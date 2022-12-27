ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Four arrested in Old Saybrook for narcotics, gun after dealership prevents 100K fraudulent transaction

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police arrested four individuals on Friday afternoon for possessing narcotics and a handgun after a car dealership prevented a $100,000 fraudulent transaction from taking place, officials said. According to Old Saybrook police, they were contacted by leadership at the Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram dealership on Middlesex Avenue […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Some Ansonia Businesses Inadvertently Struck by Gunfire: Police

Police in Ansonia are looking for two people that were involved in a shots fired incident Thursday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Bridge Street in the area of West Main and Main Streets when the pair started shooting at each other. Details as to what led up to that...
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New York Post

Death of 2-year-old NYC boy deemed homicide: cops

The mysterious death of a 2-year-old Staten Island boy has been deemed a homicide, police said Saturday. Cops responded to a 911 call inside 29 Deirdre Court on May 20 shortly after 11:30 a.m. and found the boy “unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma” seen, authorities said. The boy, identified as Ermias Taylor-Santiago, was pronounced dead at Staten Island University North Campus Hospital, the NYPD said. There are no arrests. “The investigation remains ongoing,” cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting

2022-12-30@11:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was reported shot on Deacon Street and moments later police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a person with a gunshot wound arrived. The person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives are investigating. If anyone has info on this police are asking you to contact their tip line at: BPD 203-576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Lawyer: Charges dropped against two Plymouth educators charged in scandal

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — The lawyers for two Plymouth educators who were accused of failing to report the suspected abuse of elementary school students said their charges were dropped on Friday. Arrest warrants reveal details in alleged Plymouth school abuse Former fourth-grade teacher James Eschert was accused of sexually abusing multiple students at Plymouth Center […]
PLYMOUTH, CT
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Fairfield Rest Stop Stabbing

A woman who managed to walk away from a crime scene at a Fairfield County I-95 rest stop and was wanted for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend has been caught. State police responded to the Fairfield rest stop around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 for a report of a physical fight between a man and a woman.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Mount Sinai Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Mount Sinai. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin...
MOUNT SINAI, NY
newstalknewengland.com

Leader Of Connecticut Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced To 12 Years

At the United States District Court in New Haven, Connecticut on Wednesday, Tajh Wiley 27, of Norwalk, Connecticut also known as “Yung,” was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton to 144 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release. On July 13, 2022 a...
