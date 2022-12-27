Boys swimming: Warriors swamp Fort Atkinson

In a dual meet on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Waunakee boys’ swimming team defeated Fort Atkinson 95-74, as Nolan Wallace won two individual events.

Wallace cruised to first place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.06, while also winning the 50 freestyle in 22.45.

Connor Busse also won two events for the Warriors, taking first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.91 and the 100 butterfly in 1:01.57.

Busse and Wallace led the 200 medley relay crew to a winning time of 1:47.45, as Brady Michaels and Talon Ware swam the other two legs. Michaels also won the 200 individual medley, touching the wall in 2:02.50, and the 500 freestyle in 4:58.94.

Waunakee’s Paul Henninger swam to first in the 100 freestyle, finishing in 55.15.

The quartet of Michaels, Henninger, Wallace and Busse took first in the 400 freestyle relay, racing to a time of 3:41.18.

Waunakee’s junior varsity lost 36-17, despite Josh Theis winning the 50 freestyle in 28.37.