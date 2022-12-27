The mysterious death of a 2-year-old Staten Island boy has been deemed a homicide, police said Saturday. Cops responded to a 911 call inside 29 Deirdre Court on May 20 shortly after 11:30 a.m. and found the boy “unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma” seen, authorities said. The boy, identified as Ermias Taylor-Santiago, was pronounced dead at Staten Island University North Campus Hospital, the NYPD said. There are no arrests. “The investigation remains ongoing,” cops said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO