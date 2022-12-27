ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Key Cowboys Player Spotted In Walking Boot After Win

The Dallas Cowboys got a much-desired win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday that will keep their division title ambitions alive for at least a few more days. But they may have suffered a major loss in the process. Starting center Tyler Biadasz was the most notable injury the Cowboys...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Adding Running Back For Thursday Night's Game

With Dallas Cowboys leading rusher Tony Pollard being listed as inactive for Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans, another running back is going to be getting some spare snaps. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are elevating running back Qadree Ollison from the practice squad. Ollison will...
NASHVILLE, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Rips Ezekiel Elliott Despite Cowboys Win

Bayless was not happy with what he saw from his Cowboys last night. Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans out there. Ever since becoming an analyst on TV, Bayless has ridden for his Cowboys. Unfortunately, they haven’t given him too much to cheer about, especially when it comes to the postseason. Overall, they have done very little in the Dak Prescott era, and it remains to be seen if they ever will.
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara

Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs impressed everyone with his first career NFL start for Titans on December 29, 2022. His family and fans were thrilled when he threw his first touchdown pass. And so was his girlfriend. Ever since his brilliant game, people have been curious to know more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara. But the couple prefers to keep their romantic life private, and Lara maintains a low profile online and keeps her Instagram private. So, we reveal more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend in this Jocelyn Lara wiki.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans

The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18. During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Offers Update On Micah Parsons After He Played With Cast

Cowboys star Micah Parsons had his left hand taped like a club for Thursday night's game against the Titans. He was initially listed as questionable heading into Week 17. Parsons finished Thursday's game with two quarterback hits and one tackle. It wasn't his best performance to say the leas. Following...
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Offseason Trade

Last offseason, the Raiders acquired Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Packers. Many fans believe the All-Pro wideout is starting to regret the move. Adams received a five-year, $140 million deal from the Raiders as part of the trade. While he may love that contract, his current situation in Las Vegas is unfortunate to say the least.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy