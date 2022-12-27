Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
wabi.tv
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
Here Are 21 Totally Not Real Towns in Maine that People Think Are Totally Real
Maine has "towns" that don't even have names. But if you head north on Interstate 95, you will eventually see a sign for T2-R8. As in a town line of sorts. I know there are lots of folks who drive through it all the time. I'm assuming it's based on where it falls on a map, or some kind of grid. Never mind all the unorganized territories people also live in.
mainepublic.org
The legacy of Maine statesman Edmund Muskie, including the Clean Water Act that passed 50 years ago
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Oct 16, 2022); no calls will be taken. In his long career in public service, Edmund Muskie’s was best known for his leadership on environmental issues, including the Clean Water Act—which was passed 50 years ago this week. We’ll discuss the legacy of this Maine statesman, including his life and impact in Maine, his achievements as U.S. Senator and Secretary of State, and his bid to become President.
observer-me.com
Here are 3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023
The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022 concerning each...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine
Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
Did You Know This DC Superhero Is Technically From Maine?
According to the Bangor Daily News, Aquaman is a Mainer!. Yes, when we first heard this we did not believe it, either. But, with the current DC universe story, it does make sense. In the current version of the Aquaman story, his mother was an outcast queen from Atlantis and...
Maine could see dueling referendums about power ownership
AUGUSTA, Maine — A group that wants to prevent the creation of a publicly-owned power company in Maine has submitted signatures to the state calling for a referendum to halt the project. The group is called No Blank Checks and it's supported by the parent company of Central Maine...
WMTW
2022 in review; Opioid crisis continues to rage across Maine
Overdose deaths continued to plague Maine in 2022. According to the Maine Drug Data Hub, 565 people in Maine had died of overdoses as of October. Data from November and December is not yet available. At that rate, the state is on pace to see another record-high number of lives...
Mainers Could Be Eligible For Storm Damage Assistance
While the pre-Christmas storm did not do as much damage here in Maine as it did in other places, thousands of Mainers are still dealing with damage to their homes caused by the fierce winds and heavy rain that fell on Maine on December 22nd and December 23rd. Unfortunately, some...
mainepublic.org
Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm
Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
WCVB
Anthony's Favorites: Maine's remote Golden Road
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As 2022 comes to an end, we are looking back at our favorite stories of the year. Among Anthony Everett's favorite stories: our trip to Maine's remote "Golden Road."
mainebiz.biz
Maritime Farms, with 13 midcoast convenience stores, sold to Georgia company
Maritime Farms convenience stores in Midcoast Maine have been sold to Majors Management LLC, of Georgia. It is Majors Management's first foray into the state of Maine. In the past three years, Majors Management has completed 17 investments in 13 states, according a news release. With the deal, Maritime's parent...
WMTW
Maine to receive around $6.5M more in LIHEAP funding
WASHINGTON — The government funding bill that included an additional $1 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program means more money for Maine households. Maine has already allocated $42.5 million for LIHEAP through funding bills and now will receive an additional $6.5 million. Maine U.S. Sen. Susan...
Have You Heard The Story Of The Maine House Built In England?
As a history geek, I am all about this kind of stuff. And, when I first heard this story, I knew I had to know more. According to Only In Your State, there is a house in North Berwick that was actually built in England!. So, was the home transported...
onthewater.com
Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022
(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
Report reveals DHHS knew of Maddox Williams before his death
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maddox Williams was three years old at the time of his death, and Maine's Department of Health and Human Services had been aware of the child's circumstances since his birth in January 2018. According to a DHHS report, Maddox's mother, Jessica Trefethen, had used prescribed methadone...
themainewire.com
Maine Crime Fell Following 2015 Repeal of Gun Control Law
When Maine began allowing eligible residents to carry concealed firearms without a government license in 2015, gun control advocates warned that Wild West-style gun violence would erupt across the state. Instead, the opposite has happened. In fact, property crime and violent crime have fallen in Maine since the 2015 reform,...
WGME
Warm and wet to welcome in 2023 in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild weather is in store for Friday and the New Year weekend. Rain will arrive on Saturday evening, and it’s looking wet and mild as we start 2023. Mild temperatures will continue into much of next week. Friday will be mild, though the temperature forecast is a...
