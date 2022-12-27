ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS CENTER Maine

Southwest Airlines cancels all flights at Portland Jetport

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Jetport Tuesday morning was among dozens of airports around the nation working through flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to a spokesperson from the Jetport, 12 flights from Monday to Wednesday were cancelled, all of them Southwest flights from Portland to Baltimore. While the...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Mr. Tuna opening restaurant in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland business is expanding and opening its own restaurant. The Press Herald reports Mr. Tuna, which has a food truck and spot in Portland’s Public Market, will move into a new space on Middle Street in Portland. The building is under construction and is near...
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

One Part of the Now Gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco Lives On

This hasn't been around since 1997, but for some reason - the website is still active. Zac McDorr, who started the Bath Maine History Center Facebook group, wrote a story for the Coastal Journal a couple of years ago about a trip he won to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the now gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco across from Funtwon/Splashtown.
SACO, ME
WPFO

Extensive damage caused to Portland Head Light during Friday's storm

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- The waves from Friday's storm crashed over Fort Williams Park's rocks and smashed into Portland Head Light, causing extensive damage. The museum's front room has damage to the counter, register, and carpeting from all the water. Windows are boarded up after waves shattered some of the glass....
PORTLAND, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 New England restaurants land on OpenTable’s 2022 list of the ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ in America

BOSTON — Three restaurants in New England, including two that call Boston home, have been named among the very best eateries in the United States. OpenTable recently revealed its list of the “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022″ after analyzing more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America -- all of which were submitted by foodies.
BOSTON, MA
mainebiz.biz

Bethel Inn Resort purchased by Massachusetts hotel group

Crowned as “America’s best ski town” by USA Today in 2019 and increasingly known as a summer destination for its growing trail system, Bethel’s year-round market was a top attraction for a Quincy, Mass., hotel group that acquired Bethel Inn Resort this week. “We absolutely love...
BETHEL, ME
mainebiz.biz

Coming attractions: Portland hotel under construction makes Vogue list

A boutique hotel under construction in Portland's West End neighborhood has made Vogue magazine's list of "The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023." Out of six establishments in North America on the list, the future Longfellow Hotel in Maine's biggest city is the only one from New England. The 48-room...
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently

I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
AUGUSTA, ME
newstalknewengland.com

Derek Daprato Of Hooksett, New Hampshire Pleads Gulty In Violent Maine Home Invasion Case

On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Portland, Maine, Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery, interfering with commerce by violence and aiding and abetting the same, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same.
HOOKSETT, NH
WPFO

Portland SWAT carries out search for Biddeford Police; weapons and ammo seized

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway involving a Portland residence. Portland Police say their SWAT team executed a Biddeford Police search warrant at 17 Dalton Street in Portland on Wednesday. Once the scene was secured, Biddeford Police say they seized several weapons, ammunition, and other evidence used in criminal...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

York County COVID-19 vaccine clinic shutting down

SANFORD, Maine — After nearly two years and 100,000 vaccines administered, the York County Emergency Management Agency's COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sanford is closing up shop. It opened in the former Marshalls building on March 2, 2021. At the height of the pandemic, the Sanford vaccination clinic was open...
YORK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Analysis examines disparities in Portland police arrests

PORTLAND, Maine — After more than a year of work, an outside analysis of Portland police data is complete. Researchers were tasked with determining whether racial disparities exist in the decision to arrest people. The analysis from the Catherine Cutler Institute at the University of Southern Maine and the...
PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm

Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
YORK COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police safely locate missing Buxton woman

BUXTON, Maine — A Buxton woman was reportedly found safe by police Tuesday evening after she was last heard from on Monday. The woman was reported missing early Tuesday morning, Interim Chief Kevin Collins of the Buxton Police Department said in a release. She was last seen Sunday night...
BUXTON, ME
WPFO

35th Lobster Dip to benefit Special Olympics Maine

You do not want to miss the 2023 Lobster Dip, this Sunday (New Years Day) in front of the Brunswick Hotel at Old Orchard Beach. Maines’ largest and original ocean plunge should be a record breaker this year with 61 teams and 445 registered dippers. This is also the...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME

