tactic has Cowboys inching toward turnover rate not seen in 50 years
Per Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein, Quinn gives a defender the football from a takeaway he created, which the player signs along with a photograph of the play. He places the footballs in a cage and pictures on a shelf in Dallas' defensive meeting room for the entire unit to look at as an affirmation.
NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Offseason Trade
Last offseason, the Raiders acquired Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Packers. Many fans believe the All-Pro wideout is starting to regret the move. Adams received a five-year, $140 million deal from the Raiders as part of the trade. While he may love that contract, his current situation in Las Vegas is unfortunate to say the least.
Comments / 0