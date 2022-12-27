ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
The legacy of Maine statesman Edmund Muskie, including the Clean Water Act that passed 50 years ago

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Oct 16, 2022); no calls will be taken. In his long career in public service, Edmund Muskie’s was best known for his leadership on environmental issues, including the Clean Water Act—which was passed 50 years ago this week. We’ll discuss the legacy of this Maine statesman, including his life and impact in Maine, his achievements as U.S. Senator and Secretary of State, and his bid to become President.
Here are 3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023

The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022 concerning each...
Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine

Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
2022 in review; Opioid crisis continues to rage across Maine

Overdose deaths continued to plague Maine in 2022. According to the Maine Drug Data Hub, 565 people in Maine had died of overdoses as of October. Data from November and December is not yet available. At that rate, the state is on pace to see another record-high number of lives...
Mainers Could Be Eligible For Storm Damage Assistance

While the pre-Christmas storm did not do as much damage here in Maine as it did in other places, thousands of Mainers are still dealing with damage to their homes caused by the fierce winds and heavy rain that fell on Maine on December 22nd and December 23rd. Unfortunately, some...
Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm

Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
Maine to receive around $6.5M more in LIHEAP funding

WASHINGTON — The government funding bill that included an additional $1 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program means more money for Maine households. Maine has already allocated $42.5 million for LIHEAP through funding bills and now will receive an additional $6.5 million. Maine U.S. Sen. Susan...
Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022

(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
Maine Crime Fell Following 2015 Repeal of Gun Control Law

When Maine began allowing eligible residents to carry concealed firearms without a government license in 2015, gun control advocates warned that Wild West-style gun violence would erupt across the state. Instead, the opposite has happened. In fact, property crime and violent crime have fallen in Maine since the 2015 reform,...
Warm and wet to welcome in 2023 in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild weather is in store for Friday and the New Year weekend. Rain will arrive on Saturday evening, and it’s looking wet and mild as we start 2023. Mild temperatures will continue into much of next week. Friday will be mild, though the temperature forecast is a...
