commonwealthmagazine.org
DPU approves wind farm contracts despite financing concerns
THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC UTILITIES on Friday approved 20-year power purchase agreements between the state’s three major utilities and the offshore wind developers behind Commonwealth Wind and Mayflower Wind, rejecting claims and concerns raised by the developers that the contracts are no longer adequate to finance their projects. Avangrid,...
nationalfisherman.com
Massachusetts regulators uphold offshore wind contracts
Massachusetts utility regulators on Dec. 30 approved contracts between offshore wind developers Commonwealth Wind and Mayflower Wind Energy and power companies, saying the agreements are “in the public interest” – despite Commonwealth’s request to cancel its contracts in the face of rising costs, and a similar warning from Mayflower.
Eversource rates rising again soon
New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Healey plucks AG aide as energy, environment secretary
REBECCA TEPPER, currently the chief of the energy and environment bureau in the attorney general’s office, will continue working under Maura Healey in the new year, joining the incoming governor’s Cabinet as secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. As EEA secretary, Tepper will oversee...
Eyewitness News
How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource January 3rd
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There are a few things you can do to make sure you don’t go into electric bill shock. It’s not too late to switch to a third-party supplier, you can actually do so at any time of the year. ”One thing to know is,...
Record state savings balance creeping closer to legal limit
Beacon Hill seems to have more money than it knows what to do with these days, and lawmakers could soon have even fewer options at their disposal.
capecod.com
Vessels for Two Wind Projects Receive State Funding
HYANNIS – Transfer vessels to be used for projects such as the Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind farms are set to benefit from state funding. Governor Charlie Baker recently announced that roughly $361,000 will be provided to Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding in Somerset. That funding will repair and fabricate high-speed transfer...
Here’s what to know about the state’s Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2050
Electric vehicles, heat pumps, and clean fuels factor into the state's plan to slash its greenhouse gas emissions. With 27 years left on the clock, Massachusetts is laying out its plan to overhaul everything from cars to home heating, all in hopes of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito has no regrets over COVID reopening in Mass.
With just days remaining in office, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito declared she has no regrets over how she steered Massachusetts’ emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic as the co-chair of the administration’s Reopening Advisory Board. Polito and co-chair Mike Kennealy, secretary of housing and economic development, worked alongside business...
As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise
As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Outgoing Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito reflects on visits to all 351 Mass. communities
One of Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito’s first relationship-building tests with the cities and towns across Massachusetts came soon after she and Gov. Charlie Baker were sworn into office in 2015, when a string of winter storms dumped several feet of snow across Massachusetts and hamstrung MBTA service. Polito, speaking...
What to know about Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s inauguration
“This inauguration will be a celebration of teamwork, positivity and breaking barriers." After eight years, Massachusetts stands ready for a new governor. For the first time since 2015, a Democrat will hold the corner office in the State House when Gov.-elect Maura Healey is sworn in to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Jan. 5.
wgbh.org
In 2023, expect a renewed fight over Massachusetts’ minimum wage
Back in 2018, as supporters of a $15-an-hour state minimum wage prepared to place the measure before voters as a ballot question, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill known as the “Grand Bargain” into law. It raised the non-tipped minimum wage from $11 to $15 over five years and created a paid family and sick leave program, while also establishing a permanent sales tax holiday and phasing out so-called premium pay for Sundays and legal holidays.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Dental Insurance Reform in Massachusetts May Be Harbinger of More to Come
A public ballot measure requiring Massachusetts dental insurers to spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on patient care, as opposed to administrative costs or marketing expenses, passed in the November election and was signed into law in early December. This requirement is referred to as establishing a medical loss ratio. Proponents of such measures, including the American Dental Association (ADA) and many state dental associations, hope this means that other states will bring similar legislation before their voters. The ADA contributed $5 million to get the measure passed in Massachusetts and is working toward establishing a federal medical-loss ratio for dental insurers. Click here to read more.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
The state government is scaling back its office space in downtown Boston
The Baker administration has plans to shed approximately 355,000 square feet of office space by 2024. Add the Massachusetts state government to the list of employers now rethinking and scaling back its office space in downtown Boston. According to The Boston Globe, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has started vacating office...
Bill to extend release date for Massachusetts seal & motto has been made
It will likely be at least another year before changes are made to the state's seal and motto.
As Charlie Baker departs, outgoing governor gives nod to Western Mass.
A massive map of Massachusetts, dotted with pins and a color-coded system, used to serve as a powerful visual aid for Gov. Charlie Baker, as he and administration officials tracked the flow of state dollars to all 351 municipalities. The purpose, Baker told MassLive, was to ensure resources were distributed...
commonwealthmagazine.org
CommonWealth commentary pieces in 2022 poked at conventional wisdom and those in power
WE’RE EAGER TO feature thought-provoking commentary pieces in CommonWealth, which has become one of the state’s leading outlets for vigorous debate and discussion of important issues facing Massachusetts. Looking back, 2022 certainly showcased that commitment to sharing the viewpoints of a wide range of voices. Too often, opinion...
