Four arrested in Old Saybrook for narcotics, gun after dealership prevents 100K fraudulent transaction
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police arrested four individuals on Friday afternoon for possessing narcotics and a handgun after a car dealership prevented a $100,000 fraudulent transaction from taking place, officials said. According to Old Saybrook police, they were contacted by leadership at the Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram dealership on Middlesex Avenue […]
State police search for suspect in Griswold attempted armed robbery
GRISWOLD, Conn — Connecticut State Police are searching for the suspect accused of attempting to rob a liquor store in the Jewett City borough of Griswold on Friday. State police Troop E responded to JC Spirits on 63 Main Street at 6:22 p.m. Friday for a report of an attempted armed robbery.
NBC Connecticut
Some Ansonia Businesses Inadvertently Struck by Gunfire: Police
Police in Ansonia are looking for two people that were involved in a shots fired incident Thursday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Bridge Street in the area of West Main and Main Streets when the pair started shooting at each other. Details as to what led up to that...
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
State police: Driver caught going almost 155 mph in Torrington construction zone
They say a Toyota Camry was speeding through a construction zone on Route 8.
Death of 2-year-old NYC boy deemed homicide: cops
The mysterious death of a 2-year-old Staten Island boy has been deemed a homicide, police said Saturday. Cops responded to a 911 call inside 29 Deirdre Court on May 20 shortly after 11:30 a.m. and found the boy “unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma” seen, authorities said. The boy, identified as Ermias Taylor-Santiago, was pronounced dead at Staten Island University North Campus Hospital, the NYPD said. There are no arrests. “The investigation remains ongoing,” cops said.
2 Teen Girls Busted In Stolen Car At Westfield Trumbull Mall, Police Say
Two young Connecticut girls have been arrested for being inside a stolen vehicle at an area mall. The incident took place in Trumbull around Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull officers arrested two teenage girls after they were located sitting inside a stolen blue Hyundai...
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Police Officer Arrested in Connection With Halloween Incident in Wallingford
A New Haven police officer has been placed on administrative duty after her arrest in Wallingford, according to New Haven police. Lindsey Nesto was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in Wallingford on around 8:40 p.m. on October 31. According to Wallingford police, the incident involved Nesto using "inappropriate...
New Haven officer used ‘inappropriate and alarming’ language, chased juveniles while off-duty
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven officer has been arrested in connection to an incident that occurred while she was off duty. Police said Officer Lindsey Nesto was arrested on a warrant charging her with breach of peace for an incident that occurred in Wallingford on October 31. According to the warrant for […]
Second Arrest Made In Drug Overdose Death Of 1-Year-Old Salem Girl
A Connecticut man has been charged in connection with the death in February of a 1-year-old girl who died from an overdose of fentanyl and other drugs. New London County resident Travis J. Schubel, 38, of Salem was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 28, by Waterford police during a traffic stop, Connecticut State Police said.
Bridgeport Police asking for help identifying 2 after Ulta theft
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and a woman who it says are involved in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store located in the Meadowbrook Mall.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting
2022-12-30@11:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was reported shot on Deacon Street and moments later police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a person with a gunshot wound arrived. The person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives are investigating. If anyone has info on this police are asking you to contact their tip line at: BPD 203-576-TIPS.
Woman Assaulted, Robbed Pumping Gas In Ansonia, Police Say
A woman pumping gas at a Connecticut gas station was injured after being assaulted and then robbed by at least one person armed with a gun. The incident took place in New Haven County at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive in Ansonia around 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27. According...
Man accused of attempting to break into Connecticut State Police cruisers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police arrested a man accused of attempting to break into two state police cruisers at the state police barracks in Hartford. Police said on Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., a man identified as Arash Kani was seen in the Troop H personnel parking lot. He told the troopers that he was […]
Lawyer: Charges dropped against two Plymouth educators charged in scandal
PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — The lawyers for two Plymouth educators who were accused of failing to report the suspected abuse of elementary school students said their charges were dropped on Friday. Arrest warrants reveal details in alleged Plymouth school abuse Former fourth-grade teacher James Eschert was accused of sexually abusing multiple students at Plymouth Center […]
'It’s just sad' | Thieves rob Colchester store twice including on Christmas
COLCHESTER, Conn. — The owners of Enchanted Vines, a small gift shop in Colchester are asking for the public's help in spotting two thieves. Their business has been robbed a total of three times, the most recent incident took place on Christmas Day. "If they came and they asked...
Suspect Nabbed In Fairfield Rest Stop Stabbing
A woman who managed to walk away from a crime scene at a Fairfield County I-95 rest stop and was wanted for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend has been caught. State police responded to the Fairfield rest stop around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 for a report of a physical fight between a man and a woman.
33-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Mount Sinai Crash
Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Mount Sinai. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin...
Two juveniles arrested in Springfield after loaded firearm found
Two juveniles were arrested following a traffic stop where officers found a loaded firearm.
newstalknewengland.com
Leader Of Connecticut Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced To 12 Years
At the United States District Court in New Haven, Connecticut on Wednesday, Tajh Wiley 27, of Norwalk, Connecticut also known as “Yung,” was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton to 144 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release. On July 13, 2022 a...
