New York City, NY

NYC Man Caught Driving Slain Doctor’s Mercedes Charged with Multiple Murders During ‘Violent Spree’: NYPD

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Comments / 33

JudP
3d ago

Monster…How can any human feel so much hate is incomprehensible! There shouldn’t be a trial for someone like this; Straight to the gallows

Dman
3d ago

Why don’t they keep these thugs in prison? Quit allowing them back on the street! I am sure he thought that Mercedes should have been his. I am sure he has very hard! Yea right!

Ethel Stevenslove
3d ago

It be those Defense Lawyers requesting Bail for these kind of people and the Parole Board who let them out on good behavior.....This guy's rap record falls out on the floor.....So sorrowful he killed those people and injured others.....May they rest peacefully 🙏🙏🙏...... Just a Menace to Society.....Lock him and his girlfriend up for years to come......Bet they won't release him this time......The Judge should have no reason to listen to the Defense Lawyers on this case.....

New York Post

Death of 2-year-old NYC boy deemed homicide: cops

The mysterious death of a 2-year-old Staten Island boy has been deemed a homicide, police said Saturday. Cops responded to a 911 call inside 29 Deirdre Court on May 20 shortly after 11:30 a.m. and found the boy “unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma” seen, authorities said. The boy, identified as Ermias Taylor-Santiago, was pronounced dead at Staten Island University North Campus Hospital, the NYPD said. There are no arrests. “The investigation remains ongoing,” cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

17-year-old fatally shot inside Brooklyn apartment building

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a Brooklyn apartment building Friday night in the latest act of gun violence to victimize the city’s youth. The teen was shot in the back at 2201 Caton Ave. in Flatbush at around 8:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was taken to an area hospital where he pronounced dead, cops said. No arrests were made by early Saturday. As of Dec. 18, 149 youngsters under the age of 18 had been shot in the Big Apple — a 3% increase over 2021, according to NYPD data.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Daughter charged in fatal Brooklyn stabbing of dad confesses: ‘I bashed his head in with a hammer’

The Brooklyn woman arrested in a lethal family dispute confessed in gruesome detail to the brutal killing of her father and the near-fatal stabbing of her kid sister, the Daily News has learned. “I came out of the bedroom and I saw my father on (the) couch sleeping, and I bashed (his) head in with a hammer,” read the chilling admission from Nikki Secondino, as provided by a law enforcement ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Ex-con surrenders in fatal shooting of downstairs Bronx neighbor in loud noise dispute

An ex-con wanted for shooting to death his downstairs Bronx neighbor over a long-running argument about noise has surrendered after more than a week on the run, police said Thursday. Matthew Rushie, 46, showed up Dec. 23 with a lawyer at the 49th Precinct stationhouse and was charged with murder, manslaughter, and possession of a loaded gun. He was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court the next ...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Teen-on-teen crime part of troubling spike in NYC youth violence

A growing number of New York City kids are getting shot — and other youngsters are the ones pulling the trigger in the majority of such cases, police data shows. Just this week, a 17-year-old girl was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. Young Prince Shabazz was slain while walking with his 15-year-old brother  in Fordham Heights on Nov. 30 over what police believe was a hit sparked by a drill rap beef targeting the older boy. NYPD brass said it’s part of a troubling trend. “Unfortunately, we are seeing the highest levels of youths under...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC cops searching for couple connected to fatal shooting of Bronx man

Police are looking to question a couple in connection to the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in the Bronx earlier this week, cops said Wednesday. Terrence Williams was walking with a friend in Van Nest just after 9 p.m. Monday when he and the unidentified pair — a man and woman in their 20s — got into an argument, cops said. The man pulled out a gun and shot Williams in the chest before he and his gal pal ran off. Williams was found near the corner of Melville Street and Van Nest Avenue. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center but could not be saved. Cops released surveillance photos of the couple from inside what appears to be a deli and asked for the public’s help to identify them. The man can be seen wearing a green hoodie under a black jacket, gray jeans, green sneakers, a black face mask and a white hat. His female friend had on a white jacket, black and white pants and red UGG boots.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Nikki Secondino grins for cameras after she’s charged with killing her NYC dad, Carlo

The 22-year-old trans daughter charged with killing her father inside the family’s Brooklyn apartment grinned for the cameras Thursday night as she was led out of an NYPD stationhouse. Nikki Secondino was hit with the murder charge and other offenses after police initially believed that her dad, Carlo Secondino, was stabbed to death during an early morning home invasion at their Bensonhurst home. Sources told The Post earlier Thursday that Nikki was suspected of concocting the fake story about the break-in to cover up her own brutal crime. But the tale quickly fell apart and the alleged killer was additionally charged...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Girl, 17, allegedly shot rival gang member to death in the Bronx

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl is accused of gunning down a rival gang member in the Bronx last month, police said Thursday. The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting on Nov. 30, according to the NYPD. Prince […]
BRONX, NY
New York City, NY
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

